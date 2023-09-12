WPP will double its size in India in next five years: Mark Read
The Global CEO talks about WPP's scale-up plans for India, his belief in the country’s growth possibilities, and more
WPP is looking at hiring 7,000-8,000 employees in India in the next five years, says Global CEO Mark Read. Read, who is here for the company’s board meeting, spoke to Naziya Alvi Rahman about their scale-up plans, his belief in India’s growth possibilities & talent, the country being WPP’s fastest growing market, and more. Below are edited excerpts:
What brings the WPP board meeting to India this year?
It's a really unique point in India's history with the G20 Summit over the weekend and India becoming the world's most populous country this year. One can really see the importance of it now. It's something we at WPP have known for some time. India today is our fifth biggest market- a real area of growth, innovation and vibrancy for the company. We really wanted the board to come here as we haven't been here since 2017. We wanted the board to come and see how the market has developed here.
As you mentioned, India is your fifth largest market, as well as one of the fastest growing centres, what factors are working in favour of WPP in India?
India has been our fastest growing market for the last 10 years. It's been driven both by domestic and international growth. We have around 10,500 people in India, out of them, 50 per cent are working with Indian companies and clients and the other 50 per cent are supporting our global businesses. What's been amazing is that both these areas have grown substantially. India contributes close to 4-5% of our global business.
According to your latest financial numbers, India grew by 0.8% in H1 compared to 37% growth last year for the same period. This shows a significant drop. What were the factors that caused this decline, and how do you plan to regain the growth trajectory?
GroupM expects to grow about 12% this year overall. But there's no doubt about the slowdown. Second half of the year is awaited and we are hoping for a rapid growth. India perhaps is the only market that didn't decline in 2022. The growth was flat during Covid, but in 2021 and 2022, we saw very strong growth. And so, it's no surprise, against those comparatives, that despite a slightly tougher first half of the year, we hope to see strong growth maintained in the second half of the year, and for the many years to come.
In a recent statement, you said 50% of WPP’s tech services for global clients are offshored to India, and you are looking to scale this up rapidly. Could you please share your plans for scaling up?
We have a really great offshore development business here. We call them centres of excellence. These are companies or parts of WPP that help people with production, building e-commerce websites, implementing Adobe or Salesforce and technologies. Those skills are in great demand. What we have in India is really strong technical expertise at a price point that makes it extremely competitive.
Having said that, I don't see India as a low-cost country. It's really about the combination of skill & expertise and a price point. We see demand for those services expanding around the world as technology has impacted the advertising communications business and has become much more people-intensive. GroupM has been the fastest growing part of our business in India. AI is going to drive the demand for technology services. It's a really important role that India can play in delivering AI services to WPP’s global client list as well.
Coming back to the scale-up question, can we expect any announcement about an expansion plan in India?
We got things that we need to announce. It's really a continuation of what we've been doing so far. A lot of it will come from organic growth, expanding the capabilities that we have. We have been bringing a lot of our IT people to support the company. We will be spending our finance capabilities on technology development centres here as well.
We have been talking about doubling the size of WPP business in India in the next five years. I think that’s achievable. That would mean we'll be hiring 7,000- 8,000 people in the company over the next five years. There's no reason why we shouldn't be able to do that. So, that's the scale of the investment that we're going to make in this market.
WPP won the prestigious 'Company of the Decade' title at Cannes Lions 2023. How does the company differentiate itself from other agencies in the business?
Creativity is integral to WPP’s DNA and to our way of working. Clients come to a company like us because they need the very best ideas. In some ways, it's because we employ creative people, mavericks, people who come up with fantastic ideas. We have people who have a great understanding of marketing strategies and consumers, and we're able to bring them together with our clients to produce groundbreaking work.
The work that we did for Cadbury’s Diwali campaign, with Shah Rukh Khan, is an idea that's been celebrated on a world stage. What does the campaign contain? It contains a creative idea, innovative use of technology, an understanding of the media landscape, and how to develop and deliver it around the world. India can play a really interesting role in the future of our industry which is about creativity and technology. We are in the business of imagination and intelligence, and the role that India can plan is of a country that has great strengths and creativity, as well as great depths of technology expertise. It's a unique market for us.
You are one of the most experienced and influential leaders in the media industry, what according to you are some of the challenges this sector is facing right now?
