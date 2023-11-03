Sam’s never-say-die attitude and his value system is phenomenal: CVL Srinivas
Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, was honoured with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the Media Ace Awards 2023
At the Media Ace Awards 2023 held on November 2 in Mumbai, Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, was honoured with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his contributions to the world of media and advertising. Balsara has earned widespread acclaim from industry leaders for his visionary contributions. Top industry leaders from the advertising, marketing, and media world came together to celebrate Balsara's achievements and his enduring legacy.
CVL Srinivas, Country Manager, WPP India, hailed Balsara for his contributions to the advertising and media industry. “I'm delighted to hear that Sam Balsara is being awarded a Lifetime Achievement at the Media Ace awards. Congratulations Sam! Well, Sam's contribution to the advertising and media industry has been phenomenal. His never-say-die attitude, his value system and the way shaped many careers, the way he shaped many relationships in the industry is truly phenomenal”.
“I've had the good fortune of working closely with Sam when I was at Madison. Sam is so active and so involved in managing his clients and managing his people, it is just one of the most inspirational things one can look for”, Srinivas added.
Sam Balsara, a graduate from JBIMS, has over 50 years of experience in marketing, advertising and media. Having started his career at Sarabhai’s, he later moved to Cadbury, and then to Advertising at Contract (WPP) and Mudra before starting Madison in 1988.
Read more news about Internet Advertising India, Marketing News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital Media News, Television Media NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Ranbir Kapoor is the new face of Hauser pens
The brand has unveiled a TVC with the actor
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 1:03 PM | 1 min read
Flair Writing Industries has released a new TVC for Hauser pens with Ranbir Kapoor.
The campaign “An Extra Ordinary pen for Extra Ordinary you” shows Ranbir Kapoor playing a professor who is instilling confidence to his students to perform better.
Mohit Rathod – Director, Flair Writing Industries Limited. shared, “In a departure from his on-screen personas, we see Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the shoes of a mentor, guiding students on a journey towards the extraordinary in Hauser pen’s latest TVC. We are extremely elated to put forth the narrative of encouragement, of motivating students to surpass conventional limits and embrace their potential for greatness with Ranbir Kapoor, who is a global icon."
Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Ranbir Kapoor shared, "I am thrilled to associate with 'Hauser’, a symbol of sophistication and refinement. Writing is a timeless form of expression, and I believe that a great pen is not just a tool but an extension of one's personality."
Global ad game: Is Google and Meta’s loss Amazon’s gain?
Driven by the expansion of eCommerce, Amazon has secured an edge in the advertising business due to higher purchase intent and availability of personalized data, shared industry players
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 8:35 AM | 7 min read
Amazon's advertising network, already worth billions of dollars, is likely to become its next great business. With its current trajectory, Amazon’s ad business is an unbelievable profit generator.
As part of its latest financial results on Thursday, the online retail giant said that its ad business has recorded more than $12 billion in revenue globally during the third quarter, marking a 25% jump year-on-year. In contrast, Google and Meta have registered about 10 and 15 per cent year-on-year growth in advertising revenue for the same quarter.
In 2022, the online retailer earned a whopping $38 billion from ads alone, commanding a nearly 7 per cent share in the digital ad market.
Amazon’s ad business continues to boom even amid growing concerns that the Israel-Hamas war could negatively impact the world economy. Besides, it has been largely unaffected by privacy tweaks made to Apple’s operating system, experts shared.
“Online retail is growing at a stupendous pace, every eCommerce player is looking for that alternate revenue and it does not stop with shopping alone. Travel, airlines, luxury and holidays, all are gunning for that pie and the ones who have a clear AdTech solution are winning. In India, Flipkart and Amazon both have massive traction,” Rammohan Sundaram, President – Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group, told e4m.
Role of retail media
Retail media has emerged as a strong challenger to the duopoly of Google and Facebook. “Their first-party data on consumer shopping and purchase habits offer them an advantage over the more general online behavioural data that Facebook and Google provide,” says Sajal Gupta, CEO of Kioas Advertising.
Product discovery and product searches have moved from Google to Amazon. Naturally, that dip gave Amazon all the benefits given the availability of more data about shoppers on Amazon than on Google, Sundaram explains.
“While Google is powerful, when it comes to retail and product discovery, Amazon has an edge due to the higher purchase intent. With so much personalized data available on Amazon, I am pretty sure it will end the year with $35-40B in advertising revenues,” Sundaram noted.
Commerce media is poised to grow significantly with the advent of the cookieless world when behavioural data will be more difficult to come by.
Currently, search remains retail media’s major growth driver. However, in the future, in-store media and shoppable video ads may take on a bigger role, industry leaders say.
