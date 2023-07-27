Saif Ali Khan & Sara Ali Khan come together for Acko’s campaign
The Leo Burnett campaign highlights the unique benefits of ACKO’s car insurance product
In an effort to break away from the conventional way of buying insurance, the father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have joined forces with direct-to-consumer insurer ACKO for its latest campaign.
In collaboration with Leo Burnett, the campaign aims to debunk traditional consumer beliefs surrounding motor insurance. Through the series of ad films, Saif and Sara Ali Khan portray an engaging contrast between a millennial and a Gen X mindset when it comes to insurance decision-making.
Expressing his enthusiasm towards the campaign, Nitin Khanna, Senior Director, Marketing at ACKO says, "Research told us that people have partial awareness about ACKO’s car insurance offerings, especially around our new car insurance product and claims experience. This can be a hurdle for some customers trying to choose ACKO. Through this campaign, our attempt is to bring to life all the benefits that a consumer stands to get across the insurance journey with ACKO – during purchase, post-purchase, and during claims. We believe that with the bouquet of digital-first benefits and experience that ACKO offers, customers do not need to look beyond ACKO for their car insurance needs, and this campaign will nudge them to reconsider their current insurance buying habits.”
“We are delighted to have Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan join us for this campaign. The authentic bond and chemistry between this real-life father-daughter duo bring a unique charm and freshness to this campaign, which also makes the films highly enjoyable," he added.
Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett, said, “Auto insurance from ACKO is loaded with some of the most amazing features. All we had to do was to demonstrate them. We found interesting casting in Saif and Sara, and the campaign just came together effortlessly. Bringing alive the unexplored chemistry of this father-daughter duo was more fun than we had imagined.”
The ad films will premiere on July 27 and will be promoted on television, social media, OTT, and digital platforms. The chosen platforms align with the tone of the films, ensuring maximum impact and message delivery to the target audience. The media mix for the campaign also includes radio and OOH.
The Advertising Club Bangalore launches campaign for World Emoji Day
The campaign Emojify India aims to promote inclusivity and diversity
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 3:21 PM | 2 min read
The Advertising Club Bangalore, in association with Alttribe.World, has announced Emojify India on the occasion of World Emoji Day to promote inclusivity and diversity.
The annual World Emoji Day provides the ideal setting to launch this important campaign.
Emojis have become a crucial component of contemporary communication since they enable people to share identities, thoughts, and feelings on many digital platforms. The 28 states and 8 Union Territories that make up India’s unique cultural tapestry has been adequately represented in the existing set of emojis.
Laeeq Ali, The President of The Advertising Club, stated: “Whether you are young or old, emojis have already become part of our everyday life. Knowingly or unknowingly, it has changed the way we communicate with each other. We got very excited about the possibility of having one emoji for one state and decided to associate with the folks at AltTribe. I am eagerly looking forward to the extremely talented designers and artists in the country developing these emojis for their respective states. I am hoping that we are able to take the selected ones to the right decision-makers and implement this at scale. Imagine the select emoji on a T-shirt or a cap. The least I can say is, I am surely excited with the possibilities.”
With the tagline, “Aye Ji, Oh Ji, Make Your State’s Emoji!”, the campaign is encouraging participants to come up with their own ideal representation of their state’s unique assets; food, landmarks, monuments, folklore, and so forth.
The campaign went live on the 17th of July on Emoji Day and will continue till the 31st of July.
SRK showcases the magic of ‘One Day’ in new ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign
The film also features cricketers like Jemimah Rodrigues, Eoin Morgan, Jonty Rhodes and Shubman Gill
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 22, 2023 7:39 AM | 5 min read
When the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 comes to the shores of India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) have unveiled the exciting campaign ‘It Takes One Day’ stirring up emotions of fans, whilst also celebrating the format of the game. The campaign launch took place among more than 85 content creators, from across India, in an event organized by Meta, ICC’s official digital content licensee.
The truly unmissable ‘It Takes One Day’ campaign puts fans and players at its heart, showcasing the iconic moments of the World Cup and connecting them to the specially conceptualized Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 ‘Navarasa’ which symbolizes the nine emotions fans most commonly experience during a cricket match.
