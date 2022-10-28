5 more Kenyan cops arrested in connection with Zulfiqar Khan’s disappearance: Reports

Days after the mysterious disappearance of former Chief Operations Officer of Balaji Telefilms Zulfiqar Khan while on a visit to Kenya, five more Kenyan policemen from the disbanded Special Services Unit (SSU) of the country’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations have been arrested in connection with the case, according to media reports. Earlier, four policemen were arrested.

The arrests have been made by The Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) of the Kenya police.

Khan, went missing from the Ole Sereni area in Kenya along with a friend Mohammed Zaid Sami and a Kenyan taxi driver on July 21. Khan’s friends and family members have sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the matter.

“We the friends of Zulfi, feel Zulfi is alive and request Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, to form an investigation team and immediately launch an investigation in Kenya with the help from Kenyan Government to find Zulfi,” a statement issued by them reportedly stated.

The Ministry of External Affairs meanwhile has said that they are in touch with the Kenyan president and has requested that the investigation be expedited. A statement issued by the Kenyan Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has said that the Kneyan police was to launch an inquiry and submit a report as soon as possible.