I think that we do have to navigate our way around privacy, and make sure that the consumer is protected during data collection. Also, I think brand safety challenge is a problem for many of the platforms. We have to make sure our young people are safe when they use this platform, something I feel quite strongly about as a parent.
Any time of change is also a time of uncertainty. We have to understand how we're going to use technology in order to connect the various platforms together and deliver ROI to our clients. We don't blindly leap into the new platforms.
But I think that the role of advertising is substantial. If you look at your phone, and all the apps and functionality that are enabled by advertising (industry mapping, email, social media, search), you will see we are providing or funding great services to consumers that lower the price point for people who couldn't ordinarily afford it. I think that's something that our industry really contributes in a positive way to society.
Before we wrap up, would you like to say something for your team here?
Since I've been here last (March 2020), India has had a difficult time, particularly during the second phase of Covid that hit the country very badly. I think Srini (CVL Srinivas) and our other leaders really stepped up extremely well and the whole team here in India helped each other. Many clients helped us and we helped other clients, I think we should thank them for that. And then we have a great business here and have great potential. Our job is to support them. We're here for we truly understand what's going on in the market and see the potential for India as India, and also for India on a global stage. And in a way, that's what we saw over 2020 as well. So that's what is on the agenda for us at this week at WPP.
Finally, by when do you think India will be in your top three markets?
Forecast is that India is going to be in the top three global economies in 2028. So, maybe that's possible in the next five years.
The remaining part of the interview will be published in Impact Magazine. Stay tuned for the detailed video of our conversation with Mark Read.
The Sleep Company collaborates with Karan Johar for new campaign
The #MadeToFlaunt campaign says ‘Sleep in Style, Recline in Style’
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 6, 2023 4:23 PM | 2 min read
The Sleep Company has launched its latest campaign, ‘#MadeToFlaunt,’ in partnership with filmmaker, Karan Johar. This campaign showcases the company’s Elev8-Smart Recliner Beds and SmartGRID mattresses.
“Renowned for his unmissable style and love for luxury, Karan Johar effortlessly joins the #MadeToFlaunt campaign, skilfully highlighting The Sleep Company’s Elev8- Smart Recliner Bed and SmartGRID mattress. These exceptional products, mirror Karan's talent for making a statement with premium and luxurious choices, captivating with unrivalled attributes. Just as Karan earns admiration for his taste in luxury and curated items, Elev8 demands attention with its unparalleled comfort-tech features,” read a press release.
Commenting on the collaboration, Priyanka Salot, Co-founder, The Sleep Company, expressed, "Since 2019, The Sleep Company has led the way in revolutionising comfort and sleep solutions. Rooted in sleep science, our unwavering mission is to enhance our customers' quality of life. Our latest brand campaign, #MadeToFlaunt, is a celebration of exceptional products that seamlessly merge luxury, style, and comfort; Karan Johar perfectly embodies this philosophy, boldly embracing luxury. With his widespread popularity, this campaign brings us closer to making our SmartGRID technology accessible to an even broader audience, further cementing our leadership in innovative sleep and seating solutions."
Ripal Chopda, CMO, The Sleep Company also commented on the campaign and said, "Our main motive behind the #MadeTo Flaunt campaign is to connect with audiences who appreciate innovative products with cutting-edge technology. The Sleep Company’s Smart Recliner Bed complemented by our patented SmartGRID mattresses is a product which redefines sleeping comfort blended with luxury and innovation. With Mr. Karan Johar on board we are sure that this new campaign will lead to high visibility and help us strike a chord with modern consumers of today”
“In keeping with the spirit of Mr. Johar for #MadeToFlaunt, we at The Sleep Company hope that this campaign is 'The Biggest Blockbuster of the year!" added Ripal.
Anushka Sharma roped in as brand ambassador for W
The brand has launched its festive campaign with the association
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 6, 2023 12:17 PM | 2 min read
W onboarded Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador. With this partnership, the brand prepares to launch its high-decibel festive campaign that beautifully merges the warmth of festivities with the spirit of modernity.
The campaign talks about every festival having a story that is synonymous to the story of women. It captures the essence of women being the centre of every celebration, thereby urging women to cherish their individuality and ‘Celebrate your story’.
Speaking about the association, Anushka Sharma said, "I am happy to be a part of the W for Woman family as a brand ambassador. The brand's ideology resonates with my beliefs and values. The brand celebrates the essence of every woman, her unique story, her convictions, her beliefs, her challenges and her wins. To me, W for Woman is the embodiment of a thinking woman’s brand, reflecting the modern woman who embraces her roots- a woman who is truly Indian at heart and global in her outlook.”
