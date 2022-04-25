ZEE5 launches new campaign with Ranveer Singh for its learning platform Eduauraa

Video streaming platform ZEE5 has unveiled a new campaign ‘Ab Future Pe Sabka Haq’ for its learning platform, Eduauraa starring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The campaign aims to highlight ZEE5’s vision of democratising quality education by making it affordable and accessible for every consumer across India. The initiative is aimed at making ZEE5 a one-stop destination for quality content empowering students and parents to explore new-age learning methods with a ZEE5 subscription of Rs. 599/- a year only. The campaign went live on 8th April 2022 and will go on for a duration of 3 months; all the Eduauraa courses on the platform can be availed for free during this tenure.

It is a concerted goal of ZEE5 and Eduauraa to provide students with an avenue to pursue their areas of interest, receive appropriate training and interact with experienced academicians to prepare them for professional success. The 360-degree creative campaign, ‘Ab Future Pe Sabka Haq’ features print ads, a television commercial, select radio spots, and digital videos, all of which emphasize on the benefits of e-learning making quality education accessible and affordable for all. The campaigns aim to create a cordial environment for parents and children to think together, discuss and take the right career decision.

Talking about the campaign, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “Education is a significant step in building the future of a country and as a forward looking brand, we have always strived to add value to the community we cater to. As a consumer-first brand, the vision for us is to be the platform of choice for our audiences and diversify our business verticals to offer higher value proposition to them. Today EdTech is one of the fastest-growing sectors which has been successfully bridging the gaps in access to quality education. In fact, through Eduauraa, ZEE5 leverages its strength in the smaller pockets of the country to democratise education further. This move is in line with our larger vision to be a one stop destination for entertainment and meaningful content across genres. With Eduauraa, ZEE5 becomes even more valuable to consumers helping us connect with them on a deeper level through concerted efforts in their interest areas.”

With the launch of the campaign, consumers can access Eduauraa’s world-class services free of cost for the first three months. Eduauraa offers high-quality learning with India’s best teachers from top schools along with coaching for national-level entrance tests like IIT-JEE and NEET. The platform features 2D/3D interactive videos, lectures, eBooks, test & past papers, live classes, mind maps, and scholarships, starting at an affordable price of INR 4,999/- per year. Interested consumers can also hone their spoken

Akanksha Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO, Eduauraa said, “We hope that with our cutting-edge technology and high-quality affordable education, we are able to give students studying across all boards in English, Hindi and Marathi medium an equal opportunity. Over the last year, we have highly upgraded the customer experience on our app and Learning Management System by adding enhanced layers of AI, ML and human interaction for personalisation and progress tracking. We are happy that through this Zee5 partnership, the Zee5 subscribers will also be able to benefit greatly from our learning app."

Ranveer Singh, Brand Ambassador of Eduauraa said, “At Eduauraa, we strive to make world-class education affordable and accessible using innovation and technology. Our mission is to democratize education in India so that no student should be deprived of quality education because of the high costs of online learning.”

