Amazon puts $20.6 bn media account up for review

Saregama acquires 52% stake in Pocket Aces for Rs 174 crore
Saregama is also investing an additional Rs 15 crore through a primary purchase of 25,974 shares of Pocket Aces
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 6:43 PM | 2 min read
The company said the transaction will consist of Saregama acquiring 51.82% of the issued and paid-up share capital in the first tranche for Rs 174 Cr. The remaining 40.79% of the acquisition would be on the basis of the adjusted equity value of Saregama’s holdings or the enterprise value of PocketAces, whichever is higher. Overall, the company intends to buy as much as 92.6 percent in the future.The company has not stipulated the date for executing the full acquisition.
"This acquisition will further strengthen Saregama’s strategic ambition to take leadership positon in New Music across all Indian languages. Pocket Aces, a Youth-focussed digital content creator and publisher, boasts of an IP catalog of over 3000 content pieces ranging across web series, sketches, music videos and reels on its channels FilterCopy, Nutshell and Gobble, and releases over 30 new pieces of content every day. The company’s talent management arm, Clout, manages over 100+ digital influencers, and its long-form studio, Dice Media, has created relatable youth-centric web series across OTT platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon," said Saregama.
"Acquiring Pocket Aces will add on a whole new dimension of IP and a distribution network of over 95 million followers, which Saregama will leverage to further popularize its music library among the 18-35 audience segment. It will also create synergies across the artiste & influencer management and long-format video creation businesses of the two companies," it added.
Avarna Jain, Vice Chairperson Saregama, said, "This acquisition signifies the confluence of tradition and innovation. While we have always been leaders in the realm of music and media, this partnership with Pocket Aces will add new dimensions to our business as we tap into the burgeoning young digital audiences."
The transaction is an all-cash deal.
Emami forays into juice category
Acquires strategic stake in Axiom Ayurveda
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 5:50 PM | 2 min read
Emami Limited has announced its foray into juice category with ‘AloFrut’ through strategic investment in Axiom Ayurveda Pvt Ltd (“Axiom”) and its subsidiaries/associates by acquiring 26% equity stake for an undisclosed amount. Axiom markets beverage products under the brand “AloFrut”.
Harsha V Agarwal, Vice Chairman & MD, Emami Ltd said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Axiom Ayurveda through a strategic investment in equity. This marks our entry into the juice category with ‘AloFrut’. With health & wellness being the buzzword for consumers today, we see tremendous potential in the segment. “AloFrut” product offering is very unique as these beverages are based on Aloe pulp inclusion in fruit juice which provides a perfect mix of taste and health together. We are excited to be present in this category which is in line with our corporate growth strategy to invest in categories or brands that not only have synergy with our existing business but offer potential for growth. We look forward to add meaningful value to the brand.”
Commenting on the development, Rishabh Gupta, Founder, Axiom Ayurveda Pvt Ltd said, “Now-a-days consumers are moving away from the carbonated beverages and are looking for a healthier alternative with an equal importance to taste. Considering this trend where consumer is focussing on taste and health, we have tried to offer a perfect blend of the same which is a big differentiator from other beverage company offerings. We strongly believe in the potential that our brand has to offer. It is exciting to have Emami come on board as a strategic partner with wide industry experience who shares our vision to make Alofrut a leader brand.”
Nestle consolidates European media with WPP
The account will be handled by WPP OpenMind
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 9:06 AM | 1 min read
Nestle has consolidated its European media account with WPP. The decision has been taken following a pitch process that began earlier this year, according to media reports.
The account will be handled by WPP OpenMind.
"The result (of the contract) will be better decision-making and media planning to allow campaigns to build brands and win consumer attention at scale," a Nestle spokesperson reportedly said in a statement.
WPP OpenMind will coordinate Nestle's marketing communications, including buying advertising space and planning campaigns. The agency will not, however, be in charge of creative work such as animation, making jingles and other content generation, say one of the reports.
Swiggy calls for review of Rs 200-crore media account
Havas Media Group India is the incumbent agency
By Sonam Saini | Sep 15, 2023 4:43 PM | 1 min read
Swiggy India has called for a review of its media duties account, e4m has learnt. The mandate is currently with Havas Media Group India.
According to reliable sources, the account is valued at Rs 200 crore. e4M has also learnt that the pitch process has seen participation from all big agencies, including Essence Mediacom and Madison.
Havas Media Group India won the account in 2016.
According to Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, Swiggy spent Rs 250-350 crore on advertising last year.
e4M reached out to Havas and Swiggy for confirmation of the news, but is yet to get a reply.
e4m-Zee Media Business Leaders Meet to be held on September 15 in Kanpur
At the roundtable, experts will share insights on the theme 'Building Bharat-First Brands'
By e4m Desk | Sep 13, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group is set to host the much-awaited e4m-Zee Media Business Leaders Meet on September 15 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The one-of-its-kind gathering will see the coming together of business owners, Managing Directors, CEOs and other business leaders of Kanpur under one roof and explore key topics of brand building. Driving the theme 'Building Bharat-First Brands', industry experts from across the city will share insights on the current scenario of the markets where MNCs and mega corporations are looking to take over the Indian market in their respective sectors.
