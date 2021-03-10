7 out of 10 top F&B brands advertising on TV were HUL’s: TAM AdEx

As per the report, milk beverages and chocolates together contributed 27% to the ad volume of F&B sector

As per the TAM AdEx-Cross Media Report on F&B, the ad volumes of F&B sector on television grew by 6% in 2020 over 2019.

Horlicks- a nourishing malt-based beverage from Hindustan Unilever was the leading brand in the Food & Beverage category on TV in 2020. As per the TAM AdEx-Cross Media Report-F&B, the top 10 brands accounted for more than 15% share of ad volumes in 2020 with Horlicks topping the list. Moreover, seven out of these top ten 10 brands were from Hindustan Unilever.

Boost, Brooke Bond Bru Instant, Horlicks Junior, Brooke Bond Red Label, Cadburys Bournvita, Kissan Mixed Fruit Jam, Amul Milk, Knorr Hot & Sour Veg Soup and Cadburys Dairy Milk Chocolate were among the top ten brands in 2020 in F&B sector.

As per the report, milk beverages and chocolates together contributed 27% to the ad volume of F&B sector and the top 10 advertisers accounted for 65% share of ad volumes in 2020 with Hindustan Unilever leading the list.

The ad volumes of the F&B sector on television grew by 6% in 2020 over 2019. While compared to the first quarter of 2020, Q4 saw a 37% increase in ad volumes on television and due to Covid-19, the lowest ad volumes observed in the second quarter which includes the lockdown period. It took two months post lockdown period for F&B sector’s ad volumes to recover and reach the pre-lockdown level. Meanwhile, during the festive period, ad volumes on television witnessed double-digit share.

As per the report, the top two-channel genres on TV together accounted for more than 55% share of ad volumes for the F&B sector during 2020. GEC channel Genre topped preference list of F&B sector during 2020 followed by movies and news. Also, feature films are most preferred for promoting F&B brands on television. The top two program genres i.e. Feature Films and News Bulletin together added more than 45% to the total ad volume share of F&B sector on TV.

