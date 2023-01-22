Your holiday is calling, SOTC Travel tells its customers in new digital campaign

SOTC Travel, an omnichannel travel and tourism company, has launched its new brand campaign aimed at promoting its motto of ‘We are for Holidays’.

“India is known to be the youngest demography in the world driving accelerated e-commerce and digital discovery. SOTC Travel’s Digital First focus has resulted in a significant drop of approx. ten years in the average age of its holiday customers, thus encouraging the Company to enable smooth digital processes – from evaluation, to booking and fulfillment. With a strategic intent to ensure a seamless digital experience for its new age customers, the video promotion campaign features a link to a newly created microsite– ‘Holiday Deals’ featuring SOTC Travel’s best offers and holidays categorized under various themes such as, Adventure & Experiences, Romantic Getaways, Wildlife & Nature, Relaxation & Wellness and Short Breaks – India and International,” the company said.

The ethos of the brand film is that holidays leave a positive impact on a traveller’s mind and thus bridge sensory cues to holiday experiences and emotions. The film will be promoted in 8 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Bengali.

SOTC Travel’s campaign will be promoted across digital & social platforms, primarily YouTube, Facebook, Instagram & OTT Platforms.

Daniel D’souza President & Country Head - Holidays, SOTC Travel said, “At SOTC Travel, we take pride in our legacy of over 74 years with 5 million happy customers. Our new campaign reiterates our that ‘we are for holidays’, and so to cater to our new age customers we have created a short/crisp film that encapsulates how holidays leave a positive impact on a customer’s mind making them relive their favourite moments.

The newer generation seeks experience led holidays at a great value proposition, thus to cater to our young customer segment we have created a dedicated page that offers thematic holidays with exceptional itineraries coupled with unique deals making them a great value proposition.

We invite all our customers to book their much-awaited summer holidays with us.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)