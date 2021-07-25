Welspun Flooring unveils 'Floor makeover in a day' campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Welspun Flooring Limited, a fully integrated and independent flooring vertical of USD 2.7 billion Welspun Group, has launched its new digital campaign, 'Floor Makeover In A Day'. The campaign highlights the brand's unique proposition of 'Less than a Day'. Featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan, the quirky digital film highlights how, with the proprietary Wel-Lock technology, Welspun Flooring's Click-N-Lock tiles allow people to revamp the look and feel of their homes with minimum hassle.

The latest digital film from Welspun Flooring is an extension of Welspun Group's vision to transform how Indians approach their home décor by challenging deep-seated perceptions. Most people believe that redoing one's flooring is a cumbersome and time-consuming exercise, which often requires temporary dislocation of the members. As a result, they often stall on much-needed flooring refurbishment or forego it all together - a gap that Welspun Flooring is addressing with its disruptive, tech-led Click-N-Lock tiles. The easy-to-use and convenient solution requires minimal human intervention and can be installed in a day, with no dust or noise during the installation. The latest brand campaign highlights this differentiated brand proposition to encourage consumers to change their deep-seated behaviours.

The film captures Bachchan's trademark quirk, where he is seen asking the viewers to imagine a scenario where the floor beneath their feet changes in a jiffy while they just sit in one place, highlighting the main proposition of a convenient and effortless floor retiling process.

Commenting on the campaign, Manjari Upadhye, CEO – Domestic Business, Welspun Flooring, said, "At Welspun, our focus has always been on developing innovative products that add value to the customers' lives by addressing challenges and archaic methods that have been left unresolved. The latest digital film highlights the unique proposition of Click-N-Lock floor tiles that use our proprietary Wel-Lock technology to minimize the hassle and inconvenience of floor retiling. We are confident that the film will help us reach out to the aspirational Indians across the country, and it will help us strengthen and expand the presence of the Welspun brand in the country."

The campaign will be running across Facebook and Youtube to connect with customers across the country. With its global presence, deep sectoral expertise, and innovative product portfolio, Welspun has become synonymous with home improvement for discerning consumers worldwide. It is now expanding its pan-India presence by strengthening its domestic network and amplifying its direct and indirect outreach. Using targeted cross-channel brand campaigns such as ‘Floor makeover in a day’ the company now aims to capture the consumer mindshare and firmly establish the Welspun brand through its innovative offerings, such as SPACES and Welspun Flooring.