India may mirror similar trends
Experts believe the Indian market may mirror similar trends wherein search may lose share in the digital ad pie at the cost of eCommerce gaining traction. Trends will be clearer soon when Google India and Amazon India share their FY23 financials.
Amazon's ad revenue in India was Rs 4,170 crore in FY22, about 8.3 per cent of the overall online ad market which is roughly Rs 50,000 crore. Amazon and Flipkart together clocked nearly Rs 6,000 crore of ad revenue last fiscal.
Retail media currently commands about 12 per cent of the total spends in India. It should be double in 2024, experts say.
“At an agency level, we are seeing 20 per cent of our overall digital spends go into online retail and I have no doubt that with the growing market, digital AdEx in India will see anywhere between 25-30 per cent of its contribution going into online retail in 2024.”
“The recent dip in ad revenue growth of Facebook India can be partially attributed to e-commerce advertising and retail marketing, so the share of the ad spend pie for retail media is definitely growing,” says Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Grapes.
Meta India witnessed a 13 per cent increase in gross advertising revenue to Rs 18,308 crore in FY23, compared to 74 per cent increase in the previous year.
Jio Ads is also making significant inroads into the retail market by not just pulling in data from online transactions but also from its vast network of offline stores, Gupta added.
Key Drivers
The retail media market has come a long way since Amazon first launched its network in 2012. The e-commerce giant hadn’t started breaking out its ads business in its filings until Q4 2021 when it revealed for the first time that ad vertical helped it make $31 billion annually.
It is currently one of the fastest-growing advertising channels globally. As per eMarketer, the US retail media search ad revenues will grow at a rate nearly four times faster than the rest of search advertising this year.
This growth is primarily driven by the expansion of the e-commerce sector, which is expected to grow from $100 billion to $350 billion by 2030, opines Sachin Kumar, Founder of Bottle Openers, citing a RedSeer report.
Siddhartha Sahni, Chief Client, and Strategy Officer, 4AM Worldwide, says, “What started with grocery e-commerce has now moved across categories such as education, gaming, fintech, luxury retail, and D2C being major category growth drivers.”
Advertisers' spend on retail media varies between 5 to 100 per cent, depending upon their category and size, says Sayak Mukherjee, CEO, Brandwizz Communications, adding, “Many fashion, beauty and personal care brands, especially the SMBs, which largely derive their sales through online channels often spend 100 per cent of their marketing budget on e-commerce advertising.”
Underscoring two big trends, Sahni said, “The first is an evolution from just on-site conversions to one that allows better campaign integration allowing brands and publishers to target consumers across the funnel via not just display but, voice search optimisation, social commerce, influencer collaborations, AI, CTV and even digitally in-store ensuring better ROAS and effectiveness,” he noted.
Better measurement?
Retail media ads are believed to offer easy and better measurability, allowing advertisers to gauge the effectiveness of their campaigns. “This level of measurement is essential for fine-tuning advertising strategies and maximising the return on investment. Ecom platforms also desire to standardize the retail media measurements and are collaborating to come up with one,” says Ambika Sharma, Founder & MD, Pulp Strategy.
Online retailers are quickly updating themselves with predictive technologies like AI and machine learning to help serve more personalized and curated ads.
Our earlier story - https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/top-e-comm-players-look-to-boost-festive-sales-with-generative-ai-130090.html
Nimesh Shah, Head Maven, Windchimes Communications, says, “Marketplace websites are now doubling up as places where the user not only searches for their products but also ‘discovers’ new ones. Instagram is drawing so much advertising revenue because it is a 'community + retail' platform for users to sell their products.”
Better ROI?
A McKinsey research in 2022 revealed that 87% of Consumer Processed Goods (a category that are significant retail media spenders) planned to increase their ad spend in retail media networks in 2023. Interestingly, 70% of the respondents in McKinsey’s survey said that this was because their ad performance in retail media (in driving product sales) is significantly or somewhat better than in other channels.
Google and Meta didn’t respond to e4m queries in this regard. The story will be updated when they reply.
Amazon’s India team shared CEO Andy Jassy’s Letter to shareholders from April, in which he had credited the company's “large investment” in “machine learning” and “measurable solutions” as prime factors leading to ad growth.
“We strive to be the best place for advertisers to build their brands. We have near and long-term opportunities that will help us achieve that mission. We’re continuing to make large investments in machine learning to keep honing our advertising selection algorithms. For the past couple of years, we’ve invested in building comprehensive, flexible, and durable planning and measurement solutions, giving marketers greater insight into advertising effectiveness,” his letter read.
Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan! The big return of Brand SRK
On King Khan's 58th birthday, we look his endorsement journey this year
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 8:37 AM | 4 min read
When the brand Shah Rukh Khan started losing its sparkle, a couple of years ago with back-to-back movies that weren’t as big commercial successes, the world somewhere started to believe that maybe the ‘King Khan’ era had touched its peak and that there was no going back.
