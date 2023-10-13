When story is star: Why some brands have dropped celebrities from their World Cup squad?
If a brand is spending a hefty sum on marketing during WC, they would want to make the campaign idea pristine enough rather than depend on a celebrity who may overshadow the messaging, say experts
Be it ‘Ab Indiaaa-India ka time hai’ by Zomato or Dream11’s ‘Thoda extra’ ad campaign, brands are leaving no stone unturned to garner eyeballs using cricketers and Bollywood celebrities during the World Cup 2023 ad breaks. While it is true that celebrities can grab instant attention and are loved both by advertisers as well as the viewers, this year, there are also a fair number of brands that have chosen to cut through the clutter by taking the ‘no brand ambassador’ route. Polycab, Parle, Nium, and Nissan are a few examples.
But considering there is a barrage of brand names that are flashed to a viewer during a marquee sporting league like World Cup, the case in point is how are these brands making sure that their message, product and recall stick with the viewers?
Explaining the trend, Alchemist Brand Consulting’s Founder and Managing Partner Samit Sinha says it is generally preferable to rely on a strong creative idea that amplifies the brand’s unique narrative in a way that is relevant to its customers, rather than relying on a celebrity to get the brand noticed and remembered.
“Unfortunately, a celebrity is often used to compensate for the lack of a strong creative idea rather than to enhance it,” he opines.
Moreover, if a brand plans to spend a hefty sum of money on just advertising and marketing during the World Cup, they would want to make the campaign idea pristine enough for the consumer to recall rather than depend on a celebrity, who may overshadow the brand messaging. During such a time where ads are too many and the chosen celebrity faces are limited to Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli and a few more, choosing a ‘no celebrity endorsement’ strategy actually helps, feel experts.
Hence, a brand’s creative has to be a hard-working piece. The presence of a brand ambassador does not matter as long as the campaign is able to strike a chord with the consumer.
Giving brand’s perspective, Parle’s Senior Category Head - Marketing, Krishnarao Buddha, shares, “as long as my ‘non-celebrity’ ad campaign is serving the brand’s purpose, I am extremely happy to not invest in a brand ambassador.”
“It's not that we haven’t had celebrities earlier, but we also look at the need as to how a celebrity can add value to the brand. If we don't really see a synergy, then it doesn't matter,” he adds.
Polycab India, which has a partnership with ICC World Cup, too has taken the no-celebrity route for the tournament.
Sharing their strategy behind not going for a celebrity ambassador, Nilesh Malani, Executive President, and Chief Marketing Officer, Polycab India, “Our association with the World Cup started last January. We did a complete revamp of the look and feel of the brand and the entire narrative around the brand is changed. It is more about the innovations we want to bring on to the table and connect with the consumers in the B2C segment. We added a flavour of the cricket theme to our campaign, we will further amplify this throughout the World Cup.”
“While Polycab has had celebrity endorsers earlier, but this time, because we have renovated the brand, we wanted the hero to be the brand rather than a celebrity. The core philosophy was getting the brand refresh noticed. If there had been a celebrity, the brand would have not have got much attention, so we took this call. Also, partnering with an event like ICC is like a celebrity itself,” he adds.
Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director at Rediffusion, shares another reason why we are seeing lesser number of celebrity ads in World Cup this time. “The reason behind such a scenario is that a lot of brands advertising this time during the World Cup are young startups and are still looking to evangelize their ideas. Adding a celebrity to this scenario makes it much tougher.”
“Most of the well-funded startups like Upstox, and Groww don’t use a celebrity also because they feel the endorser will overshadow their brand,” according to Goyal.
Taking the Celebrity Route
While a lot of brands this time have opted to make the story the star of their campaigns, what if a brand wants to go for a celebrity?
When it comes to celebrity-led campaigns for a tournament like World Cup, brands generally have the choice between a sports star or an actor. When choosing an ambassador, the recipe to make an impactful and long-lasting ad campaign becomes more dilemmatic since sports celebrities are as promising as actors.
