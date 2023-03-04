Thums Up gets Vijay Deverakonda to charge us up

Thums Up gets Vijay Deverakonda to unveil a power-packed campaign ‘Charger Dena’ for ‘Charged’.
Commenting on the new campaign Tish Condeno, Senior Director, Sparkling Flavors Category, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, said, “Being a market leader in the sparkling category, Thums Up is committed to innovating for the ambitious, audacious, and authentic youth of India. ‘Charged’ by Thums Up furthers the brand’s philosophy by offering that refreshed ‘kick’ to the young hustlers and go-getters. The power-house Vijay Deverakonda exemplifies the same vigor and spirit as the brand, and we are thrilled to have him on board with us.”
Vijay Deverakonda, Indian actor, said, “Thums Up to me has always been all about the bold and adventurous spirit, ever since my childhood and while growing up. I am proud to associate with a legacy brand that personifies courage and dynamism to the vibrant Indian youth. ‘Charged’ by Thums Up is indeed India’s new electrifying beverage that gives that extra kick and charges you up to keep rolling.”
The ‘Charger Dena’ campaign has been brought to life via integrated efforts across TV, social, digital, and OOH.
Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the campaign brings alive the concept of charging oneself to fight challenges and adversities head-on. It is all about being courageous, energized and staying undefeated even in the face of adversity.
Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North), said, “There are a lot of high energy moments in a youth’s life that need charging, and we want them to make the most of it by doing one simple thing, go to a store close-by and say: “charger dena”. This is the new Charged by Thums Up campaign, brought alive by Vijay Deverakonda in a completely different verse. We re-imagined him as an avatar in the gaming world, who takes on the familiar game-world baddies. Done to perfection by the awesome Abhinay Deo, just watch it and get Charged.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Crayons Advertising files DRHP with NSE Emerge to go public
Is the first major advertising agency to go public in India
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 10:57 AM | 1 min read
Crayons Advertising Limited has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge for its initial public offering.
The company plans to offer 64.30 lakh Equity Shares of face value Rs 10 each through the book-building process. Corporate Capital Ventures is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue.
The proceeds from the initial public offering will be used in building infrastructure and cutting-edge technology for expansion (Rs. 15.28 crore) and funding working capital requirements (Rs. 14.50 crore).
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Best ads of the fortnight: HDFC Life tracks 'Missing Dulha', Viacom18 lauds feminine grit
These are our picks of the most impressive ads between February 16 and 28
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 9:16 AM | 3 min read
Another fortnight went by and we are yet again blessed with a treasure trove of brilliant ads. We were treated to some rib-tickling ones and some that made us groove. Brands like Amazon, Coke, Pepsi and HDFC Life have made it to our roster of best ads this fortnight.
These are our picks of the most impressive ads between February 16 and 28. As usual, these ads have been listed in alphabetical order.
Amazon
Amazon released a series of short films centred on the unbridled joy one feels when a brown parcel arrives. The light-hearted films tell everyday stories of people ordering not only exciting things but also mundane "roz ka samaan" with Amazon. The 'Aaj Kya Khareeda?' campaign has been created by Ogilvy India.
Atomberg
The sassy twins from the previous Atomberg campaign are back. The two tackle tricky situations involving tax department, the electricity officials and their elusive "rich" father in the new campaign. Like its predecessor, the ads are light-hearted, memorable and adorable. The twins who were much younger in the previous campaign may have a continued association with the brand in the future. "'Atom' and 'Berg' are brand assets which we will continue to build in the future as well," said the fan company.
Coca-Cola
This Coca-Cola Zero Sugar spot has a Lata Mangeshkar connection. It samples one of the biggest hit songs from the 90s from the movie Yeh Dillagi "Hoton pe bas tera naam hain." The film stars Tiger Shroff who finds out whether the zero-sugar variety of the popular beverage is still as good as the real thing. Ogilvy India has crafted the film.
HDFC Life
The life insurance brand goes the whodunnit route for its new 10-film campaign "The Missing Dulha." These bite-sized films capture all the wedding-day shenanigans of Indian families with a motley crew of characters and their idiosyncrasies. Each ends with a cliffhanger to keep the audience engaged for the next one.
