Royal Sundaram General Insurance launches #BreakingNews campaign 

The campaign, featuring Southern movie actor Jiiva, will be rolled out throughout the 14th edition of Indian Premier League on Disney Hotstar

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited today announced the launch of its #BreakingNews campaign - #ClickTickDone.

The campaign features popular Southern star Jiiva and will be rolled out throughout the 14th edition of Indian Premier League on Disney Hotstar. The ad campaign comprises of five 15 second videos and will be offered in five Indian languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada). The digital ads will be aired from 9th April 2021 till 30th May 2021.

Commenting on the campaign, MS Sreedhar, Managing Director, Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Ltd., said, “IPL is amongst the most viewed events in the country. This is a good opportunity to educate people on the benefits of buying a Royal Sundaram insurance product. We want to demystify the terms used in insurance and make the benefits easy to understand. We therefore decided to create shorter and to the point videos, in an easy to engage creative format of breaking news. Our video ad campaign is in four regional languages-Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada along with English. The videos will appear on Hotstar during the IPL 2021 season.

Vaasu Gavarasana, Chief Digital Officer, Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Ltd., said, “We want to highlight the ease of interacting with Royal Sundaram, so we created a tagline #ClickTickDone to bring this to life. To build long term brand recall, we also created a sound logo that we are launching in this campaign. To carry our creative concept of breaking news, we needed a trusted known face with a connection to cricket. With a role in upcoming cricket movie 83, Jiiva was a natural choice. He is a popular and versatile actor with an endearing personality.”.

The campaign comprises of five films - each 15 seconds long; and each highlighting a short and easy to remember USPs like, “No paperwork for car insurance claims” and “Budget health insurance at Rs. 7/- per day”, among others. Actor Jiiva, plays the news anchor for Insurance News 24X7 and delivers easy to grab messaging - thereby making it easier for audiences to grasp a clutter free messaging.

Highlighting his experience of associating with the #BreakingNews campaign, Jiiva, Actor, said, “Royal Sundaram is a reputed and trustworthy insurance brand. I loved the idea, scripts and had a great time working with Pradeap and team to bring the theme alive. I wish the Royal Sundaram team success with #ClickTickDone”.

The campaign has been co-created by the internal marketing team at Royal Sundaram and The Planning Room. The videos are directed by Pradeap Krishnan. The campaign will primarily air on Disney Hotstar, but would also be amplified across all digital and online platforms.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)