Sinha explains, “If money is not a consideration, then the choice of the celebrity brand endorser is guided by the following:
First, is the celebrity’s own brand value, which is a combination of how recognized the celebrity is, the degree of their prevailing fame and popularity, and the extent to which they are admired for their professional skills as well as their perceived social conduct.
Second, whether or not they endorse a competing brand, or if they had in the recent past. Third, an important consideration that often gets ignored, is to examine the brand fit in terms of compatibility between the brand’s positioning and personality and the widely perceived character traits of the celebrity.
And fourth, and perhaps only a tactical consideration, is the increased salience or topicality in the specific context of the celebrity. For instance, an upcoming blockbuster movie starring a film-star celebrity, or an imminent major sports event like the Cricket World Cup in the case of a current or past cricket player.”
It is the last factor that has contributed to the recent upsurge of brand endorsements by cricketers, according to Sinha. And it makes sense because much of the buzz and the popular narrative is going to be around cricket. Thanks to the World Cup, which incidentally also happens to coincide with the festive season.
According to Bright Angles Consulting’s Nisha Sampath, a probable reason for some brands opting for cricketers over actors could be that a lot of film stars, especially from the younger generation, are overexposed on social media leading to viewer fatigue. In contrast, cricketers, and sportspeople overall, come across as fresh and authentic. Viewers may regard them not only as more credible endorsers but also have more affinity towards them.
“Bollywood has been struggling to deliver hits, making people sceptical. Sports, on the other hand, is seeing an upward swing in performance. Look at our medal haul in the Asian Games. Sports is contributing actively to our pride and sense of achievement on an international stage. Hence, this is the right time to leverage the power of our sportspeople across categories,” she mentions.
Follow no script, says Shubman Gill in TVS Ronin's latest campaign
The film has been released across platforms
By Tanzila Shaikh & Chehneet Kaur | Oct 12, 2023 3:08 PM | 2 min read
TVS has come up with a cricket World Cup campaign #MoveLikeARonin. The campaign is for TVS RONIN, a motorcycle. For the campaign, # the key brand asset is a film starring Shubman Gill. It encourages riders to make their own moves and follow no script.
“This ideology is brought to life with an experiential on-ground activation, Test-Ride Cricket, which is a first-of-its-kind cricketing experience where you can get scored on your riding moves and have a chance to take home the World Cup Edition TVS Ronin,” read a press release.
Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS RONIN’s journey began from a blank canvas. One year later, our #Unscripted modern-retro is inspiring thousands across India to write their own stories, their own way. With our latest campaign, we’re cementing that very ideology by collaborating with Shubman Gill, a promising young icon himself. The idea is to inspire riders everywhere to go where their heart takes them and follow no script.”
Govind Pandey, CEO TBWA India, the agency that conceptualized the campaign, said, “TVS RONIN is building a community of the new-age riders in this world. Which is why, when we say ‘Move Like a Ronin’ we want to inspire people to follow their calling , and make the moves that are #Unscripted just like the TVS RONIN.”
The film has been released across platforms, with a strong on-ground test-ride activation, and the promise of a special World Cup edition TVS RONIN.
‘Piyush will always be the heart of Indian advertising’
Guest Column: Azazul Haque, CCO, Media Monks, and ex-CCO of Ogilvy South, shares his admiration for Piyush Pandey, the legendary adman who was recently appointed as Ogilvy India's Chief Advisor
By Tanzila Shaikh & Chehneet Kaur | Oct 12, 2023 9:05 AM | 2 min read
When the world was busy thinking of ideas, Piyush taught the world how to feel them. He felt ideas and cried when he saw something emotional. He laughed when he saw something funny. He got teary-eyed when he saw something beautiful. He felt stories and words. He felt visuals and designs. Because Piyush felt for people, a quality extremely rare in Advertising. Piyush felt what the masses felt, and knew the heart of India, the pulse of India, and the Indian heartland. The reason why no other creative or no other agency could touch the hearts of consumers in a similar way was because Piyush’s ideas were not cerebral, they were heartfelt, and he built an organisation that mirrored his heart.