Pepsi
The new Pepsi ad with Ranveer Singh borrows heavily from the actor's life and the judgements he faces. There's perhaps no Indian celeb who wears his heart as nonchalantly on his sleeve as Singh does, and he gets a lot of flak for the same. Often trolled for his outlandish sartorial choices or high-octane off-screen persona, Singh is a perfect embodiment of "You do you." In true Ranveer Singh style, the film ‘Rise Up, Baby!’ urges the youth to be who they are without seeking validation from the society. Like the Coke ad, Pepsi also samples a 90s song. The video is set to the 1991 hit song ‘Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar.'
Viacom18
The country is waiting in anticipation for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. Ahead of the tournament, Viacom18 released a celebratory film, saluting the grit and determination of the female cricketers of the country. "Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par" features a montage of women playing gully cricket. Often having to battle prejudices and other bureaucratic roadblocks, Indian female athletes fight tooth and nail to fulfil their lifelong dreams to play cricket on a national level. The film is an ode to their fighting spirit.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
VadiBro dreams of 'kesar rasmalai' in new Vadilal ad
The campaign marks the introduction of Kesar Rasmalai and Falooda flavours
With the rise in temperatures, Vadilal Enterprises Ltd has brought in two new exciting flavours in the Gourmet Natural Ice Cream range.
Taking the legacy of deliciousness ahead, Vadilal introduced the flavours - Kesar Rasmalai and Falooda, close on the heels of its sell-out flavour Gulab Jamun. Needless to say, the beloved VadiBro is back as well, once again indulging us in his cravings and delivering delight in all his glory!
"VadiBro is the epitome of wit, sass, and all things cool. His welcoming stage presence will make you want to sit next to him and gobble up our Gourmet Natural Ice Creams. He's the guy next door. He's your bro. He's our loving VadiBro.", says Aakanksha Gandhi (President-Branding and Marketing, Vadilal Enterprises Ltd)
The brand’s new Digital Video Commercials dramatically portray the irresistible cravings in a surrealistic manner. The viewers can see VadiBro yearning for a mithai, which is only satiated once Vadilal Gourmet Natural Ice Cream brings him back to the reality of deliciousness. The indulgence depicted by VadiBro is certain to make every dessert-lover have a fantastic desire to jump into the screen and grab a few spoons of Gourmet Natural Ice Cream as well!
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Senco Gold & Diamonds puts the spotlight on the resilient Indian woman
The campaign has been launched to mark International Women’s Day
This International Women’s Day, Senco Gold & Diamonds is putting the spotlight on the gritty and resilient Indian woman who have helped shape our society for the better despite facing multiple challenges.
The campaign showcases how the Indian woman of today takes the obstacles in her stride and overcomes the challenges by not being held back by the negativity around her.
Commenting on the new campaign, Joita Sen, Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, “We at Senco Gold & Diamonds have always championed and encouraged women-oriented causes over the years and our campaign on Women’s Day 2023 is an ode to today’s empowered independent woman. The film highlights the power and confidence of women who listen to and follow only their own inner voice and showcases the exquisite artistry of our vast range of earrings.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
GroupM’s Back to News initiative aims to drive investment in responsible journalism
The programme, backed by Internews, will provide GroupM clients with access to high-quality ad environments on vetted local, national, and international news sites
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 9:56 AM | 3 min read
Global partnership with Internews gives clients access to vetted local, national, and international news sites that represent high-quality ad environments
GroupM has introduced the Back to News (BTN) Initiative, an industry-first programme to support re-investment of media budgets in credible news publishers who are advancing the practice of responsible journalism around the world.
Created in a global partnership with Internews, BTN will provide GroupM clients with access to high-quality ad environments on vetted local, national, and international news sites.
The Back to News Initiative is underpinned by Internews’ Ads for News initiative that helps brands and agencies reach engaged news audiences on more than 10,000 trusted local news websites from more than 50 countries. The news sites and domains will be vetted by Ads for News and can be accessed through each market’s BTN inclusion list, private marketplaces (PMPs) or a package of inventory against a biddable price, allowing for more clients to engage. The partnership aims to establish active news inclusion lists in 60 international markets by the end of 2023.
