Ranveer Singh gives life lessons in Eduauraa’s new campaign

Eduauraa has unveiled a new TVC with its brand ambassador actor Ranveer Singh. The campaign #AbFuturePeSabkaHaq is a 360-degree campaign.

Akanksha Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO of Eduauraa said, "We hope that with our cutting-edge technology and high-quality affordable education we are able to give students studying across all boards in English, Hindi and Marathi medium an equal opportunity. Over the last year, we have highly upgraded the customer experience on our app and Learning Management System by adding enhanced layers of AI, ML and human interaction for personalization and progress tracking."



On the campaign, Ranveer says, "Eduauraa strives to make world-class education affordable and accessible using innovation and technology. The mission is to democratize education in India so that no student should be deprived of quality education because of the high costs of online learning. Kyunki #AbFuturePeSabkaHaq. Thrilled to be part of this great initiative by my friend Akanksha Chaturvedi, the young and dynamic founder of Eduauraa."

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "It is amazing to see the work that Eduauraa is doing in the EdTech space and we are thrilled to be a conduit in the academic journey of millions. The pandemic further propelled the growth of the EdTech industry, and it is a space that has been a great enabler to many. Through this campaign, we hope to highlight the many ways in which online learning can substantiate the conventional classroom-based education. Furthermore, similar to the model adopted at ZEE5 to democratize entertainment, Eduauraa is democratizing quality education and making it affordable and accessible for students across the country. With Ranveer as the face, we're confident of this message reaching far and wide, growing our user-base even further."