I was fortunate enough to work with him on brands closest to his heart - Asian Paints, Madhya Pradesh Tourism, and Rajasthan Tourism. What I learned in those years will guide me forever. I often tell him, I am his Eklavya, always following him, even from afar. Like me, there must be many Eklavyas following in his footsteps. But without following your heart, I think you cannot follow in his footsteps. Then again, to have a heart as big as his is an impossible task. We can attempt to create campaigns that might mirror his body of work, but to be a Piyush Pandey, you have to create an organisation and an industry that mirrors your heart. The reason why there can never be another Piyush Pandey is because no one can have a heart as big as his.
He is the heart of the Indian Advertising Industry.
He has created the heart of Indian Advertising.
He is not just Ogilvy, he is Indian Advertising.
Piyush is what he wrote for Madhya Pradesh Tourism -
He is Hindustan Ka Dil!
Sleepyhead launches campaign to introduce its "Tilt" and "Play" sofas
The campaigns highlight the intrinsic playfulness of the festive season in India
By Tanzila Shaikh & Chehneet Kaur | Oct 11, 2023 4:24 PM | 2 min read
Tilt's campaign “Toggle to tilt your world”, demonstrates the versatility of their innovative sofa through a series of split-themed videos. Each video portrays two contrasting sides of a person's home and mood: one regular and one tilted. In a standout video, a man dressed formally sits upright on a Tilt sofa, engaged in a virtual meeting. He nods and smiles, saying, "Yes, sir! It will be done." After the meeting, he switches to a relaxed mode, donning a hoodie and boxers, and grabs a bowl of popcorn. He reclines on the sofa's right edge and playfully mocks his boss with, "Get it done over the weekend! Definitely Not!" This clever portrayal highlights Tilt's sofa adaptability, effortlessly transitioning from work to relaxation.
To celebrate the Play Sofa's launch, Sleepyhead is unveiling an engaging social media campaign “Just can't stop playing”, inspired by the creativity of Lego. Friends and family can come together to customize this Lego-like sofa, reflecting their unique personalities and moods. Each sofa segment can be customized with the same or different colors, allowing individuals to personalize their sofa as they see fit.
Mathew Joseph, CEO & Co-founder of Sleepyhead, expressed his enthusiasm for the innovative 'Play' and 'Tilt' Sofas, stating, "These sofas truly set us apart in the category, reflecting our commitment to delivering furniture solutions that cater to evolving customer lifestyles. The launch is perfectly timed for the festive season, a peak period for marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, where consumers seek versatile, stylish, and functional furniture. These sofas' remarkable flexibility and ability to transform into half beds offer unprecedented customization and practicality, enhancing living spaces just in time for celebrations."
Deepti Karthik, Fractional Chief Marketing Officer of Sleepyhead, emphasized, "Sleepyhead's new ad campaigns, especially the one inspired by Lego for our Play Sofa, are more than just advertisements; they're a celebration of fun and creativity. We firmly believe that furniture should encompass not only comfort but also the essence of being cool and customizable. Our Play Sofa perfectly embodies this belief, and our ad campaigns echo the same spirit. It's about redefining your space with a playful touch and a sprinkle of innovation. We invite you to join us in making your living room the trendiest and most enjoyable place to be!"
The campaigns highlight the intrinsic playfulness of the festive season in India, embodied by Sleepyhead's versatile Play and Tilt Sofas, which offer unparalleled customization and practicality.