“We’ve seen the damage that mis- and disinformation campaigns can do to social cohesion and trust in institutions,” said Kieley Taylor, GroupM’s Global Head of Partnerships. “We believe advertising can play an important role in fighting this trend by supporting the creation of shared realities rooted in credible, fact-based journalism. What’s more, we know that investing in news delivers results for brands: ads seen on high quality news sites are perceived as 74% more likeable and receive 20% higher engagement than the same ads on lower quality sites (IAS). Through Back to News and our partnership with Internews and its Ads for News initiative, we’re able to simultaneously drive results for our clients and demonstrate the power of media to positively impact society.”
BTN is backed by research from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) that shows that advertising in news environments has a positive or neutral impact on 84% of consumers. News advertisers benefit from purchase consideration among 43% of consumers, while 39% agree they are comfortable recommending brands that advertise in news environments.
“Finding the truth is the challenge of our time and supporting those who uncover it is our collective responsibility,” said Chris Hajecki, Director of Ads for News. “Leading brands recognize that creating social profit from core business activities, like media investment, is essential in generating financial profit and shareholder return. For these brands, this partnership brings access to new, motivated customers in brand-safe, high quality content environments while helping to save our access to truth. This is a trailblazing partnership both for brands and trusted, local news media that helps people across diverse communities to make informed decisions about their lives.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ASCI and Futurebrands launch ‘Wielding Influence, Nurturing Trust’ report
The report was unveiled at the #GetItRight ASCI Brand Influencer Summit 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 10:55 AM | 4 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), in partnership with Futurebrands, unveiled the ‘Wielding Influence, Nurturing Trust’ report at the #GetItRight ASCI Brand Influencer Summit 2023 in Mumbai on Monday. The report discusses the best ways for influencers to build lasting relationships with consumers so that influencer-led brand growth is equitable and profitable for all stakeholders.
The study brings together multiple perspectives that offer new insights into how influencers and brands can foster a culture in which they are genuine in their communication and build enduring engagement with consumers. The report highlights an opportunity for influencers to be engaged at earlier stages as stakeholders in the communication process. It also identifies 6 major influencer archetypes that allow for a more meaningful way to look at influencers than merely their followers or category affiliations. At a time when the creator movement is gaining significant momentum, the report provides a new paradigm of “informed trust” that allows for a ‘Trust Trinity’ that shapes effective production and consumption of content built on a foundation of authenticity and transparency. The study asserts that trust between consumers and influencers is the core of the relationship, and that it’s not a one-time event but a long-term process.
The summit saw a keynote address by Shri Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs. It hosted top influencers such as trans icon and influencer Sushant Divgikar aka Rani KoHEnur; Masoom Minawala, a global Indian fashion icon; Kamiya Jani, digital creator and cultural ambassador for India; food writer and actor Kunal Vijaykar, Viraj Ghelani, a digital content creator; Anushka Rathod, a young finfluencer and India’s first skin-positive influencer Prableen Kaur.
Renowned comedian, actor and musician, Vir Das enthralled the audience with his unique satirical one-liners during an engaging fireside chat with journalist Anuradha Sengupta.
The other sessions were anchored by prominent experts such as Mukta Lad, Parul Ohri and Subhash Kamath.
The day-long event was filled with discussions, case studies, workshops and mentoring sessions, and offered budding influencers opportunities to network and shape their careers.
The summit ended on a high note with participants mesmerised by the soulful music of Ankur Tewari in a special performance by Coke Studio Bharat.
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, said “Besides laying down guidelines to protect consumers, ASCI is also committed to help the advertising ecosystem GetItRight, the study and the summit are a step in that direction. Influencers are brilliant, diverse minds that offer a new version of advertising that is excitingly different. Their content has led to connections with audiences in a way never seen before. It is important that trust, authenticity and transparency be the foundation for a sustainable creator economy, with consumer interest at the very core.”
The agenda for the ASCI Brand Influencer Summit 2023 included:
-
Mentor Connect
-
Keynote address by Shri Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs
-
Panel discussion on the ‘Wielding Influence, Nurturing Trust’ report and influencer marketing
-
Decoding Effectiveness of Successful Brand-Influencer Partnerships by Knowledge Partner of the event BigBang.Social
-
Category Spotlight Sessions: Recipe for Success (Food and Health), Up Close and Personal (Fashion and Beauty), Reaching for the Sky (Travel and Lifestyle) and Show Me the Money (Finance and Fintech)
-
Future Gazing Session: a peep into the future of influencer marketing
-
Circle of Trust: fireside chat with Vir Das
-
Coke Studio Bharat performance
The event was co-sponsored by, Cipla Health, Colgate Palmolive, Diageo India, Mondelez International and Nestle India. Associate sponsors for the event included, Coca Cola India, Johnson & Johnson India, and L’Oreal India. Knowledge partner was Big Bang Social and Media Partner, DB Corp Ltd. The category spotlight session was sponsored by Danone India, ITC Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L’Oreal India, MakeMyTrip, Mamaearth, and Marico.