Reliving some of the most decorated moments in the fabled history of the Men’s World Cricket Cup, the campaign showcases the journey of raw emotions experienced by both players and fans collectively over One Day. Through the magic of ‘Match Cuts’, the film connects these emotions to the nine ‘Navarasa’ anguish, bravery, glory, joy, passion, power, pride, respect and wonder where it takes one day to experience this rollercoaster.
Adding flair and grandeur to the fast-paced campaign film is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with renowned cricketers –JP Duminy, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, current Men’s Cricket World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes and Jemimah Rodrigues. The film was developed in partnership with the ICC’s global broadcast partner, Disney Star.
Considering the way content creators shape culture, the ICC and Disney Star worked with Meta to launch the campaign amongst creators from all parts of India at Meta’s India headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday. Over 85 creators viewed the launch, including regional creators from cities such as Mizoram, Haldwani and Kochi. A panel consisting of cricket commentator and expert Harsha Bhogle, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Disney Star and Sandhya Devanathan, Head and VP, Meta in India, addressed the gathering.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said: “The ODI format holds an unparalleled significance with its ability to deliver thrilling moments, intense battles, and unpredictable outcomes that will truly captivate fans globally. As we embark on this journey, we are proud to see the launch of the Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign and create real excitement for the event across the world.
“We are fully committed to creating a world-class event that will witness the birth of a new generation of heroes, providing fans with unforgettable experiences and we believe the campaign does this. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India will be a celebration of cricketing excellence, cultural diversity, and the unifying spirit of the game.”
Speaking about the campaign for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said: “This campaign is a true celebration of One Day International cricket and builds a sense of anticipation of what we can expect when the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 returns to India. The emotions, or Navarasa, are felt by fans and players alike during One Day and this campaign brings to life that shared experience.
“Cricket and cinema are at the heart of Indian psyche, and we’ve infused the two to create appeal far and wide. The involvement of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan together with an exceptional line-up of cricketers will only help us deepen our connect in this country, while captivating the attention worldwide.”
Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Disney Star, said: "The Cricket World Cup is a pinnacle event in the global sporting calendar and its return to cricket's biggest market after 12 years, makes the stage even grander. The compelling format of the tournament promises non-stop, high-intensity action and a platform for new heroes to rise and current heroes to become legends. Disney Star, across its linear and digital platforms, will seek to elevate the spectacle, build compelling narratives and storylines, and most of all, serve different audience cohorts through its world-class, fan-centric, and customised coverage.
“The launch of the ICC campaign signals a significant milestone in the runway to the tournament. Combined with Disney Star's build-up coverage, tent-pole events, and communication apertures, it will propel anticipation for the event and compel fans to come aboard this spectacular journey."
Sandhya Devanathan, Head and VP, Meta in India, said, “It’s a pleasure and privilege to see the way fans support their favourite teams on our platforms. From Reels, to Stories, to Broadcast channels and now Threads, we have a variety of tools to make the conversation between fans and their favourite teams and players special. We’re also committed to working with the ecosystem, like with our partners ICC, to unlock creative fan experiences. Today’s campaign launch amidst creators across India is a start, and we aim to be on this journey till the end of the tournament.”
ASCI introduces guidelines for ads on charitable causes
The regulator body has said these ads must avoid using images or themes that cause unjustified distress to consumers
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 11:41 AM | 2 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has introduced guidelines for advertisements for charitable causes.
The new guidelines reinforce the ASCI code. Chapter 1 requires ads to be honest and truthful and Chapter 2 requires them not to cause grave or widespread harm or offence.
To be compliant, ads related to charitable causes must adhere to the following guidelines:
An advertisement for a charitable organisation or crowdsourcing platform for charity shall not overtly or pointedly suggest that anyone who doesn't support the charity fails in their responsibility or should feel ashamed.
Advertisements must not disrespect the dignity of those on whose behalf an appeal is being made, by any means, including showing graphic images of victims in distress, particularly children and minors. An advertiser must be able to produce evidence of express consent for the use of images of beneficiaries if asked to do so.
In digital advertising, any image that could cause unjustified distress to an ordinary consumer must be blurred and made visible only to those interested in knowing more.