The experts will throw light on several key topics like customer segmentation outside India's metros, integrating localization into the vertical stack, Online vs physical models where the leaders will discuss what works for Bharat, and more. The real Bharat-based brands are becoming the forerunners of legacy and tradition and the leadership these regional brands, which are rooted to their culture, are creating through a customer-first approach.
At the e4m-Zee Media roundtable, participants will discuss the business journey of brands, their success strategies, and challenges faced by them in the Indian market and how they contribute to the growth of regional and national economy. Several seasoned experts from the media, advertising, and marketing ecosystem will also participate in the event.
Our speakers for the e4m-Zee Media Business Leaders Meet include Rishi Katyal, Panem Steels Pvt Ltd, Rajeev Kumar Dwivedi, TTRC at LOHIA CORP LTD; Yogesh Agarwal, Rimjhim Ispat Ltd; Abhishek Gupta, Ashok Griha Udyog Kendra Private Limited; Rishabh Jain, Kataria Ecotech Pvt Ltd; RC Gulati, Jyoti Capsule Pvt. Ltd; Ajay Lohia, Threads (India) Ltd; Raman Tandon, Aditya flexipack; Udit Narain Trivedi, Naraina Group of Institutions and Divyansh Agarwal, KD Polymers Pvt. Ltd.
Gaurav Burman of Dabur acquires 7.5% stake in mental health start-up Mitsu
The company also has as angel investors successful entrepreneurs including Shivashish Chatterjee and Yuvraj Singh and Harpreet Singh Grover
By e4m Desk | Sep 12, 2023 3:39 PM | 2 min read
Gaurav Burman, a member of the Burman family and Director of Dabur International, has acquired a strategic 7.5% stake in healthcare start-up Mitsu. Mitsu is a mental health tech start-up offering a convenient and scientific self-therapy program that helps individuals who feel anxious or depressed build skills for lifelong emotional well-being.
"I am delighted to be a part of this healthcare revolution called Mitsu. Mental Health is an extremely important issue and affects most of us at some stage in our lives. Mitsu has developed a science-based approach to helping those who feel anxious or depressed in a novel, confidential, and affordable manner. I have been a firm believer in Mitsu from the very beginning, as early as its concept stage. This investment is part of my mission to invest in companies that are shaping the future of healthcare through innovative and people-centered solutions. I am confident that Mitsu will continue to take this fast-growing business to even greater heights,” said Gaurav Burman, who has now joined the board of Mitsu.
The company also has as angel investors successful entrepreneurs including Shivashish Chatterjee and Yuvraj Singh (founders of DMI Finance) and Harpreet Singh Grover (who founded and exited CoCubes).
“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Gaurav Burman as an investor in Mitsu. His support and guidance will help us move ahead with our strategy to create an accessible, convenient, and scalable solution for mental healthcare that can benefit over 40% of the adult population,” said Mitsu founder Mr. Amit Singh.
Reliance Retail acquires 51% stake in Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma brand
The partnership will see the brand grow into new areas like personal care and baby furniture
By e4m Desk | Sep 6, 2023 7:06 PM | 2 min read
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) signs a joint venture with Alia Bhatt’s conscious clothing brand of kids and maternity-wear, Ed-a-Mamma for a 51% majority stake.
“RRVL aims to take the brand on a dynamic growth trajectory by closely collaborating with founder Alia Bhatt and leveraging the management strength of its subsidiary Reliance Brands Limited to spearhead the business. This partnership also marks a significant step forward in promoting sustainable fashion for the younger generation,” stated a press release.
Ed-a-Mamma was founded by Alia Bhatt in 2020 as an apparel brand for 2–12-year olds. In a significant stride last year, the brand expanded its range to include maternity-wear which was thoughtfully timed to coincide with Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy which was soon followed-up with a line for infants and toddlers - further demonstrating the brand's versatility.
“At Reliance, we have always admired brands that lead with a strong purpose and embody a unique design ethos exemplified perfectly by Ed-a-Mamma and its founder Alia Bhatt. With sustainability as its core proposition the brand has garnered acclaim for its meticulous attention to detail, using ethically sourced materials and eco-conscious production processes. This aligns seamlessly with Reliance Brands' vision of fostering a more responsible future for the fashion industry,” said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.
“Alia’s daughter and my twins are two weeks apart and we pretty much went through our pregnancies at the same time coincidentally wearing Ed-a-Mamma maternity, and now dressing our children in Ed-a-Mamma kidswear, which they love! So, this is special – The product, brand and the partnership are especially close to my heart,” added Isha Ambani on a personal note.
Speaking about the joint venture, Alia Bhatt said, “Isha and I found a wavelength as two new moms discussing what mothers want. I told her what we were already doing at Ed-a-Mamma and how there’s scope to do so much more. She said Reliance can bring strengths in everything from supply chain to retail to marketing. With this joint venture, we look forward to taking Ed-a-Mamma to many more kids and parents and continuing to inspire a love for nature through everything we do.”
The partnership will see the brand grow into new areas like personal care and baby furniture while retaining its core values of being child-friendly, parent-friendly, and planet-friendly. Also on the anvil is children's story books and an animated series that will breathe life into the enchanting world of Ed-a-Mamma, the release stated.
