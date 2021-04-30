'With 13% penetration, Glucon-D shows huge potential to grow across all markets in India'

Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness Limited, shared insights on the brand evolution of Glucon-D and its communication strategy

With over 86 years of rich heritage, Glucon-D has built strong brand equity as an ‘instant energy' drink with a refreshing and rejuvenating taste. It is the No. 1 Glucose powder brand owned by Zydus Wellness Limited - a leading FMCG company known for its Health & Wellness portfolio in Foods & Personal care categories.

Over the years Glucon-D has become a go-to drink for people to recover instantly from extreme exhaustion & tiredness, especially in summer. Through the new campaign, with the tagline ‘Glucon-D De Energy Satasat, Game Me Lautaye Fatafat’, the brand wants to highlight how Glucon-D provides energy quicker than any other drink so that one can bounce back instantly and grab every opportunity that comes along the day. By depicting situations that cause exhaustion consumers face on a regular basis, the brand is on its way to build relevance with daily tiredness in order to create greater penetration among consumers.

Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness Limited shared insights, during an interaction with e4m, around the instant energy health drink category in India, the brand evolution of Glucon-D, and its communication strategy.

Edited Excerpts

What was your creative brief to the agencies?

Even after 85+ years of existence in the market, the Glucose powder category penetration is just 13%. This is primarily because this category is associated with extreme situations like summer. Hence the brief to the agency was to develop communication that will drive daily relevance of the category.

What kind of challenges did you face between the idea and execution of the campaign?

The campaign idea was shortlisted based on consumer research. Pankaj Tripathi was an integral part of the campaign and the scripts were developed keeping him in mind. Hence we didn’t find any challenge in the execution of the campaign.

How are you ensuring that the campaign has maximum reach?

The campaign is live on Hindi GEC, regional GECs, Cinema, Kids and Music TV channels and will see manifestations on digital & social media platforms.

What does the competitive landscape look like for Glucon-D?

The top three brands contribute 87% of the Glucose powder business. Glucon-D is the market leader with 58% market share. There are many local brands that are active in the West & South markets.

How do you measure and track the effectiveness of an advertising campaign?

All our campaigns are consumer validated to check the effectiveness before executing them. We also monitor their effectiveness in the key markets with the continuous brand track.

How are you evaluating the market expansion opportunities across India?

With just 13% penetration, the Glucose powder category has huge potential to grow across all markets in India. To unlock the potential, we are focusing on driving daily relevance for the category so that its usage is not only restricted to summer or extreme exhaustion.

What are Zydus Wellness’ future brand launches?

Because of strong R&D support, we have exciting new product pipelined for each brand. Nutralite entered the Dairy category with the launch of Nutralite DoodhShakti Probiotic Butter Spread & Ghee last quarter. We have launched Nycil Soothing Body Mist this month. We are planning to introduce new products under Everyuth & SugarFree brands in the second half of this year.

Going forward, what plans do you have to support future launches by Zydus Wellness?

Every new launch in Zydus Wellness is well supported with 360-degree marketing campaign to drive awareness & amp up demand.