When an appeal is made for a specific case or beneficiary, the ad must disclose if the funds could potentially be used for other purposes or other beneficiaries. Ads must not mislead consumers about where or to whom their donations are going.
If a crowdsourcing platform collects a percentage or fee for managing or raising donor funds, it must be made clear what such amounts are in the advertisement itself.
Talking about the new guidelines, Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI,said: ASCI recognises that charities can have a challenging job explaining the nature of the important, and often sensitive work they do, and raise funds for beneficiaries in need. However, they must take care not to overstep the mark by misleading consumers or causing unjustified distress to those who may be merely surfing online. The guidelines strike a balance between allowing charities to do their important work, and at the same time, be fair to consumers who are viewers of such advertisements.”
DENTSU CREATIVE India appoints Surjo Dutt as CCO - West & South
In his 24 years in the industry, Dutt has worked on over 400 campaigns
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 11:13 AM | 2 min read
DENTSU CREATIVE India has announced the appointment of Surjo Dutt as the CCO (Chief Creative Officer) for West & South regions, effective from September 1, 2023.
Armed with 24 years of experience, Surjo has worked on over 400 campaigns across 70+ brands and 20+ categories.
As the former Chief Creative Officer at FCB India, he played a pivotal role in leading the agency's success story in the country. Prior to that, Surjo led the establishment and growth of Sapient Nitro's advertising business as the National Creative Director - North. He also made significant contributions as the Vice President and Executive Creative Director (ECD) at JWT.
Throughout his career, Surjo has worked with brands such as Pepsi, Frito Lay, Hero Motocorp, GSK, Google, Uber, Vistara, Dominos, Pernod Ricard, Nokia, Airtel, Nestle, and British Airways, to name a few. In addition to this, he has won numerous national and international awards.
In his new role, Surjo will report into Amit Wadhwa, CEO (Chief Executive Officer), DENTSU CREATIVE India.
Commenting on the appointment, Amit Wadhwa said, "I am delighted to welcome Surjo as our creative partner on this exciting journey at DENTSU CREATIVE India. Having previously worked alongside Surjo, I am well aware of his incredible talent for building powerful brands - a quality he has consistently demonstrated across every project he has been involved in. His seamless grasp of strategic contributions and deep understanding of the contemporary media landscape make him the ideal candidate to embody our philosophy of 'Modern Creativity’. I firmly believe that together we will produce work that will leave a lasting mark in the industry.”
Surjo added, "Dentsu has established itself as a creative powerhouse in India, delivering impactful campaigns that have made a huge impact across various categories. The conglomerate’s work has garnered recognition not only within the industry but also at prestigious national and international award platforms. I am genuinely thrilled and deeply grateful for this incredible opportunity. I extend my gratitude to Amit and the dentsu team for acknowledging the value of my work and approach. I am looking forward to playing my part in this exciting new phase of DENTSU CREATIVE’s journey in India. The fact that I have previously worked with Amit and thoroughly enjoyed every moment of it is the icing on the cake for me."
Astral Limited launches campaign for TruBuild Brand
The film focuses on with a Focus on Waterproofing Solutions
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 23, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Astral Ltd. Has announced digital an advertising campaign showcasing the revamped TruBuild brand. This campaign underscores the brand's dedication to safeguarding residential and commercial spaces from water infiltration, featuring a range of rebranded TruBuild products. The advertisement cleverly combines humor and informative content to captivate and engage the audience
“As part of Astral's 25 years of celebrations, TruBuild introduces a captivating digital advertising campaign showcasing the revamped brand. The "Tip Tip nahi, TruBuild” campaign emphasizes the brand's commitment to protecting homes and commercial places from water ingress, featuring a range of rebranded TruBuild products. In honor of this milestone, TruBuild now sports a fresh logo and tagline, while boasting a unique color identity that combines trust-inspiring blue with the vibrancy of orange, representing energy and determination. The advertisement cleverly combines humor and informative content to captivate and engage the audience, effectively highlighting the importance of a trustworthy waterproofing solution provided by TruBuild products like Floor Tile Adhesive, Wall Adhesive, Rooftect Advanced, Aqualock, Epoxy, etc,” read a press release.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Saumya Engineer, VP, Astral Limited, said, “Our primary goal with the new digital campaign is to reveal the revitalized TruBuild brand and highlight its impressive range of products and capabilities. Through a compelling advertisement, we aim to humorously and powerfully depict the challenges customer and user face when dealing with waterproofing failures. Our extensive selection of TruBuild products provides a dependable and efficient solution, empowering individuals to regain control over their living spaces and stop worrying about water ingress /water leakage issues.”
