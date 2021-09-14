Reliance Digital’s latest campaign #MyKindOfTech talks about ‘personalising technology’

Electronics retailer Reliance Digital has turned a new leaf in its journey of customer engagement with the launch of a campaign called #MyKindOfTech. The 360 multi-media campaign created by brand and communications agency, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is rooted to the brand’s motto of ‘Personalising Technology’ and promises to deliver customers products that are best suited to their needs and lifestyle preferences.

“Reliance Digital understands that every customer who sets out to buy an electronic product seeks to fulfil a specific set of needs. With #MyKindOfTech, the brand has initiated a programme where the needs of a customer will be heard and understood in great detail before a product is recommended to them. It will also offer customers a host of shopping options through ‘My Kind of Shopping’, easy finance options with ‘My Kind of Finance’ and a brand-certified service experience through ‘My Kind of Service’; effectively changing the paradigm of tech shopping in India,” the agency said in a statement.



Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “For us at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Reliance Digital is a very special relationship that we are really proud and feel privileged of. It’s a true partnership that every agency desires. ‘My Kind of Tech’ was born from the insight that while electronics are intrinsic to everyone’s life, there’s always a perfect kind of tech that satisfies the unique needs of every individual. Our aim is to make Reliance Digital the first name that pops into every Indian’s mind as they think of finding tech that is just right for them.”

