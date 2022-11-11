Balaji Telefilms records consolidated revenue of Rs 283 cr for H1 FY23

Group EBITDA stands at Rs 35 crore in H1 FY23 vs Rs 69 crore in H1 FY22

Published: Nov 11, 2022 10:13 AM  | 1 min read
Balaji

Balaji Telefilms has recorded group revenue of Rs 283 crore in H1 FY23 as compared to Rs 142 crore in H1 FY22.

The Group EBITDA stands at a loss of Rs 35 crore in H1 FY23 vs Rs 69 crore in H1 FY22.

ALTBalaji’s direct subscription revenue stood at Rs 5 crore in Q2 FY23.

Shobha Kapoor, Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms Limited said, “Our TV business continues to perform well in terms of production hours and we hope to improve this momentum as 2 new shows would be added to our robust pipeline of 8 shows that we currently have on air across channels and genres that will enable us to achieve volume growth.”

