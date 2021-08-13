TV ad volume grew 14% in Jul'21 compared to Jul'20: TAM AdEx

According to the report, the corporate/brand image category saw the highest surge in ad volumes with 3.5x growth

Despite the slowdown due to the COVID-19 second wave, overall ad volumes on TV increased by 14% in Jul'21 compared to Jul'20. According to the TAM advertising report for the period Jul’21 vs. Jul’20 on TV medium, ad volumes on Television increased in all weeks of July’21 compared to the same weeks in July’20, with the highest growth (16%) occurring in week 1 of July’21. Interestingly, without the Sports genre, the increase in July'21 over July'20 was 13%.

Also, the tally of categories, advertisers, and brands grew by 4%, 8%, and 11% respectively in Jul'21 compared to Jul'20. July’21 witnessed over 340 categories, 2110 advertisers and 3400 brands during the same period.

Additionally, the Toilet Soaps retained its first rank in Jul'21 over Jul’20, followed by Milk Beverages on the second position. Corporate/Brand Image, Ecom-Education and Tea were the new entrants among the Top 10 categories in Jul'21. Meanwhile, the top ten categories added 33% share of Ad Volumes in Jul’21.

The report also stated that the Corporate/Brand Image category saw the highest surge in ad volumes with 3.5 times growth followed by Ecom-Education with 2.8 Times growth during Jul'21 compared to Jul'20. There were 170+ growing categories present in Jul'21 compared to Jul'20 on TV.

Among the advertisers, Hindustan Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser India were the top two advertisers with 15% and 11% share of Ad Volumes respectively. Amazon Online India, Cadburys India, and Colgate Palmolive India saw a positive rank shift. Pepsi Company and Procter & Gamble were the new entrants in the Top 10 advertisers’ list which added 42% share of Ad Volumes.

On the other hand, Dettol was the top brand during Jul'21 followed by Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University. In Jul'21, total 3400+ brands were present on TV. The Top 10 brands had 11% share of Ad Volumes among which 4 belonged to Reckitt. Vimal Elaichi Pan Masala among the Top 10 saw the highest improvement in ranking.

On a good note, over 40 new categories, 1200 new advertisers, and 2100 new brands advertised during Jul'21 compared to Jul'20 with Sugar Confectionaries topped among the new categories followed by AV Auxiliaries in Jul'21 compared to Jul'20. Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University was the top new advertiser followed by Perfetti Van Melle India. Dettol topped among the new brands followed by Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University.

In an interview with exchange4media earlier, Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer - Ad Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) expressed that July didn't open up to their expectations, mainly because several states were still under a lockdown or partial lockdown. “However, it did better than June, and there was a 30% growth over June. There is a progression in advertising growth. While August looks similar to what we did in April (that saw high growth this year) hopefully, September would be better than August,” he said.

According to him, some categories like consumer durables and the retail sector that had stopped advertising during the May-June period have now begun spending.

Rohit Gupta, Chief Revenue Officer - Ad Sales and International Business, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), too mentioned in an earlier interview, “From July onwards, Q2 started to look better as things are getting back to normal now. Also, we had some significant events like Euro 2020, Tokyo Olympics, and India- Sri Lanka series during this period, and the response has been far better than what we expected.”

“Hopefully, the worst is behind us, and if there is no third wave of Covid, we expect the festive quarter to be a bumper one. Advertisers want to advertise because they have been silent for some time now. Additionally, a lot of categories that stopped advertising in May-June have started returning to TV.”