The digital campaign will be extensively distributed across various social media platforms.
Aditya Birla Sun Life MF & Dentsu Creative showcase the Power of 3
This innovative campaign aims to promote the multi-asset allocation fund
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 11:14 AM | 2 min read
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSLMF) and DENTSU CREATIVE India have launched their latest investor awareness campaign titled '3in1TohInvestmentDone’.
This innovative campaign aims to promote the 'Multi Asset Allocation Fund'.
It emphasizes the benefits of investing in a single fund, offering exposure to three key asset classes: Equity, Debt, and Gold.
The film centres around three friends who consistently support each other in various circumstances, mirroring the essence of the 'Multi Asset Allocation Fund’. This fund optimizes returns and manages risks effectively by diversifying one’s portfolio, much like the friendship of the friends in the film.
The campaign is currently live across multiple platforms, including digital, cinema, audio streaming, as well as outdoor and ambient media in 17 cities.
Speaking about the campaign, Darshana Shah, Head of Marketing & CX, Aditya Birla Capital said, “At Aditya Birla Capital, our aim has always been to simplify people's financial needs while presenting a compelling story. With this investor education campaign, we wanted to highlight the importance of portfolio diversification in managing market volatility and risks. We aimed to showcase how investing in a 3-in-1 'Multi Asset Allocation Fund' can provide the advantages of three asset classes - Equity, Debt, and Gold - combined, offering potential growth and stability. This film aims to raise awareness about the benefits of investing in a versatile fund like this and starting your financial journey with us.”
Ajeet Shukla, Group Executive Creative Director, West, DENTSU CREATIVE India added, "We didn't have to search far and wide to crack this piece, and as always, our focus was to create a device that would make the film a memorable story. We are pleased to have achieved delightful dimensions and sweet textures to the story by incorporating a musical jingle, children as characters, and their adorable performances."
Godrej aer drives home the importance of being 'guest-ready'
The film is conceptualized by the company's in-house design studio Light box
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 4:41 PM | 2 min read
Godrej aer has unveiled its latest TVC campaign, which takes viewers on a whimsical journey into the world of non-living objects. The new TVC highlights how Godrej aer spray ensure that your house is always fragrant and guest-ready.
The film conceptualized by the company's in-house design studio Light box, shows banter between various inanimate objects of a house. The scene unfolds with a bell ringing, signifying the arrival of guests. The objects expect fragrance of gulabo (rose) to alleviate the situation. However, to their surprise, the roses in a vase turn out to be plastic, leading to a comical exchange. Sensing the need for a solution, the petals of fragrance from the Godrej aer spray gently swirl around the room, instantly infusing it with a captivating aroma.
The TVC then showcases the captivating Godrej aer Petal Crush fragrance spray, with a voiceover emphasizing, "Bin bulae mehmano ka kuch nahi kar sakte, par bin bulae smell ke liye Godrej aer hai" (We can't do anything about uninvited guests, but we have Godrej aer for unwelcome smells). This succinctly captures the essence of the campaign, highlighting how Godrej aer transforms your home environment, making it a warm and inviting space for both expected and unexpected guests.
Commenting on the TVC campaign, Shivam Singal, Category Lead – Aircare, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, “Our newest TVC is another addition to our BCI led campaign journey as a brand that we embarked upon 2 years ago. The objective is to fast track adoption of air fresheners category in India, hence in addition to bathroom and living room fresheners we are advertising room sprays for the first time in a decade of its existence coupled with a new design overhaul. The campaign is centred around consumer insight of guests gossiping behind your back and the BCI of inanimate objects helps bring the same alive in a quirky & cheerful way. Through the banter of inanimate objects, we showcase the transformative power of fragrances, turning ordinary homes into extraordinary havens"