Hershey’s Kisses TVC with Shraddha Kapoor shows how chocolates can help express love
The film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj
By Tanzila Shaikh & Chehneet Kaur | Oct 11, 2023 3:31 PM | 3 min read
Hershey India, a part of The Hershey Company, has unveiled its new television commercial directed by leading Indian film director, Vishal Bhardwaj for its HERSHEY’S KISSES brand, featuring brand ambassador Shraddha Kapoor. Embracing its commitment to fostering deeper bonds within relationships, the latest TVC from the HERSHEY’S KISSES brand captures a heartfelt narrative centered around the relationship dynamics of a young couple.
The film opens within the confines of a car, where emotions are running high as a young man takes the wheel, steering the car towards the airport to drop his lady love. Beside him sits the lady, played by Shraddha Kapoor, as they grapple with an unspoken desire of not wanting to part ways. The car steers to a halt as they reach the airport, and Shraddha prepares to leave to catch her flight.
As she enters the airport, she pauses, glancing back to see him approaching her. He extends his hand, which nestles HERSHEY’S KISSES product in his palm and Shraddha reciprocates with her own HERSHEY’S KISSES product, indicative of their ritual of expressing love and affection. She decides to stay back, and they share a sweet moment by their parked car.
Through this new film, the brand elegantly underscores how chocolates can foster cherished moments within relationships, evoking love and affection through simple, heartfelt gestures.
Sharing his view on the latest TVC, Ankit Desai, Marketing Director, Hershey India said, “HERSHEY’S KISSES brand, embodies the space of the unspoken language of love and affection, through its proposition of ‘Say it with a Kiss’. The melt in mouth chocolate, with each piece uniquely wrapped, enables special moments with loved ones. The heart-tugging endearing creative is an addition to our on-going campaign, showcasing our brand ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor in yet another slice-of-life story, enabled by HERSHEY’S KISSES brand.”
He added, “This unique script, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, needed to be brought alive by a craftsman filmmaker, and who better than Vishal Bhardwaj. Life often revolves around simple, unspoken gestures that convey affection. Through this film, we aspire to breathe life into this idea. I hope this resonates with our audience and reminds them of the power of sharing such moments with each other.”
Speaking about the film, Shraddha Kapoor said, “Working with Vishal sir has always been a creative revelation, and our reunion with the HERSHEY’S KISSES brand has been an unparalleled experience, much like the chocolates we're celebrating. I am excited about the latest television commercial we have shot together for HERSHEY’S. It’s truly the little things that speak volumes about the unspoken bond between two people and the film very beautifully captures that!”
Sharing his views on his collaboration with HERSHEY’S, Director Vishal Bhardwaj stated, “The craft of telling stories through films has always been close to my heart. Directing a TVC for HERSHEY’S has been a refreshing experience. It allowed me to explore a sweeter side of storytelling, weaving the magic of HERSHEY’S KISSES brand into a delightful narrative.”a
Spinny launches World Cup 2023 campaign with Sachin Tendulkar
In the campaign, Spinny aims to showcase the unbreakable bond Indians have with their cars
By Tanzila Shaikh & Chehneet Kaur | Oct 11, 2023 12:04 PM | 2 min read
Spinny has announced the launch of its latest ad campaign “It’s never just a car” featuring the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his car in the campaign that he fondly calls Sundae.
Celebrating the spirit of cricket and the enthusiastic fans during the ongoing Cricket World Cup in India, Spinny aims to showcase car stories and the unbreakable bond Indians have with their cars. Whether you’re buying or selling your car, it’s a special moment.
The campaign highlights the relationship Sachin has with his car, or as he likes to call it, his Sundae. He reminisces all the good times he had with this car, his happy place before he takes it out for one last drive. What follows is a journey into his memory box of long drives, scenic spots, how he maintains the car so tenderly and his favorite music. Sachin finally finds a suitable place for his precious companion at Spinny, as he trusts Spinny to find someone who cherishes Sundae as much as he does.