Anant Daga, Managing Director - TCNS Clothing Co Ltd., said, "Anushka’s vibrant persona and strong individuality perfectly complement the essence of the brand. Anushka epitomises the inspiring and accomplished modern woman, seamlessly transitioning through diverse roles, embodying the true spirit of the W woman. Our festive range, unveiled alongside this campaign, takes on a fresh identity- an all-new avatar. We are excited to have Anushka on board as the W woman.”
Teachers Day 2023: How brands honoured India's educators
Gratitude and respect with a side of humour were the dominant themes in the creatives put out by the brands this year
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 1:51 PM | 2 min read
September 5th is celebrated as Teachers Day in India to honour the contributions of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India who was also an exemplary educator. India has a long and rich tradition of honouring teachers, often placing them above God as demonstrated by the Sanskrit phrase: “Mata Pita Guru Dev." A teacher is not only an educator but a mentor and a guide who is also responsible for the spiritual growth of the pupils.
Given India's reverence for mentor figures, September 5 is a day when people pay their respects to the teachers who shaped their lives and careers. Even brands leverage the occasion to honour the teachers on this day.
Adda247
Aditya Birla
A nostalgic trip down the lane can make us remember the first time we saw the world through our teacher’s eyes.— Aditya Birla Group (@AdityaBirlaGrp) September 5, 2023
This Teacher’s Day, we are immensely thankful to them for opening a window of endless possibilities. #AdityaBirlaGroup#BigInYourLife#WindowToTheWorld#TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/eNOtzUQrnf
Amul
Happy Teachers Day! For the teaching and learning and the education- and inculcating in us that great lesson called life.#TeachersDay #KoolTeachers pic.twitter.com/P61GWbUUVG— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 5, 2023
APL Apollo
View this post on Instagram
Bumble
View this post on Instagram
Cartoon Network
View this post on Instagram
Discovery Kids
View this post on Instagram
Godrej & Boyce
Kalyan Jewellers
Navneet
Netflix
View this post on Instagram
Oxemberg
View this post on Instagram
Paperboat
View this post on Instagram
Paytm
Happy Teachers' Day to the lightning-fast? lessons that were taught during the short PTMs! #PaytmKaro❤️#HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/VvYhe4Vrfw— Paytm (@Paytm) September 5, 2023
Swiggy
Swiggy
View this post on Instagram
Shoppers Stop
View this post on Instagram
Tata Play
View this post on Instagram
Zomato
View this post on Instagram
Samsung Galaxy says ‘Shor no more’ in campaign for A14 5G
The campaign has been curated by Cheil India
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 1:50 PM | 2 min read
Cheil India released a new campaign that demonstrates the new ‘Voice Focus’ feature in the recently introduced Galaxy A14 5G. The omnipresence of ambient noise in the surroundings is the pain point that Cheil is highlighting in its newest campaign for Samsung Galaxy A14 5G anchored in the theme of ‘Shor no More’.
“Samsung has always set the benchmark when it comes to innovation and making technology accessible and appealing for everyone. With the aim to make India future-ready we introduced the Galaxy A14 5G, a smartphone that provides a holistic 5G experience to the Indian consumer with an array of exciting features. The unique ‘Voice Focus’ feature in Galaxy A14 5G was conceptualised keeping the Indian consumer and context in mind. This unique feature cuts out the ambient noise around you, and amplifies your voice so that you are heard loud and clear even in the noisiest of environments. We have also made Galaxy A14 5G easier for consumers to own with affordability options that translates to just INR 44/day, which is a testament to our philosophy of’ Awesome is for Everyone’, ” says Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.
Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India said, “We had a product feature that was made for India – Voice Focus. All we did was demonstrate in a dramatic fashion how cacophony never leaves us in this noisy country of ours. Once we did that, the rest of the ad ‘followed’ effortlessly so to say!”
“It is a digital-first campaign and its appeal lies in the fact that while noise is everywhere, we need moments where we need to cut it out. The film is meant to inform consumers about Samsung’s latest innovative feature which is now available on the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphones," said Srijib Mallik, Head of Business- Samsung at Cheil India.
Sharechat unveils new brand identity as one-stop destination for trends
The film created by Schbang has been released in four languages
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 1:47 PM | 2 min read
ShareChat has launched a new brand film positioning the platform as the go-to destination for trending content in India.
