ENIL posts 20% consolidated revenue growth YoY

Radio is a key pillar of traditional media for marketers. The medium is peerless when it comes to the ROI it delivers. While radio advertising took a hit in the recent pandemic years, the medium has persevered through the challenges and ad spends has increased on radio by 36%, according to the Pitch Madison Advertising Report (PMAR) 2022.

Despite the many obits written in its name, the medium shows no signs of giving up. The resilience of the medium can also be attributed to the fine stewardship of the leaders of the radio industry. Today, we look at the chiefs of ad sales and revenue departments of the country’s leading radio platforms who have been skippering the industry through its many challenges.

Radio Mirchi

Preeti Nihalani

Chief Operating Officer, ENIL

"We have been leaders in the radio industry, both in terms of listenership and revenue. In the last 12 years, we’ve been experimenting beyond radio by introducing new elements like music awards, events, social/digital properties, and now audio stories. Today, one-third of our revenue is generated from non-radio streams. In the coming years, we see nearly half of our business coming from ‘Solutions Sales’. With fast paced adoption of digital portfolio of ours (Mirchi Plus, M-Ping, Digital Content Solutions, and so on), we see that nearly 25% of our revenue will come from digital business.”

Red FM

Nisha Narayanan

COO & Director, RED FM & Magic FM

"We have grown to become one of the largest private FM networks with 69 stations across 67 cities with one of the highest listenership. We are not just a radio station but a holistic entertainment brand offering 360 degree solutions for our advertising patrons with activations, IPs, on-ground events, podcasts, digital audio-video production, and social media amplification.”

Key individual

Renuka Iyer

CRO

Big FM

Pratanu Mohanty

Head - Revenue Maximization, Traffic and Administration

Pratanu Mohanty joined BIG FM 6 years ago, and prior to that, he was associated with Star TV, JLL (Accenture, Mumbai) and other Industrial Process Automation profiles. He has a degree in B.E Electrical and PG Diploma in Data Science. His expertise includes enablement of using Tech Simplifying processes, identification, and implementation of work flows to connect multiple departments in order to build effective collaboration.

Big FM is part of Reliance Broadcast, and has over 58 radio stations across India

Hello FM

Ramesh SK

CEO, Hello FM

Ramesh SK (Remy) was elevated to the position of Chief Executive Officer of Hello FM in 2021. As one of its founding members, he has been the singular architect of the brand’s culture, character, and content. For the last sixteen years, he has been spearheading the creation and curation of the network’s programming over its many phases of evolution and growth.

Hello FM is owned by Malar Publications, which also owns Thanthi TV and Daily Thanthi

It was first started in 2006 at Chennai, and Coimbatore