Speaking about his involvement in the campaign, Sachin Tendulkar said, “My car has always held a special place in my heart. It's not just a mode of transportation; it's my happy place - It's where I find solace, peace, and joy. The 'It's Never Just a Car – Go Far' campaign beautifully captures this sentiment. Spinny has been a trusted partner in ensuring every car finds the right home when it's time to say goodbye or upgrade. Spinny values the emotions behind car ownership and strives to provide an experience with timeless values of trust, transparency, and integrity.”
The Founder & CEO of Spinny, Niraj Singh, said: “For us at Spinny, It's Never Just a Car is all about car stories that celebrate the connection between people and their cars.
This film with Sachin Tendulkar is a true expression of how our cars are more than just machines; they are trusted companions that take us on memorable journeys, a huge part of our lives. With this campaign, we aim to evoke those emotions and emphasize the fact that at Spinny, we understand that it’s never just a car and hence, we would always go far to make your car buying or selling journey special. Our commitment is to ensure that this cherished companion finds the right home when it's time for a new chapter. This campaign celebrates that connection and highlights the trust that our customers place in Spinny to make this transition seamless,” he added.
Asian Paints celebrates Durga Pujo’s hidden heroes
The campaign conceived by Ogilvy pays tribute to the people who’ve been part of Sharad Shamman's creative legacy
By Tanzila Shaikh & Chehneet Kaur | Oct 11, 2023 11:55 AM | 3 min read
Over the years, while styles, trends, and attitudes have changed in West Bengal, one thing has remained constant—the spirit of celebration. Through these decades, Asian Paints Sharad Shamman has been an integral part of Durga Pujo celebrations and proudly maintains its status of being Kolkata's most esteemed Pujo Awards since 1985. It has not only led the transformation of pandals from simple setups to vibrant centers of art, culture, and creativity but has also gone behind the scenes to recognize and celebrate the individuals who contribute to making Durga Puja memorable for all.
As a tribute to the dedicated people and pandals that have been part of Sharad Shamman for nearly four decades, Asian Paints has released a heartfelt TVC.
Created by Ogilvy, the TVC takes viewers through the lesser-explored alleys of festive Kolkata. It sheds light on the labours of love that ultimately culminate in the grandeur and captivating experiences of Durga Pujo. Unlike the well-known pageantry of Pujo, the TVC focuses on the preparations that build up to it which is where the true essence of the festival resides – in the anticipation and fervour of Agomoni. The ad film offers glimpses of small, heartfelt moments – neighbourhood uncles guiding pandal builders to their designated spots, young girls lending a hand with decorations, and a differently-abled woman using her feet to paint alpona on the ground. It also showcases a group of artistic boys and girls painting a mural of Durga on a wall. Each frame is filled with warmth and camaraderie, highlighting themes of inclusion and acceptance.
Speaking about the film, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO of Asian Paints Limited, shared, "Asian Paints Sharad Shamman stands tall almost four decades on due to efforts of countless artists, sculptors, devoted committee members & communities or paras at large who work diligently to make their ‘para-pujos’ special and grand. We at Asian Paints are happy to have infused thematic excellence into Kolkata Pujos & championed the cause over years. The love that we have got from the people of Kolkata is special as they fondly refer to Asian Paints Sharad Shamman as the ‘Oscars of Pujo’. Last year, this festival received global recognition when UNESCO honoured it as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, a milestone made possible by these heroes & paras collectively, who have worked relentlessly over decades to make their Pujos . They truly embody the heart and soul of Pujo festivities. In our 39th year of Sharad Shamman, we celebrate and pay tribute to these exceptional individuals through our heart-warming film."
“Durga Pujo is the only time of the year when the art of love and the love of art become one and the same. The days leading up to the big festival transforms into a celebratory workshop of laughter, inclusivity and creativity. Boundaries dissolve and differences get resolved when Pujo comes knocking on the door. That’s what we have tried to show and celebrate through this film. It is an homage to the festivity of creativity.”, said Sujoy Roy, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy.