The app enables users from all across the country to stay up-to-date on the latest events. Aptly titled 'Aaj Kya Trending Hai?' (What's Trending Today?), the brand film perfectly aligns with ShareChat's positioning as a hub for all things trending and culturally significant.
The film revolves around the common occurrence of not having answers to casual questions like 'What's up?' or 'Aur Batao' (What's going on?). The film portrays a scene in an office where two colleagues are trying to strike up a cordial conversation. Through their conversation, they discover the perks of being connected to the whole world through ShareChat, allowing them to stay updated with "Poori Duniya ki Kahani" (the whole world's story). One of the colleagues using the application has an exciting story to share, from how the Naatu Naatu song became a global sensation to the hottest trends in various regions of India. With the ShareChat app, one can always stay informed about "Aaj kya Trending Hai!" (What's trending today!).
Announcing the launch of the brand film, Mousumi Mishra, Head of Consumer Marketing for ShareChat & Moj, said, "For our consumers, trends range from not just what is being spoken about at the moment but also to how things are changing around them to what their community is doing together. Everyday, millions of users come and engage with the 'Trending now' section to find & create content on such trends. As a platform of choice for the Indian audience, ShareChat has become a destination for not just the latest but also the most relevant content across genres like humour, astrology & devotion, emotions, culture & festivals, entertainment and news and this film is a reflection of that positioning.”
The ShareChat app has everything from festival greetings to viral memes, from devotional content to significant headlines. Through captivating in-app activations like Entertainment Junction, Fun & Learn and Food Fair, the platform effectively engages users across various categories, encouraging them to return to the application regularly. Its user-friendly design and powerful recommendation system ensure that every user discovers content that aligns with their interests, making it the ideal homegrown platform for exploring and sharing trends.
The film created by Schbang has been released in four languages, including Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, and Telugu.
Brand film link: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/TpRPcW739Rc
KRAFTON India gets Ranveer Singh as BGMI's brand ambassador
With this collaboration, KRAFTON will launch the Play Pure campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 1:54 PM | 2 min read
KRAFTON India has roped in Ranveer Singh as the official Brand Ambassador for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI).
With this collaboration, KRAFTON will launch the Play Pure campaign that celebrates the ‘pure-ness’ in players through the lens of superstar Ranveer Singh. As a part of the campaign, BGMI players will be urged to be bold and celebrate their authenticity in the Battlegrounds.
Sean Hyunil Sohn - CEO, KRAFTON India, expressed his enthusiasm about this landmark partnership, stating, "We are elated to welcome Superstar Ranveer Singh to the BGMI family. His magnetic persona and unrelenting spirit align seamlessly with the essence of BGMI. KRAFTON has always been committed to providing immersive and captivating experiences for our users. This collaboration opens up a new avenue to bring exciting and engaging content that will resonate with gaming enthusiasts across the nation. Stay tuned as we embark on a new era of gaming entertainment."
Ranveer Singh, equally excited about this new venture, shared his thoughts, "As an artist, I find gaming to be an extension of my creative expression. The dedication, the competitiveness, the camaraderie and the team spirit in the gaming world resonate with me deeply. BGMI has evolved into a cultural phenomenon by creating a platform that brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds, transcending borders through their shared passion for gaming. I am thrilled to be part of this journey and look forward to exciting interactions with the Indian gaming community."
WPP H1 revenue up 7%; India grew 0.8%
The ad agency's operating profit for H1 stands at $306 million
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 12:39 PM | 1 min read
WPP has reported 6.9% increase in revenue for H1 2023 from $6755 million in the same period last year to $7221 million.
The ad agency's operating profit for H1 stands at $306 million.
India grew 0.8% in H1 with a tough comp of 37% growth last year, the agency said in its financial report.
"Like-for-like performance improved in Q2 to 2.5%, driven by CPG clients and media wins we expect a further acceleration in the second half, reflecting softer comps and recent new business."
Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, said: “We have exciting future plans in AI that build on our acquisition of Satalia in 2021 and our use of AI across WPP. We are leveraging our efforts with partnerships with the leading players including Adobe, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI. We are delivering work powered by AI for many clients including Nestlé, Nike and Mondelēz. AI will be fundamental to WPP’s future success and we are committed to embracing it to drive long-term growth and value.”
