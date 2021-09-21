Sahi sahi lagaya hai, says Meesho in its latest campaign

Ahead of the festive season, Meesho has launched Sahi Sahi Lagaya Hain campaign to appeal to value-seeking shoppers across Tier 2+ markets. The campaign highlights how customers can access a wide selection of quality, unbranded products at the right price from sellers across the country — directly from the Meesho app.

"Culturally a value-conscious market, shoppers in India are known to seek the most out of every purchase - frequently using the ‘Sahi Sahi Lagao’ (quote the right price) catchphrase during negotiations with vendors. The company's latest campaign is a reassurance to them and puts an end to the hassle of exploring crowded local markets and negotiating with vendors. With 100,000+ registered suppliers, the app has become a single shopping destination offering a wide selection of products across 100+ categories, at the right price,” the company said.

Speaking on the campaign’s value proposition, Megha Agarwal, Vice President & General Manager Growth at Meesho said, “The core concept revolves around the 'right value' of a product that users often look for. True ‘value’ means having the right selection of quality products and at the right price. Over the years, we have made this a reality for our users. With industry-first initiatives like 0% commission, Meesho has become the lowest-cost channel for sellers. In turn, they are able to ensure the lowest prices for users on the platform. We are committed to enabling online success for millions of sellers, entrepreneurs, and customers, even from the remotest town in the country.”

The TVC features the protagonist’s journey to discover the right product-price balance across India until they realize that the ultimate deal on the product of their choice was always within their reach, right in the Meesho app. The videos feature a high-voltage song track composed by the prolific Sneha Kanwalkar while the Bollywood playback star Benny Dayal lends his voice for the master song.

Speaking on the campaign, Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative Head - West, DDB Mudra said, “Shopping online is an experience replete with many things – a discount here, an offer there, a new range elsewhere – and we noticed that people are always locked in a struggle between ‘I paid more for this’ and ‘I paid less for that’. That’s how we hit upon the proposition for Meesho’s latest campaign – on this platform, it’s never about less or more. It’s always about paying the RIGHT price. Using a bargain hunter’s lexicon to bring this thought alive, we created a campaign that we believe does justice to what Meesho does – marrying the offline world with the brand’s online offering, but more importantly, telling a consumer what’s in it for her or him, in an engaging manner.”

Targeting Meesho’s core customers across Tier 2+ markets, the campaign conceptualized by DDB Mudra Mumbai will air on major TV networks- Disney Star, Zee, Sony Entertainment, UTV, Viacom, 9XM, SunTV, VijayTV, News18, Gemini TV, AsiaNet, UdayaTV, TV9, ETV, ABP & more in addition to YouTube, and OTT platforms in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, and Assamese.

