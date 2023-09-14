Tapping the trend: What's inspiring ad world this cricket & festive season
The industry speak is that campaigns will work on drawing audiences to both online and offline options with both relatability and larger-than-life being keywords
The festive season is around the corner and this year the fireworks are going to be brighter since the ICC World Cup is scheduled around the same time. All eyes are now on the ad world. What will the creative heads churn out in these next four months? What’s inspiring the ad gurus while tackling tight deadlines and the pressure of delivering something fresh?
We reached out to the ad world to understand disruption in the patterns of audiences, trends doing rounds this festive season and what happens when there are two major events running along?
Be my friend, Mr Trend
Every festive season comes with a trend. The last two years were about being purpose-driven and that worked out for brands in sensitive times. As per Nitin Saini, Vice President of Marketing, at Mondelez India, “Brands are increasingly leveraging digital platforms and social media to engage with their audiences, capitalizing on the growing trend of online shopping and virtual experiences. Personalized and targeted marketing strategies are gaining traction, allowing brands to connect with consumers on an individual level. The integration of immersive technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is also on the rise, enhancing the overall consumer experience. As the festive season unfolds, these trends are likely to shape the marketing strategies of forward-thinking brands, aiming to create meaningful and memorable connections with their consumers.”
As for Ujjwal Anand, Managing Partner, DENTSU CREATIVE India, performance marketing, social media traction and influencer marketing are driving conversations these days, making brands enter into the daily lives of consumers while creating larger-than-life ad campaigns. He also notes that consumers have changed and they love experimenting with their preferences.
“While for established brands, this is the time to bump up their sales, there is a lot of advertisement focussed on new brands, both online and offline. This is a response to our consumer behaviour that demonstrates a sharp inclination to experiment with a new product/brand during the festive season,” Anand noted.
Asked about briefs, Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director at Leo Burnett India, said, “The festive season definition is changing drastically, the biggest festive season that is coming our way is the World Cup. Every brand that we are talking to is super excited about it. The brands are 4x excited compared to IPL. Brands keep monies for the second half of the year. However, this year they might have even saved more by not investing it during IPL. The tournament will be the media vehicle.”
Talking about the recent trends, Pandey said: “A lot of brands are moving away from traditional advertising. Brands are promoting responsible buying. Many brands are trying to push boundaries of messaging by showcasing unconventional stories.”
What’s working with audiences?
Abhik Santara Director & CEO, ^ a t o m network, says that for audience, and especially in GenZs and in metros, most purchases have become impulse buying. “The effect of seasonality has reduced in most categories, except maybe in very high-value purchases like cars or durables.”
On the other hand, Leena Gupta, Creative and Founding Member at Talented, said, “Relatability. Now more than ever people want to see a reflection of themselves in the media that they consume and more importantly, share ahead. And ads aren’t an exception. All with the fundamentals of entertainment in place, of course. The peddler has always had to sing to sell his goods. But now he must sing a unique, relatable and easily hummable song for every house he goes to.”
“A large part of bringing alive this relatability is also taking UGC more seriously. UGC is no longer restricted to the number of comments you get under an Instagram post with engagement bait; it is now the number of organic conversations, spin-offs, and organic recreations that your consumer does for you. Why is This a Swiggy Ad’s 70k+ pool of user-generated theories proves that users still want to very much engage with brands - they just need a good reason to,” she added.
On a similar note, Manoti Jain, Chief Operating Officer and Founding Member of Supari Studios, said, “Audiences these days? They're vibing with content that feels real – stuff that elicits a chuckle, sparks a memory, or just hits home. Humour, straight-up talk, genuine feels, and stories rooted in our cultural fabric are what's grabbing attention. Zomato's Mother's Day and Father's Day ads are spot-on in this regard. Pure gold! They've not just captured the classic, funny, and oh-so-relatable moments we've all had with our folks, but also intertwined them with deep cultural insights that resonate across the board. It's ads like these that blend humour with our shared cultural experiences, making everyone nod and say, "Yep, that's so us!"
Favourite festive campaigns
We also asked creatives to share their favourite festive campaigns.
Titus Upputuru, Founder and CCO, The Titus Upputuru Company, said: “I have always loved the John Lewis Christmas Commercials. They are so warm, endearing and relatable. They are so festive but yet are not over the top. I especially liked the Elton John film where we see the aspect of gifting which is such an integral part of a festival. Wish we could do something like that in India. I would love to direct a film like that with the right emotional depth.”
