Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor star in Oven Story's Valentine’s Day campaign

This #BetterHalf campaign highlights the brand’s key USP product, the Half & Half pizza

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 14, 2022 4:25 PM
Oven Story campaign

Oven Story, the flagship brand of Rebel Foods, has associated with entertainment’s power couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor for Valentine’s Day with its campaign #BetterHalf

This campaign highlights the standout pizza brand’s key USP product, the Half & Half pizza. Shahid and Mira took the ultimate compatibility test on their Instagram, celebrating Valentine’s Day. The cute showcases how the couple sometimes agree to disagree, however, this disagreement is not the case when it comes to pizza, as they can always resort to Oven Story’s Half & Half pizzas as they both can have their personal favourite pizza without sharing. 

Oven Story Pizza has always strived to create a standout menu and to cater to consumers who often must compromise on their favourite toppings when they are ordering for group occasions. Delivering another innovation to solve this problem, the brand had launched the Half & Half Pizzas. The product offering of half & half pizzas, allows customers to select personal half pizzas with toppings of their choice, solving the crisis of which toppings to order together! Priced at Rs. 478, this product is available across all Ovenstory locations. 

The brand will keep associating with Shahid and Mira for the next three months, starting February for its various campaigns. 