The co-sponsors of the event also co-sponsored the “Wielding Influence, Nurturing Trust” Report. Other co-sponsors of the report included, Danone India, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, ITC Limited, Mamaearth, and Red Bull India.
To access the full report, visit: https://ascionline.in/
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Climate change: Seasonal advertising feels the burn
Traditional advertising strategies banking on specific weather patterns are no longer reliable, and the need is to be flexible and adaptive, say industry observers
By Shantanu David | Feb 28, 2023 9:15 AM | 4 min read
Climate change is impacting bottom lines across businesses and while that may spell good news for certain industries, for the majority of them as well as the entirety of humanity, there’s little to cheer about.
While there are a host of issues coming out of extreme climate events and changes in weather patterns, both horribly tangible as well as more tenuous, the ultra-rapidity being seen in the shifting of seasons (multiple parts of the country experienced one-of-the-hottest February on record, with a heat wave expected to dominate much of the country in the coming weeks). All this is impacting everything from holiday plans to marketing strategies.
As Vivek Das, CEO FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), points out, unexpected weather patterns are becoming a norm, rather than an exception. “While governments and businesses are actively working on inventions, innovations and strategies to address the supply chain, marketing and advertising must adopt agile data and tech-enabled approaches.”
Ayush Wadhwa, Founder of OWLED Media and a digital content creator says, “With temperatures shifting rapidly from cold to hot and vice versa, it can be challenging to create advertising campaigns that effectively capture the attention of consumers during a particular season. This is because traditional seasonal advertising strategies that rely on specific temperature ranges or weather patterns are no longer as reliable as they used to be.”
For example, if a brand creates a spring-themed campaign but experiences unseasonably warm weather in the spring, the campaign may not resonate with consumers who are experiencing summer-like temperatures.
Das believes that MarTech transformation is key for this as it can exponentially enhances the response time – “A connected data ecosystem can enable signals from sales/consumption patterns correlated with weather changes across geographies, and ad tech can enable fast creative customisation, activation and optimisation at scale. Advertising must also take a leaf from Supply Chain, and be better prepared for such scenarios moving forward,” he says.
Vikas Kumar Mangla, Founder, Digital ROI, observes that as the traditional spring and autumn seasons in India become less defined, advertisers are adapting their strategies to better suit changing weather patterns and consumer behaviour.
“Advertisers have shifted from promoting seasonal clothing collections to versatile, weather-appropriate collections that can be worn in a variety of conditions. For example, they're promoting lightweight fabrics like cotton and linen that can be worn in both hot and cold weather,” he noted.
For Tanvi Bosmia, Associate Account Director, Brand Experience, SoCheers, it is easier to understand a customer’s behaviour with weather, which in turn helps in showcasing the usefulness of the product and its attributes in order to influence their purchasing decisions further. “Weather has a deep-rooted effect on a consumer’s psychology and buying behaviour overall. Interestingly, brands are always in a constant endeavour to craft marketing strategies according to that,” she says.
Deepak Pareek, Co-founder of Iceberg Creations, says, "Seeing the current weather changes and sudden variations in temperature, there are lots of advertising strategies that go for a toss. For example, a brand must have thought of coming up with cream during the cold weather but what if the cold weather doesn't last for long? The strategies, in that case, will go haywire.”
Quipping that pharma companies will benefit from seasonal changes and the effects on health, Pareek adds more seriously, “Holistically speaking, I don't see a lot of changes in advertising strategies since a lot of it is already pre-planned. As someone running a media production agency, we really like the way clients approach their vision irrespective of the changes and that's a green sign for us."
While solutions to climate change are still a hotly debated issue, pun unintended, experts are confident that agile brands and marketing agencies will and are adopting more flexible and adaptive strategies to create campaigns that can effectively reach consumers regardless of the weather.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube