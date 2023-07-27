Will 28% GST be endgame for Indian gaming advertising ecosystem?
Industry experts share the additional tax burden might shrink the active user base of gaming companies and thus reduce the funds available for advertising and media
From striving to be recognised as purveying games of skill to dealing with state-wide bans despite esports being adjudged a legitimate sport to competing with foreign firms looking to grab a piece of India's gaming pie, it has not been all fun and games for the Indian gaming industry, especially in its attempts to create a cohesive ecosystem for the segment.
And if the government does in fact follow through with the GST Council's recommendation that a 28% tax be imposed on all forms of gaming, it may well be the straw that finally breaks the camel's back.
As per media reports, the GST Council will meet virtually on August 2 to discuss the legal amendments needed to implement the levy on online gaming.
If imposed, gaming and gaming media organisations' advertising expenditures and media plans will suffer significantly, and the impact will reverberate throughout the entire gaming ecosystem, as well as the ancillary industries that operate alongside.
Karan Gandhi, Co-Founder and CRO of PokerDangal, says the 28% GST on the full-face value will adversely impact the entire ecosystem, including media spends. "The additional tax burden might shrink the active user base of the companies and potentially reduce the funds available for advertising and media by 60-70% or more,” he noted.
It also doesn’t help that there was a distinct lack of clarity in the wording of the recommendation, adding to the confusion.
Word Play
“It is imperative to first understand that the 28% GST will apply to iGaming, including Real Money Gaming (RMG), fantasy sports, teen patti, rummy and poker that are under gambling or betting in the rest of the world. Contrary to some media reports, this GST is neither applicable nor will it have any impact on the video-gaming industry or the Esports industry,” clarified Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF).
“Ideally, instead of the umbrella term ‘online gaming’, the GST council should have used the more specific term ‘iGaming’ or even ‘online real money game’ which is defined in ‘The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules’ to avoid confusion,” Suji added.
The application of the ‘game of skill’ and ‘game of chance’ theories, which only exist in India, are not relevant within the Esports ecosystem. There is no impact of this GST on both the video games and esports industry, including video gamers (approximately 400 million) and esports athletes.
Several categories of online gaming emerged in the past few years, and India is subsequently leading the world in mobile game downloads per Google store, according to the recent e4m – GroupM ESP Online Gaming Report 2023.
The report also said that with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%, the gaming market in India will expand from $2.6 Billion (Rs 20,800 Cr.) in the fiscal year 2022 to $8.6 B (Rs 68,800 Cr.) in FY2027, with higher growth percentage from the second tier Indian cities than metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai. This is a multibillion-dollar industry, which is working as a catalyst for the growth of other industries like electronics. Thus, brands also see it as a huge marketing platform to lure the millennial and GenZ crowd.
The gaming industry, in an open letter entitled ‘Death by a 1000 cuts’ with the subject line of ‘REQUEST TO SAVE THE INDIAN ONLINE SKILL GAMING INDUSTRY: 1 MILLION INDIAN JOBS, 500 MILLION INDIAN USERS AND $2.5 BILLION INVESTMENTS’, 127 signatories outlined 10 points by which the proposed move would detrimentally impact Indian gaming.
The letter, in part, stated “The online skill gaming platforms are akin to other digital internet service platforms in the nature of ecommerce websites. The core characteristic of such platforms is that they charge a fee for providing the platform as a service. Similarly, we provide a platform where players can compete with each other in Games of Skill by paying a small platform fee. It is an industry-standard in the tech sector that a platform levies GST only on the portion of the service fee that it charges from a user.”
Numbers Game
According to a recent analysis by Deloitte on the GST revision, it has been estimated that a shift from the current 18% on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) to 28% on Contest Entry Amount (CEA) may result in a degrowth of the industry and parallel reduction of GST revenue collection. The report says that the degrowth of the industry may also result in significant job losses and reduced investments, making small industry players (e.g. gaming startups) unviable.
Deloitte in the report also mentions, “To cope with the increased tax liability, the industry may have to reduce costs, which will have cascading effects. Legitimate industry revenue would shrink by around 33x to 43x times the current levels within the first five years. This is expected to result in lower investments in R&D, decreased innovation, and reduced spending on marketing and IT services. Ancillary industries associated with the gaming sector may also be adversely affected.”
Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director, Alpha Zegus, adds that brands will have to figure out new marketing communication to convince the audience to spend more on their platforms. Indeed, this will impact industry players like Dream11, which recently signed on as the main sponsor of the Indian cricket teams’ jerseys after Byju’s was forced to pull out in the light of its financial woes.
Vinit Godara, Co-Founder and CEO, MyTeam11, another major player said, "A successful IPL earlier this year gave us a lot of hope and ambition looking forward to the festive season and the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup, but with the sudden announcement of the new policy it has not only dampened our spirits but have also led us to stop all digital advertisements as well.”
He adds, “Digital contributes to more than 50% of our marketing spends and pausing campaigns on Digital platforms will impact new user acquisition and growth. However, unless there is more clarity on the decision going forward, we have been left with no choice but to err on the side of caution.”
It's not all gloom and doom though. “At JetSynthesys, we are in the video game industry, which even if covered, will be much less affected since it will only impact in-app revenue which we receive through the Android and IOS stores, which are at 18% GST today," says Rajan Navani, CEO and Founder, JetSynthesys, adding, "Revenue from Indian gamers also comes from advertising and rewarded videos as part of monetization, which is unaffected. Also, we have leadership in the esports sector which brings together professional gamers, also called eathletes, which stay relatively unaffected by the change in GST.”
Rohit Bansal, Founder, Super4, says that overall, the proposed GST rate would have negative consequences for the gaming industry's development and its contribution to the economy. “By burdening gaming companies with exorbitant taxes, the government would impede their growth potential and prevent them from capturing their projected market share. This, in turn, would limit job opportunities, hinder advertising and media sectors, and ultimately hinder the overall economic progress of the gaming ecosystem in India.”
SRK showcases the magic of ‘One Day’ in new ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign
The film also features cricketers like Jemimah Rodrigues, Eoin Morgan, Jonty Rhodes and Shubman Gill
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 22, 2023 7:39 AM | 5 min read
When the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 comes to the shores of India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) have unveiled the exciting campaign ‘It Takes One Day’ stirring up emotions of fans, whilst also celebrating the format of the game. The campaign launch took place among more than 85 content creators, from across India, in an event organized by Meta, ICC’s official digital content licensee.
The truly unmissable ‘It Takes One Day’ campaign puts fans and players at its heart, showcasing the iconic moments of the World Cup and connecting them to the specially conceptualized Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 ‘Navarasa’ which symbolizes the nine emotions fans most commonly experience during a cricket match.
Reliving some of the most decorated moments in the fabled history of the Men’s World Cricket Cup, the campaign showcases the journey of raw emotions experienced by both players and fans collectively over One Day. Through the magic of ‘Match Cuts’, the film connects these emotions to the nine ‘Navarasa’ anguish, bravery, glory, joy, passion, power, pride, respect and wonder where it takes one day to experience this rollercoaster.
Adding flair and grandeur to the fast-paced campaign film is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with renowned cricketers –JP Duminy, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, current Men’s Cricket World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes and Jemimah Rodrigues. The film was developed in partnership with the ICC’s global broadcast partner, Disney Star.
Considering the way content creators shape culture, the ICC and Disney Star worked with Meta to launch the campaign amongst creators from all parts of India at Meta’s India headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday. Over 85 creators viewed the launch, including regional creators from cities such as Mizoram, Haldwani and Kochi. A panel consisting of cricket commentator and expert Harsha Bhogle, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Disney Star and Sandhya Devanathan, Head and VP, Meta in India, addressed the gathering.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said: “The ODI format holds an unparalleled significance with its ability to deliver thrilling moments, intense battles, and unpredictable outcomes that will truly captivate fans globally. As we embark on this journey, we are proud to see the launch of the Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign and create real excitement for the event across the world.
“We are fully committed to creating a world-class event that will witness the birth of a new generation of heroes, providing fans with unforgettable experiences and we believe the campaign does this. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India will be a celebration of cricketing excellence, cultural diversity, and the unifying spirit of the game.”
