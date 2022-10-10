Former ALTBalaji Group COO Zulfiqar Khan goes missing in Nairobi

Khan's well-wishers and acquaintances have expressed concern and demanded swift action to trace him.

Zulfiqar Khan, former media executive who till recently worked for ALTBalaji as Group COO is reportedly missing from Kenya for over two months.

He was reportedly abducted near the Ole Sereni area in mid-July along with his friend Mohammed Zaid Sami Kidwai and their driver Nicodemus Mwania in an unmarked car.

Khan's well-wishers and acquaintances have expressed concern and demanded swift action from both Kenyan and Indian governments to trace him.

"Zulfiqar Khan, Ex SVP Star TV & COO of Balaji missing for over 70 days from Kenya. No concrete response from the Kenyan embassy. Request GOI to take this up strongly and bring him home," Rajiv Dubey tweeted.

“Ex colleague at STAR TV Zulfiqar Khan, Ex Group COO Balaji Telefilms who had gone to Kenya, has gone missing since 2 months. Hoping for his safety & return. Please help!", Raj Nayak tweeted.

Khan's last social media post was on Instagram on July 21, just two days before he went missing. He had shared photos and videos from his trip to the renowned Masai Mara National Park.

