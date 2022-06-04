Wavemaker brings Netflix & music composer Ilaiyaraaja together for Stranger Things

Wavemaker, the media partners for Netflix India, has created first-of-its-kind musical association for the launch of the season 4 of Stranger Things.

Wavemaker brought together an industry-first musical association with the music maestro Ilaiyaraaja to compose the title track of Stranger Things with an Indian twist.



The captivating soundtrack which was released recently has been a sensational hit within a day of the launch. The beautiful association was brought together by Wavemaker South Entertainment Outpost where the team identified the music maestro as the right protagonist for the promotions of Stranger Things for its Tamil and Telugu audience, worked closely with the brand team to chart out the association in detail to suit the audiences, and carried out end-to-end execution of the collaboration.



Karthik Nagarajan, Chief Content Officer, Wavemaker India, says, “When we asked ourselves what is that one name that will resonate with multiple southern states and stand for all things 80s, there was only one answer – Raja sir. It has been an absolute privilege to work with him on this. As we listened to the track, he had composed in his studio which was a combination of his signature sounds, ending with the world-famous Stranger Things theme, we had goosebumps. Netflix has gone the extra mile in reaching out to new regional audiences with this effort to make Stranger Things available in Tamil and Telugu. Today I’m sure Netflix has won a lot of hearts in the south with this video featuring the Maestro and we at Wavemaker are very proud to have made this happen along with our South entertainment partner One Mercuri and Still Water films. This association marks the beginning of the many firsts beautiful collaborations to come.”



The soundtrack was released with a video showcasing the great musician Ilaiyaraaja controlling the forces from the upside down using his music – with his live orchestra on the beach.

