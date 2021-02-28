TVS unveils campaign for launch of Scooty Pep+ special edition in Tamil Nadu

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, has recently launched the special edition of TVS Scooty Pep+. TVS Scooty remains an iconic two-wheeler brand and the first choice of mobility in Tamil Nadu for close to three decades. Hence, Tamil Nadu – the land of Tamizhals has a special place in the brand's journey. It is an integral part of the daily commute for millions of people today.

The automobile major launched the special edition of TVS Scooty Pep+ exclusively for its customers in Tamil Nadu, ahead of Pongal festivities. To celebrate the strong love for the brand among its consumers, TVS has launched the Mudhal Kadhal (First Love) Edition. TVS has made the scooter's logo in regional language- Tamil, a first in the 2-Wheeler industry.

Talking about the campaign idea, Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas said: “The Mudhal Kadhal (First Love) Edition by TVS is a step beyond just brand communication. It is a unique 'brand do' idea and we stayed true to its core thought. The love the brand has in South India. The interpretation is also kept as authentic and engaging. It pivots itself on the emotional quotient of the users, with TVS Scooty Mudhal Kadhal edition playing the idea catalyst.”

The minute-long montage created by Lowe Lintas brings alive the everyday moments in the life of a Tamilian. From a Bharatanatyam dancer swaying to the solkattu (rhythmic patterns followed in south Indian classical music), to the sights and sounds typical of an early morning in Tamil Nadu, to bright kolams (traditional floor art also known as Rangoli) that dot every doorstep, to a retired couple enjoying a cool evening breeze by the popular Marina beach-side snacking on sundal (a popular street-side snack), the film takes viewers on a ride that would fill every Tamilian with rightful pride. The music, layered with the sounds of traditional instruments, adds to the celebration of the Tamizh spirit.

Commenting on the campaign, Sonali Khanna, Executive Director and Branch Head of Lowe Lintas Bangalore said: “As an agency that takes pride in understanding the finer nuances of South India, we are really proud of the new campaign we have created for TVS Scooty. The 'Mudhal Kadhal' Edition is unique, as it is the first scooter with a logo in Tamil. Which is why the campaign celebrates the special place Tamil Nadu occupies in Scooty’s journey, and how it touches the lives of so many consumers across gender, age and geography. This work is our way of expressing gratitude for the love the people of Tamil Nadu have for Scooty.”

