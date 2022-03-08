Snapdeal's #MainTaiyaarHoon campaign honours women role models

Snapdeal is marking International Women’s Day ‘22 with its new social media campaign #MainTaiyaarHoon, to encourage people to honour the women who have inspired and paved the way for them to realise their dreams.



With #MainTaiyaarHoon, campaign, Snapdeal aims to empower women with examples of positive role models and showcase a diverse set of role models that they can look up to.



As part of the campaign, 20+ women influencers from different walks of life will give a shout out to women who have inspired them in many ways to embark on their own journeys. Young influencers like Ishpreet Dang, Rajvee Gandhi, Dixita Patel, Anam Hashim, Sarah Hussain, Radhika Bose will participate in the campaign on Instagram to share how seniors in their fields like Shweta Chitrode, Arpana Ganesh, Mitushi Ajmera, Falguni Vasavada,Sudha Chandran and Pankaj Bhadouria inspired them to realise their dreams. Snapdeal has also worked with young talent Vaibhav Paani for a campaign anthem, ‘Main Taiyaar Hoon’.



"#MainTaiyaarHoon is an ode to the OGs, pioneers, and path pavers in the several fields who made it look easy and inspired millions of women to keep marching towards success. Through the song, young influencers will connect with their senior counterparts in the same field of work and acknowledge that their preparation towards success was made possible because the seniors set a great example," said Soumyadip Chatterjee, Director Brand Marketing, Snapdeal.



As a part of the campaign, Snapdeal is encouraging women to create and share Instagram Reels and YouTube shorts talking about the women who inspired them in their taiyaari/preparation. The best Reels and Shorts will stand a chance to win exclusive offers for shopping on Snapdeal.



Speaking on the campaign, Dixita Patel, a fashion influencer said, “I am excited to be a part of Snapdeal’s #MainTaiyaarHoon campaign. Its insight and intent truly struck a chord with me and I want to thank Snapdeal for giving me an opportunity to share screen space with one of my greatest idols.”

Masterchef India Season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria, who was acknowledged by Sarah Hussain, felt truly touched. “Snapdeal's initiative to honour women who have broken down barriers of bias for themselves and future generations made me realise that I had unwittingly paved the way for countless young girls. Our times may be different, yet our passion and will to do better comes from one another! #MainTaiyaarHoon” she said.