“One of the films that I fondly remember was writing and directing was Tumhaari Amma. The brief Omron gave us was to do something festive as Diwali was around the corner. So we created this unique mother-daughter relationship where their roles are reversed. So the Amma in the film is actually the daughter. And she gets a husband for her widow mother as a Diwali present. The brand was subtly placed and despite the fact that we had a whole demo going on in the heart of the film, the brand never looked forced. The brand message ‘Somethings you must know, somethings you don’t need to know’ was subtly woven into the film. It created a lot of engagement and conversation, and an Omron blood pressure monitor was positioned successfully as a gift! Now that’s clever marketing I would say.”
Ujjwal Anand picked festive campaigns by: Coca-Cola - #MilkeHiManegiDiwali, Cadbury #ShopsForShopless/#Notjustacadburyad, Sabhyata #RedefiningCelebration, Netflix #HousefulWaaliDiwali.
Several creative heads mentioned Jane Lewis & Partner’s Christmas ad campaigns every year.
Parle Products releases three-film TV campaign for KrackJack
The campaign has been created by Thought Blurb Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 4:41 PM | 3 min read
Parle Products, a biscuit brand, has released its latest campaign for KrackJack.
The three-film campaign created by Thought Blurb Communications tells stories of conundrums that are solved in hilarious ways by the two protagonists, Krack (played by Dharmesh Yelande) and Jack (played by Raghav Juyal). They have different sweet and salty perspectives, that brings alive the idea- "Sweet and Salty saath jab aaye, baat ban jaaye".
“The over-the-top style of humour follows a legacy that was started in the 90s with Boman Irani and Vijay Patkar playing the titular roles. The torch then passed on to Swapnil Joshi and Gaurav Gera in the noughties, and after a decade, Krackjack has now found renewed vigour with Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande,” read a press release.
Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products, speaks about Krackjack and the direction it has taken over the years. “Krackjack is the first biscuit in India to find that magical spot in the consumer’s palate with a flavour that tickles sweet and salty taste buds. When the flavour is so out-of-the ordinary, how can its communication not be unusual? Over the years, the characters Krack & Jack, have endeared themselves to audiences across the country. Every new generation resonates with these sweet and salty characters. Dharmesh and Raghav are new age celebrities with a wide fan following among the youth. More importantly, we chose them because we felt they have a spontaneity in their repartee, which is key to the brand’s communication.”
Vinod Kunj, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Thought Blurb Communications echoes the sentiment and explains the challenges, “It’s a big challenge to work on a legacy brand like Krackjack with a high decibel legacy communication. When we got the brief we were clear that we have to carry forward the torch to the next generation of audiences across India. Not only do we have to appeal to a wide section of audiences across socio economic segments, we also had to touch their funny bone. Evidenced by the viewer responses we have received, the execution seems to have hit the bull’s eye. The dash of rollicking humour coating the films make them entirely enjoyable.”
Joining in with her perspective on the creative execution, Renu Somani, National Creative Director, Thought Blurb adds, “We started off with a product that is sweet but also has salty overtones. That kind of dictated the tone and tenor of the campaign. In one of the brain storming sessions when the strategy team came up with the idea of ‘contrarian views working towards a common goal’ we knew we had our campaign. This in turn finds resonance in the claim - ‘sweet aur salty saath jab aaye, baat ban jaaye’. The fun part was working with the film crew to get Dharmesh and Raghav to work in tandem to translate this strange combination of diametrically opposite views. We wanted the viewers to have fun, and I think that has come out quite well.”
The campaign is released in 12 languages across mediums.
Cheil India wins creative duties of TVS X
The mandate was won in a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 4:04 PM | 2 min read
Cheil India has won the creative duties of TVS X in a multi-agency pitch. The 360-degree mandate includes strategy, planning and creative direction for this new two-wheeler which pegs TVS as a leader in fast-growing EV market in India.
Commenting on the win, Saurabh Kapoor, Vice President Marketing– EV Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “The on boarding of Cheil India as the creative agency marked the culmination of our search for a partner who could help us launch our new futuristic two-wheeler and create a new unexplored category globally. Cheil India’s integrated capabilities combined with their in-depth expertise in auto and the consumer durable sector helped us take our decision to partner with them. We look forward to creating exciting and meaningful campaigns through this association”.
The exciting launch on Burj Khalifa was followed by the release of the brand film. The film showcases the thrill the new TVS X promises with its very futuristic design, power-packed performance, and advanced connected technology. The film creates the world of modern metropolitan target audience who look for an ultimate riding experience and not just another commuter EV.