Speaking about the campaign for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said: “This campaign is a true celebration of One Day International cricket and builds a sense of anticipation of what we can expect when the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 returns to India. The emotions, or Navarasa, are felt by fans and players alike during One Day and this campaign brings to life that shared experience.
“Cricket and cinema are at the heart of Indian psyche, and we’ve infused the two to create appeal far and wide. The involvement of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan together with an exceptional line-up of cricketers will only help us deepen our connect in this country, while captivating the attention worldwide.”
Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Disney Star, said: "The Cricket World Cup is a pinnacle event in the global sporting calendar and its return to cricket's biggest market after 12 years, makes the stage even grander. The compelling format of the tournament promises non-stop, high-intensity action and a platform for new heroes to rise and current heroes to become legends. Disney Star, across its linear and digital platforms, will seek to elevate the spectacle, build compelling narratives and storylines, and most of all, serve different audience cohorts through its world-class, fan-centric, and customised coverage.
“The launch of the ICC campaign signals a significant milestone in the runway to the tournament. Combined with Disney Star's build-up coverage, tent-pole events, and communication apertures, it will propel anticipation for the event and compel fans to come aboard this spectacular journey."
Sandhya Devanathan, Head and VP, Meta in India, said, “It’s a pleasure and privilege to see the way fans support their favourite teams on our platforms. From Reels, to Stories, to Broadcast channels and now Threads, we have a variety of tools to make the conversation between fans and their favourite teams and players special. We’re also committed to working with the ecosystem, like with our partners ICC, to unlock creative fan experiences. Today’s campaign launch amidst creators across India is a start, and we aim to be on this journey till the end of the tournament.”
ASCI introduces guidelines for ads on charitable causes
The regulator body has said these ads must avoid using images or themes that cause unjustified distress to consumers
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 11:41 AM | 2 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has introduced guidelines for advertisements for charitable causes.
The new guidelines reinforce the ASCI code. Chapter 1 requires ads to be honest and truthful and Chapter 2 requires them not to cause grave or widespread harm or offence.
To be compliant, ads related to charitable causes must adhere to the following guidelines:
An advertisement for a charitable organisation or crowdsourcing platform for charity shall not overtly or pointedly suggest that anyone who doesn't support the charity fails in their responsibility or should feel ashamed.
Advertisements must not disrespect the dignity of those on whose behalf an appeal is being made, by any means, including showing graphic images of victims in distress, particularly children and minors. An advertiser must be able to produce evidence of express consent for the use of images of beneficiaries if asked to do so.
In digital advertising, any image that could cause unjustified distress to an ordinary consumer must be blurred and made visible only to those interested in knowing more.
When an appeal is made for a specific case or beneficiary, the ad must disclose if the funds could potentially be used for other purposes or other beneficiaries. Ads must not mislead consumers about where or to whom their donations are going.
If a crowdsourcing platform collects a percentage or fee for managing or raising donor funds, it must be made clear what such amounts are in the advertisement itself.
Talking about the new guidelines, Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI,said: ASCI recognises that charities can have a challenging job explaining the nature of the important, and often sensitive work they do, and raise funds for beneficiaries in need. However, they must take care not to overstep the mark by misleading consumers or causing unjustified distress to those who may be merely surfing online. The guidelines strike a balance between allowing charities to do their important work, and at the same time, be fair to consumers who are viewers of such advertisements.”
DENTSU CREATIVE India appoints Surjo Dutt as CCO - West & South
In his 24 years in the industry, Dutt has worked on over 400 campaigns
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 11:13 AM | 2 min read
DENTSU CREATIVE India has announced the appointment of Surjo Dutt as the CCO (Chief Creative Officer) for West & South regions, effective from September 1, 2023.
Armed with 24 years of experience, Surjo has worked on over 400 campaigns across 70+ brands and 20+ categories.
As the former Chief Creative Officer at FCB India, he played a pivotal role in leading the agency's success story in the country. Prior to that, Surjo led the establishment and growth of Sapient Nitro's advertising business as the National Creative Director - North. He also made significant contributions as the Vice President and Executive Creative Director (ECD) at JWT.
Throughout his career, Surjo has worked with brands such as Pepsi, Frito Lay, Hero Motocorp, GSK, Google, Uber, Vistara, Dominos, Pernod Ricard, Nokia, Airtel, Nestle, and British Airways, to name a few. In addition to this, he has won numerous national and international awards.
In his new role, Surjo will report into Amit Wadhwa, CEO (Chief Executive Officer), DENTSU CREATIVE India.
Commenting on the appointment, Amit Wadhwa said, "I am delighted to welcome Surjo as our creative partner on this exciting journey at DENTSU CREATIVE India. Having previously worked alongside Surjo, I am well aware of his incredible talent for building powerful brands - a quality he has consistently demonstrated across every project he has been involved in. His seamless grasp of strategic contributions and deep understanding of the contemporary media landscape make him the ideal candidate to embody our philosophy of 'Modern Creativity’. I firmly believe that together we will produce work that will leave a lasting mark in the industry.”
Surjo added, "Dentsu has established itself as a creative powerhouse in India, delivering impactful campaigns that have made a huge impact across various categories. The conglomerate’s work has garnered recognition not only within the industry but also at prestigious national and international award platforms. I am genuinely thrilled and deeply grateful for this incredible opportunity. I extend my gratitude to Amit and the dentsu team for acknowledging the value of my work and approach. I am looking forward to playing my part in this exciting new phase of DENTSU CREATIVE’s journey in India. The fact that I have previously worked with Amit and thoroughly enjoyed every moment of it is the icing on the cake for me."
Astral Limited launches campaign for TruBuild Brand
The film focuses on with a Focus on Waterproofing Solutions
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 23, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Astral Ltd. Has announced digital an advertising campaign showcasing the revamped TruBuild brand. This campaign underscores the brand's dedication to safeguarding residential and commercial spaces from water infiltration, featuring a range of rebranded TruBuild products. The advertisement cleverly combines humor and informative content to captivate and engage the audience
“As part of Astral's 25 years of celebrations, TruBuild introduces a captivating digital advertising campaign showcasing the revamped brand. The "Tip Tip nahi, TruBuild” campaign emphasizes the brand's commitment to protecting homes and commercial places from water ingress, featuring a range of rebranded TruBuild products. In honor of this milestone, TruBuild now sports a fresh logo and tagline, while boasting a unique color identity that combines trust-inspiring blue with the vibrancy of orange, representing energy and determination. The advertisement cleverly combines humor and informative content to captivate and engage the audience, effectively highlighting the importance of a trustworthy waterproofing solution provided by TruBuild products like Floor Tile Adhesive, Wall Adhesive, Rooftect Advanced, Aqualock, Epoxy, etc,” read a press release.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Saumya Engineer, VP, Astral Limited, said, “Our primary goal with the new digital campaign is to reveal the revitalized TruBuild brand and highlight its impressive range of products and capabilities. Through a compelling advertisement, we aim to humorously and powerfully depict the challenges customer and user face when dealing with waterproofing failures. Our extensive selection of TruBuild products provides a dependable and efficient solution, empowering individuals to regain control over their living spaces and stop worrying about water ingress /water leakage issues.”
The digital campaign will be extensively distributed across various social media platforms.
Aditya Birla Sun Life MF & Dentsu Creative showcase the Power of 3
This innovative campaign aims to promote the multi-asset allocation fund
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 11:14 AM | 2 min read
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSLMF) and DENTSU CREATIVE India have launched their latest investor awareness campaign titled '3in1TohInvestmentDone’.
This innovative campaign aims to promote the 'Multi Asset Allocation Fund'.
It emphasizes the benefits of investing in a single fund, offering exposure to three key asset classes: Equity, Debt, and Gold.
The film centres around three friends who consistently support each other in various circumstances, mirroring the essence of the 'Multi Asset Allocation Fund’. This fund optimizes returns and manages risks effectively by diversifying one’s portfolio, much like the friendship of the friends in the film.
The campaign is currently live across multiple platforms, including digital, cinema, audio streaming, as well as outdoor and ambient media in 17 cities.
Speaking about the campaign, Darshana Shah, Head of Marketing & CX, Aditya Birla Capital said, “At Aditya Birla Capital, our aim has always been to simplify people's financial needs while presenting a compelling story. With this investor education campaign, we wanted to highlight the importance of portfolio diversification in managing market volatility and risks. We aimed to showcase how investing in a 3-in-1 'Multi Asset Allocation Fund' can provide the advantages of three asset classes - Equity, Debt, and Gold - combined, offering potential growth and stability. This film aims to raise awareness about the benefits of investing in a versatile fund like this and starting your financial journey with us.”
Ajeet Shukla, Group Executive Creative Director, West, DENTSU CREATIVE India added, "We didn't have to search far and wide to crack this piece, and as always, our focus was to create a device that would make the film a memorable story. We are pleased to have achieved delightful dimensions and sweet textures to the story by incorporating a musical jingle, children as characters, and their adorable performances."
Godrej aer drives home the importance of being 'guest-ready'
The film is conceptualized by the company's in-house design studio Light box
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 4:41 PM | 2 min read
Godrej aer has unveiled its latest TVC campaign, which takes viewers on a whimsical journey into the world of non-living objects. The new TVC highlights how Godrej aer spray ensure that your house is always fragrant and guest-ready.
The film conceptualized by the company's in-house design studio Light box, shows banter between various inanimate objects of a house. The scene unfolds with a bell ringing, signifying the arrival of guests. The objects expect fragrance of gulabo (rose) to alleviate the situation. However, to their surprise, the roses in a vase turn out to be plastic, leading to a comical exchange. Sensing the need for a solution, the petals of fragrance from the Godrej aer spray gently swirl around the room, instantly infusing it with a captivating aroma.
The TVC then showcases the captivating Godrej aer Petal Crush fragrance spray, with a voiceover emphasizing, "Bin bulae mehmano ka kuch nahi kar sakte, par bin bulae smell ke liye Godrej aer hai" (We can't do anything about uninvited guests, but we have Godrej aer for unwelcome smells). This succinctly captures the essence of the campaign, highlighting how Godrej aer transforms your home environment, making it a warm and inviting space for both expected and unexpected guests.
Commenting on the TVC campaign, Shivam Singal, Category Lead – Aircare, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, “Our newest TVC is another addition to our BCI led campaign journey as a brand that we embarked upon 2 years ago. The objective is to fast track adoption of air fresheners category in India, hence in addition to bathroom and living room fresheners we are advertising room sprays for the first time in a decade of its existence coupled with a new design overhaul. The campaign is centred around consumer insight of guests gossiping behind your back and the BCI of inanimate objects helps bring the same alive in a quirky & cheerful way. Through the banter of inanimate objects, we showcase the transformative power of fragrances, turning ordinary homes into extraordinary havens"
OMD India bags media mandate for SUGAR Cosmetics
The business will be handled from the agency’s office in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 10:30 AM | 2 min read
OMD has won the media mandate for SUGAR Cosmetics following a competitive pitch. This partnership between the two brands will see OMD India handle the end-to-end media strategy for the leading cosmetic brand from the agency’s office in Mumbai.
With this collaboration, OMD India will provide innovative and forward-leaning solutions that deliver to SUGAR Cosmetics’ business objectives and offer strategic support as it looks to the future with aspirations to scale as a global cosmetic brand.
Speaking of this partnership, Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with such an ambitious brand that resonates with the pulse of new India, especially at a time when it endeavours to become a global force. Our partnership with them will see us bring the right amalgamation of innovation, creativity, empathy, and insights to create valued connections with their customers and build profitable business outcomes.”
Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-founder and COO, SUGAR Cosmetics, said, “We are very excited to partner with OMD India to deploy data-rich media strategies that will help us achieve the business goals we have set for ourselves. In today’s dynamic media ecosystem, their intelligent tech stack, agility and expertise will help us drive efficient campaigns to reach audiences across market segments. I look forward to working closely with team OMD India and building SUGAR Cosmetic's existing position as the preferred cosmetics brand for makeup enthusiasts across the nation.”