Little did they know that the name that has, over the years, become synonymous with charisma, talent and cinematic magic, was about to strike back and revive the Bollywood industry which was on a downward spiral during Covid.
With blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan, Khan was back in the game. Today, the actor celebrates his 58th birthday.
Often referred to as the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’, Khan's career is an epitome of rags-to-riches. From the charming Raj of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to the relentless Don, and from the witty Rahul of Dil To Pagal Hai to the inspiring Kabir Khan in Chak De! India, his cinematic conquests have left a mark on the hearts of millions.
According to Duff & Phelps’ celebrity valuation report, Khan slipped out of the top 10 celebrity list (in terms of brand value) in 2021, when his brand value was $46.3 million. However, in 2022, he re-entered the top 10 charts with an increased brand value of $55.7 million. He has over 43 million followers on Instagram as of this date.
Shah Rukh Khan most recently was seen endorsing Coca-Cola’s Thums Up in its campaign called ‘Thums Up Utha India India Macha’, to mark the beginning of the World Cup season this year.
However, the 90s and early 2000s kids would also remember watching the actor in various ads for Pepsi as well! One of the most iconic ads came out just as Karan Johar directed Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was set to release in 1998.
Ad agency JWT (now VML) was handling Pepsi’s account back then and adland veterans like Rohit Ohri (now with FCB Group) and Anuja Chauhan had worked on the ad featuring Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee and Shahid Kapoor.
Khan later also featured in Pepsi’s ads alongside Sachin Tendulkar.
Apart from the beverage category, other brands that Khan had iconic associations with for long periods were Hyundai Santro, LG, Lux, Dish TV, Fair & Handsome, to name a few.
View this post on Instagram
2023 has already seen brands like Myntra and Realme rope Khan in as their brand ambassadors. Myntra onboarded Khan for its 18th Edition End of Reason Sale, under which he became the face of a series of ad films that were promoting the sale.
Realme’s ad with Khan was to promote the smartphone brand’s realme 11 Pro Series 5G. The ad has to date garnered over a million views on YouTube.
Khan was also featured alongside Amitabh Bachchan, for Everest Masala’s latest ads.
Rungta Steel, which already signed Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, onboarded SRK this year.
The three also starred in an ad inspired by Jawan.
The actor also teamed up with his wife Gauri Khan for a D'Decor ad.
He also teamed up with Alia Bhatt for the brand's upholstery fabric products.
Hyundai Motor India appointed SRK to launch its one-stop mobile application ‘myHyundai' in 2022 end.
Sunfeast Dark Fantasy teamed up with the star for its ‘Har Dil Ki Fantasy’ campaign, offering fans a chance to share a screen using Generative Artificial Intelligence Technology (“GenAI”).
SRK also starred in a five-film campaign with Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens alongside Rashmika Mandanna.
The year also saw the actor teaming up with Thums Up.
Shah Rukh also lent his heft to Deepika Padukone's skincare brand 82°E, starring in a promotional video for the same.
View this post on Instagram
However, with fame comes its cons. 2021 was not a pleasant year for Khan and his family when his son Aryan Khan was accused of allegedly being involved in a drug-related case.
This was also a time when Khan was very much associated with edtech brand Byju’s, which has of late been under the waters for various unrelated reasons. As negative hashtags related to Khan and his son started trending on social media, Byju’s decided to halt the ads featuring Khan. But soon after this move, the brand resumed the ads. The clear reason behind the pause and resume is still unknown.
Industry experts have suggested on several occasions in the past that brand SRK is too big to be dented by such controversies. To elaborate, this controversy coincided with the time when Mondelez International released its Diwali campaign for that year, featuring Khan. Despite the #boycottsrk tags, the campaign went on to receive global accolades, winning awards at Cannes Lions.
Khan’s next movie Dunki is slated to release on 22nd December 2023.
Ayushmann Khurrana turns globetrotter for Agoda's first Indian TVC
The National Award-winning actor is also Agoda’s newest brand ambassador in India
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 4:48 PM | 2 min read
Digital travel platform Agoda launched its first-ever television advertisement in India today. The video is part of Agoda’s ‘See The World For Less’ campaign and stars multi-talented Bollywood sensation Ayushmann Khurrana. The National Award-winning actor is also Agoda’s newest brand ambassador in India.
Khurrana is seen exchanging fridge magnets with his next-door neighbour from the many destinations he visited thanks to Agoda’s affordable prices. Agoda’s first-ever TV ad in India will not only run country-wide on television but also on various digital channels.