Neeraj Bassi, Chief Growth Officer, Cheil India said, “In our pursuit to grow our new business portfolio, we are keen to partner with marquee Indian brands who are making a mark globally to deliver gold-standard work in the industry and with the ambitious plans that TVS Motor Company has for the EV category, it was a great match. The addition of TVS motor company coalesces our auto expertise as we look forward to leveraging our creative, media, data, activation, and retail capabilities to create work that creates value for the clients and resonates with the consumers.”
Jr NTR says 'Hero ka favourite Zero' in new Greenply ad
The brand's new campaign is centred on 'Zero Emission' proposition
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 10:56 AM | 3 min read
Greenply Industries Limited has launched its new brand campaign for the innovative Zero Emission (E-0) product range. The Television Commercial (TVC) reflects the captivating charisma of one of India's most successful commercial stars, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. Greenply has been a trendsetter of advertising within the wood-panel industry, and with this partnership, it is setting yet another milestone.
Greenply introduced India's first-of-its-kind zero-emission plywood range in the year 2021, setting new standards for product innovations in the wood panel industry. The brand's new TV commercial is set to make waves, showcasing Jr. NTR as the hero who champions the cause of healthy interiors. The story of two carpenters discovering the benefits of Greenply after a dramatic encounter with the Telegu superstar is sure to captivate audiences, reminiscent of the electrifying charm of a South Indian blockbuster.
The commercial unfolds in a bustling workshop, where two carpenters labor diligently with ordinary plywood. Their discomfort becomes evident as they battle the harmful emissions emitting from the plywood, causing eye irritation, and breathing difficulties. In a true action-heroic style, Jr. NTR makes an entrance, confidently strides towards his cutout, and with a bold kick, he sends the wooden cutout made from ordinary plywood tumbling, declaring a victory over ordinary harmful emission plywood. A moment of comprehension dawns upon the carpenters, who join him in unison.
The TVC depicts Jr. NTR and Greenply’s Zero Emission plywood as a hero who fights the harmful emissions from ordinary plywood, protecting the consumers from its harmful effects.
Manoj Tulsian, Joint Managing Director and CEO at Greenply Industries, expressed his delight at this collaboration, stating, " Greenply Industries has always been at the forefront of innovation in the plywood industry. Our Zero Emission product range is a testament to our commitment to product innovation and the well-being of our consumers. We are thrilled to have Jr. NTR as our brand ambassador, as both Greenply and Jr. NTR share mutual values of sustainability and a deep commitment to the environment. We are certain that his charismatic pan-India appeal will help us reach a wider audience and create greater awareness about the critical role of eco-friendly products in the home interiors.”
As Greenply continues to push the boundaries of innovation, this collaboration with Jr. NTR marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey. Greenply is strategically undertaking an extensive digital campaign amplification effort designed with a multifaceted approach. This comprehensive strategy will reach the target audience, leveraging key influencers, and harnessing the full potential of the digital landscape.
In addition to the robust digital presence, Greenply is also orchestrating an impactful activation of the campaign across more than 35 cities through Out-Of-Home (OOH) channels and various on-ground initiatives. This multi-pronged approach will ensure that the key message penetrates deep into urban and semi-urban areas, resonating with a diverse cross-section of the population. Television, playing a pivotal role in Greenply’s campaign, serves as a dynamic medium to engage directly with its end consumers. Through this medium, Greenply aims to disseminate its message of fostering healthy interiors and championing Zero Emission products. The exciting TV campaign is set to ignite enthusiasm and drive the company’s mission of creating eco-friendly living spaces across the nation.
WPP will double its size in India in next five years: Mark Read
The Global CEO talks about WPP's scale-up plans for India, his belief in the country’s growth possibilities, and more
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Sep 12, 2023 8:56 AM | 7 min read
WPP is looking at hiring 7,000-8,000 employees in India in the next five years, says Global CEO Mark Read. Read, who is here for the company’s board meeting, spoke to Naziya Alvi Rahman about their scale-up plans, his belief in India’s growth possibilities & talent, the country being WPP’s fastest growing market, and more. Below are edited excerpts:
What brings the WPP board meeting to India this year?
It's a really unique point in India's history with the G20 Summit over the weekend and India becoming the world's most populous country this year. One can really see the importance of it now. It's something we at WPP have known for some time. India today is our fifth biggest market- a real area of growth, innovation and vibrancy for the company. We really wanted the board to come here as we haven't been here since 2017. We wanted the board to come and see how the market has developed here.
