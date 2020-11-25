Share of ads featuring sport celebrity up 3% this IPL: BARC

The share of ads featuring a sports celebrity has gone up from 14 per cent during IPL 2019 to 17 per cent during IPL 2020. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India data, this IPL has witnessed a 3 per cent growth in the ads featuring sports celebrities versus Bollywood celebrities.

The reasons for brands picking up a sports celebrity over a Bollywood celebrity could be many, as in the past few months a lot of film celebrities have got involved in various controversies, eroding people’s trust in them.

However, despite the increase in the share of sports celebrities, Aamir Khan has topped the list of top 10 celebrities who were featured in ads during IPL 2020. Khan registered 89000 ad seconds followed by MS Dhoni with 73000 seconds and Shah Rukh Khan with 59000 seconds.

Other celebrities who made to the top 10 list were Virat Kohli on the fourth spot with 45000 seconds followed by Akshay Kumar with 34000 seconds. Sourav Ganguly ranked sixth with 33000 seconds, Ranveer-Deepika ranked seventh with 27000 seconds and Aayushmann Khuaran ranked eighth with 26000 seconds. Risbhab Pant and Aamir- Alia ranked ninth and tenth with 26000 and 25000 seconds of ad volumes respectively.