Ayushmann Khurrana, who has consistently delivered cinematic brilliance and is currently celebrating the success of his latest hit Dream Girl 2, is excited to be part of this groundbreaking campaign. He stated, "Agoda's 'See The World For Less' campaign represents an excellent opportunity for every travel enthusiast to explore the world's beauty without compromising their budget. It is my pleasure to be a part of this campaign and help Indian travellers embark on memorable and affordable journeys, and perhaps even start a fridge magnet collection themselves."
Krishna Rathi, Country Director of India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives at Agoda, expressed his enthusiasm about this landmark moment: “The launch of Agoda’s first-ever TV ad in India signifies our commitment to delivering exceptional and affordable travel experiences to Indian travellers. Ayushmann delivers a stellar performance.” Earlier Rathi noted that the Bollywood star’s genuine persona, versatility, and zeal to always deliver the best are perfectly aligned with what the Agoda brand aspires to be for Indian travellers.
Agoda has been active in India since 2008 and connects both Indian travellers and international tourists with over 3.9 million holiday properties globally.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 50: Iconic ads of the actor
She has starred in some of the most memorable ads from brands like L’Oreal, Titan and Pepsi
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 4:28 PM | 2 min read
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hits a golden jubilee this year, as she celebrates her 50th birthday today on November 1. Rai rose to fame in 1994 when she entered and won the Miss World pageant while representing India. The win was followed by a massive national and global stardom for the Devdas actress.
A GQ India report states that Rai’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 776 crore and reportedly she charges around Rs 10-12 crore for each movie, depending on the length of her character. On the other hand, she charges around Rs 6-7 crore for an assignment of one day for brand endorsements.
Rai’s association with L’Oreal has been one of the longest-standing brand associations, which has even made her a part of the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week several times in the past.
However, in the same year that she won the Miss World Paegant (1994), Rai was seen in a Lakme ad.
In the 90s, Rai was also seen in Titan’s Diwali ad. She was a fresh face for the industry then, and starred as the young wife in the ad.
By now, she had already raised viewers’ eyebrows, as she had featured in a Pepsi ad with Aamir Khan and Mahima Chaudhary. This was the time when Pepsi used ‘Yehi hai right choice baby’ as its tagline.
This year, an old ad by CocaCola, featuring Rai and Hrithik Roshan also went viral after a user shared the same on Reddit.
In the year 2009, Rai featured alongside her husband Abhishek Bachchan in an ad by soap brand Lux.
This Colgate ad from 1995 was shot after her Miss World win and featured some of her childhood pictures in the background.
The Eye Bank Association of India leveraged Aishwarya's popularity and iconic eyes to raise awareness about eye donation, a concept which was relatively unknown in India in the 90s.
Karwa Chauth is a rite strong from its roots, says Priya Malik in Dabur Amla film
The campaign aims to spark thoughtful conversations that move beyond the question of whether Karwa Chauth is outdated
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Dabur Amla has launched a new campaign, "Jadon se Mazboot Riwaaj" for Karwa Chauth This time, the brand has collaborated with Priya Malik to reinvigorate Karwa Chauth in a way that's unique and fun.
Karwa Chauth is a festival that wears multiple hats, seen differently by each generation. Some consider it a tradition still brimming with commitment and sacrifice, while others perceive it as a heartfelt celebration of love and dedication between partners. With this campaign, Dabur Amla aims to present a fresh perspective, underscoring that Karwa Chauth is a voluntary expression of love and affection, far from being an obligatory ritual.
At the heart of the campaign is a resounding message: to ignite thoughtful conversations that move beyond the question of whether Karwa Chauth is outdated. It's about embracing the strength of relationships and the beauty of equal partnerships.
The film eloquently showcases Priya Malik's transformative journey with Karwa Chauth, influenced initially by her parents' experiences. Following her marriage, Priya found herself cherishing the smaller gestures associated with the festival. It became an opportunity to strengthen the bond, express devotion, and share love. Karwa Chauth, once perceived as an obligation, has now evolved into a jubilant celebration of love and equality within marriages.
Ankur Kumar, Head of Marketing at Dabur Hair Care said, "We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Priya Malik to share a fresh perspective on how people perceive Karwa Chauth. This campaign signifies a departure from the traditional narrative, and it's all about celebrating the essence of love and strong partnerships in a unique and modern way. We believe through this narrative we will encourage and inspire people to embrace this festival in a new way, building a deeper understanding of this symbolic festival and will strengthen their relationship.”
Rohan Hukeri, Executive Vice President, Mumbai, Delhi - Brand Solutions, Schbang added, "We are delighted to be a part of this innovative project that reimagines Karwa Chauth in a contemporary light. The campaign is designed to break free from the conventional narratives and celebrate the festival as a symbol of love and equality. We believe that it will inspire and engage audiences in a whole new way, fostering a deeper understanding of the festival's true essence in the modern world."