As you mentioned, India is your fifth largest market, as well as one of the fastest growing centres, what factors are working in favour of WPP in India?
India has been our fastest growing market for the last 10 years. It's been driven both by domestic and international growth. We have around 10,500 people in India, out of them, 50 per cent are working with Indian companies and clients and the other 50 per cent are supporting our global businesses. What's been amazing is that both these areas have grown substantially. India contributes close to 4-5% of our global business.
According to your latest financial numbers, India grew by 0.8% in H1 compared to 37% growth last year for the same period. This shows a significant drop. What were the factors that caused this decline, and how do you plan to regain the growth trajectory?
GroupM expects to grow about 12% this year overall. But there's no doubt about the slowdown. Second half of the year is awaited and we are hoping for a rapid growth. India perhaps is the only market that didn't decline in 2022. The growth was flat during Covid, but in 2021 and 2022, we saw very strong growth. And so, it's no surprise, against those comparatives, that despite a slightly tougher first half of the year, we hope to see strong growth maintained in the second half of the year, and for the many years to come.
In a recent statement, you said 50% of WPP’s tech services for global clients are offshored to India, and you are looking to scale this up rapidly. Could you please share your plans for scaling up?
We have a really great offshore development business here. We call them centres of excellence. These are companies or parts of WPP that help people with production, building e-commerce websites, implementing Adobe or Salesforce and technologies. Those skills are in great demand. What we have in India is really strong technical expertise at a price point that makes it extremely competitive.
Having said that, I don't see India as a low-cost country. It's really about the combination of skill & expertise and a price point. We see demand for those services expanding around the world as technology has impacted the advertising communications business and has become much more people-intensive. GroupM has been the fastest growing part of our business in India. AI is going to drive the demand for technology services. It's a really important role that India can play in delivering AI services to WPP’s global client list as well.
Coming back to the scale-up question, can we expect any announcement about an expansion plan in India?
We got things that we need to announce. It's really a continuation of what we've been doing so far. A lot of it will come from organic growth, expanding the capabilities that we have. We have been bringing a lot of our IT people to support the company. We will be spending our finance capabilities on technology development centres here as well.
We have been talking about doubling the size of WPP business in India in the next five years. I think that’s achievable. That would mean we'll be hiring 7,000- 8,000 people in the company over the next five years. There's no reason why we shouldn't be able to do that. So, that's the scale of the investment that we're going to make in this market.
WPP won the prestigious 'Company of the Decade' title at Cannes Lions 2023. How does the company differentiate itself from other agencies in the business?
Creativity is integral to WPP’s DNA and to our way of working. Clients come to a company like us because they need the very best ideas. In some ways, it's because we employ creative people, mavericks, people who come up with fantastic ideas. We have people who have a great understanding of marketing strategies and consumers, and we're able to bring them together with our clients to produce groundbreaking work.
The work that we did for Cadbury’s Diwali campaign, with Shah Rukh Khan, is an idea that's been celebrated on a world stage. What does the campaign contain? It contains a creative idea, innovative use of technology, an understanding of the media landscape, and how to develop and deliver it around the world. India can play a really interesting role in the future of our industry which is about creativity and technology. We are in the business of imagination and intelligence, and the role that India can plan is of a country that has great strengths and creativity, as well as great depths of technology expertise. It's a unique market for us.
You are one of the most experienced and influential leaders in the media industry, what according to you are some of the challenges this sector is facing right now?
I think that we do have to navigate our way around privacy, and make sure that the consumer is protected during data collection. Also, I think brand safety challenge is a problem for many of the platforms. We have to make sure our young people are safe when they use this platform, something I feel quite strongly about as a parent.
Any time of change is also a time of uncertainty. We have to understand how we're going to use technology in order to connect the various platforms together and deliver ROI to our clients. We don't blindly leap into the new platforms.
But I think that the role of advertising is substantial. If you look at your phone, and all the apps and functionality that are enabled by advertising (industry mapping, email, social media, search), you will see we are providing or funding great services to consumers that lower the price point for people who couldn't ordinarily afford it. I think that's something that our industry really contributes in a positive way to society.
Before we wrap up, would you like to say something for your team here?
Since I've been here last (March 2020), India has had a difficult time, particularly during the second phase of Covid that hit the country very badly. I think Srini (CVL Srinivas) and our other leaders really stepped up extremely well and the whole team here in India helped each other. Many clients helped us and we helped other clients, I think we should thank them for that. And then we have a great business here and have great potential. Our job is to support them. We're here for we truly understand what's going on in the market and see the potential for India as India, and also for India on a global stage. And in a way, that's what we saw over 2020 as well. So that's what is on the agenda for us at this week at WPP.
