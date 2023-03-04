Thums Up gets Vijay Deverakonda to charge us up

Another fortnight went by and we are yet again blessed with a treasure trove of brilliant ads. We were treated to some rib-tickling ones and some that made us groove. Brands like Amazon, Coke, Pepsi and HDFC Life have made it to our roster of best ads this fortnight.



These are our picks of the most impressive ads between February 16 and 28. As usual, these ads have been listed in alphabetical order.

Amazon





Amazon released a series of short films centred on the unbridled joy one feels when a brown parcel arrives. The light-hearted films tell everyday stories of people ordering not only exciting things but also mundane "roz ka samaan" with Amazon. The 'Aaj Kya Khareeda?' campaign has been created by Ogilvy India.

Atomberg

The sassy twins from the previous Atomberg campaign are back. The two tackle tricky situations involving tax department, the electricity officials and their elusive "rich" father in the new campaign. Like its predecessor, the ads are light-hearted, memorable and adorable. The twins who were much younger in the previous campaign may have a continued association with the brand in the future. "'Atom' and 'Berg' are brand assets which we will continue to build in the future as well," said the fan company.



Coca-Cola





This Coca-Cola Zero Sugar spot has a Lata Mangeshkar connection. It samples one of the biggest hit songs from the 90s from the movie Yeh Dillagi "Hoton pe bas tera naam hain." The film stars Tiger Shroff who finds out whether the zero-sugar variety of the popular beverage is still as good as the real thing. Ogilvy India has crafted the film.



HDFC Life





The life insurance brand goes the whodunnit route for its new 10-film campaign "The Missing Dulha." These bite-sized films capture all the wedding-day shenanigans of Indian families with a motley crew of characters and their idiosyncrasies. Each ends with a cliffhanger to keep the audience engaged for the next one.



Pepsi





The new Pepsi ad with Ranveer Singh borrows heavily from the actor's life and the judgements he faces. There's perhaps no Indian celeb who wears his heart as nonchalantly on his sleeve as Singh does, and he gets a lot of flak for the same. Often trolled for his outlandish sartorial choices or high-octane off-screen persona, Singh is a perfect embodiment of "You do you." In true Ranveer Singh style, the film ‘Rise Up, Baby!’ urges the youth to be who they are without seeking validation from the society. Like the Coke ad, Pepsi also samples a 90s song. The video is set to the 1991 hit song ‘Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar.'



Viacom18





The country is waiting in anticipation for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. Ahead of the tournament, Viacom18 released a celebratory film, saluting the grit and determination of the female cricketers of the country. "Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par" features a montage of women playing gully cricket. Often having to battle prejudices and other bureaucratic roadblocks, Indian female athletes fight tooth and nail to fulfil their lifelong dreams to play cricket on a national level. The film is an ode to their fighting spirit.