Relaxo Flite ad explores virtues of dreaming big but staying grounded

Having won the entire integrated mandate for Relaxo Footwear’s popular brand Flite, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has now conceptualized a new ad campaign that seeks to reposition the brand in the minds of consumers and connect with them at an emotional level.

The latest campaign is centred on the insight that each one of us has the right to dream and dream BIG. People’s opinions, judgments or beliefs should not stop anyone from pursuing their dreams and neither should geography and language. The new small town, young India – the go-getters are breaking these cultural barriers and moving out of their comfort zone to achieve their goals and to make a mark in society. Flite celebrates this resolve to move forward and upwards through ‘Sar Utha Kadam Badha’.

On eve of the launch of the campaign, Gaurav Dua – ED, Relaxo Footwears Limited said, “The vision that L&K Saatchi & Saatchi had shared for the brand was absolutely in line with the future plans we at Relaxo had for the brand Flite. We now can clearly chart out a growth path for the brand to scale new heights.”

Commenting on the association and campaign launch, Paritosh Srivastava – MD, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “It’s a massive task to reposition a leading brand as large as Flite. We are lucky to have a courageous brand team that trusted us to tell a powerful story of new India’s courage, busting many codes of the footwear category in our country. We’re confident from the initial response that we will help Flite write a new successful chapter in its journey.”

The campaign film revolves around a story of a small-town girl with a resolve to make it big in life. While she respects the traditions and the culture back home, she also has the confidence to not let it become a limitation or a barrier in her path to success and her undying passion to achieve big things in life.

Commenting on the campaign, Rajeev Bhatia – AVP, Marketing, Relaxo Footwears Limited said, “We know that brand Flite has a good equity in the market, however, to take the next step forward we needed to build brand affinity and take the share of heart’s wallet as well.”

Adding his views, Atin Wahal – EVP (North & East), L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said, “Sar Utha Kadam Bada is not a just a campaign but a clarion call from Flite to all the consumers to unshackle things which are stopping them from taking the first step.”

Rohit Malkani – Jt. NCD, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, commented: “The first piece of work created for a new client is always special. But this film for Flite was all the more so. We were blessed to have a super supportive team at Relaxo who heard us out and were brave enough to buck the category trend of using a celebrity. An inspiring, culturally relevant story, superb casting and performances and a born storyteller for a director (Manoj Tapadia) make this a film a delight to watch again and again.”