Finally, by when do you think India will be in your top three markets?
Forecast is that India is going to be in the top three global economies in 2028. So, maybe that's possible in the next five years.
The remaining part of the interview will be published in Impact Magazine. Stay tuned for the detailed video of our conversation with Mark Read.
Max Life Insurance unveils brand campaign starring Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh
The campaign is anchored to the company’s ‘You are the difference’ theme
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 5:51 PM | 4 min read
Max Life Insurance Company Ltd has unveiled its latest advertising campaign, starring cricketer Rohit Sharma along with his spouse Ritika Sajdeh. This marks the third captivating ad campaign featuring the power couple. The Television Commercial (TVC) introduces a tapestry of candid everyday moments that delve into the deep impact of "bharosa" (trust) on one another and the impact we have in the lives of our loved ones.
The TVC narrative unfolds in a succession of heartwarming scenes, where Ritika's thoughtful swap of Rohit's sandwich for a salad or their co-parenting practices exemplify more than just their personal dynamics. Throughout the commercial film, Ritika’s reassuring presence and simple solutions evoke a sense of trust and unwavering support. Echoing the campaign's core, the tagline "Aap hi to ho apno ka sabse bada bharosa, aur aapke bharose ke liye Max Life Insurance" reflects Max Life's commitment to protecting the lives of their customers.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance said, “Embedded at the heart of this campaign is the unwavering theme of 'bharosa,' a value that Max Life personifies. Rohit and Ritika beautifully epitomize the dynamics of trust and partnership. Together, they are an embodiment of our philosophy ‘You are the Difference’ inspiring individuals to protect the well-being and aspirations of their loved ones. Rohit and Ritika's relatable journey mirrors the journey of countless couples, families, and individuals who find solace in the presence of their loved ones. Through this campaign, our focus is to underscore Max Life's commitment - to stand by our customers when it matters most.”
Talking about the campaign launch, Rohit Sharma, Captain of the Indian National Men’s Cricket Team and Brand Ambassador, Max Life Insurance said, "This TVC holds immense personal significance for me, as it brings together the essence of 'bharosa' and the impactful notion of 'you are the difference.’ These values resonate deeply with my own principles. As a cricketer, the notion of being there for your team, through thick and thin, reflects the same spirit of trust and reliability. Ritika and I, through our journey, have emphasized the value of trust and the pivotal role each of us plays in our family's well-being.”
“It's truly reassuring to witness Max Life valuing the trust placed by customers. Max Life's comprehensive suite of insurance solutions, financial guidance, and customer-centric approach enable individuals to take charge of their financial security and the well-being of their loved ones. Ensuring the well-being of my loved ones holds unparalleled significance to me, and I would encourage each individual to move towards ensuring a secured future for their families.” added Ritika Sajdeh.
Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman and CEO, FCB Group India said, “Created by FCB Interface, Max Life Insurance's latest campaign featuring Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh brings alive the many dimensions of ‘bharosa’ in the lives of modern, progressive couples. Through candid moments and relatable experiences, the campaign beautifully encapsulates these dimensions of 'bharosa’. Further, this campaign looks to use AI to take personalization and accessibility to newer heights, ensuring that it connects with audiences like never before.”
“In addition to the TVC, the campaign is breaking new ground with AI powered advancements. With cutting edge AI integration, the campaign sets its sights on unlocking personalisation and accessibility by enabling opportunities of limitless content creation with Rohit Sharma at the heart of it all. The fusion of Rohit Sharma and AI will enable content development aimed at elevating consumer experience across the board with videos that cater to their specific requirements. The campaign goes live on Linear Television (LTV), Connected Television (CTV), and Mobile platforms. The campaign will also tap regional markets through its vernacular versions- in 6 regional languages- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Gujarati,” read a press release.
Omnicom gets HSBC Bank’s global media account
OMG earlier secured the bank's account in 2018
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 7, 2023 8:08 AM | 1 min read
Omnicom has bagged HSBC Bank's global media planning and buying account, as per media reports.
The global account is said to be worth $400 million.
As per a report, the pitch process went on for about 6 months.
Till 2018, Mindshare had the global account for about 13 years, post which it went to Omnicom.
An HSBC spokesperson was quoted as saying that the bank tries to "select the best partners to maximise the effectiveness of our investment".
