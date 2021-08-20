Print saw 15900 new advertisers in July 2021: TAM AdEx

According to the report, week 1 of Jul’21 witnessed the highest growth of 57% compared to the same week of Jul’20

The print media witnessed growth in July’21 as compared to July’20. The ad space per publication grew by 37% during Jul’21 compared to Jul’20, according to the TAM Adex report on print media. As per the report, ad space in all five weeks of Jul’21 saw an increase over the same weeks of Jul’20. Additionally, week 1 of Jul’21 saw the highest growth of 57% compared to the same week of Jul’20 while weeks 3 and 4 of Jul’21 recorded the lowest growth of 29%.

Meanwhile, the total number of categories increased by 5% and the total number of advertisers and brands increased by 16% each in July'21 compared to July'20.

The report also mentioned that multiple courses and cars were among the categories that have maintained their top two positions in Jul’21 over Jul’20. While four out of the top ten categories were new entrants during Jul’21. The top 10 categories had 41% share of ad space.

Among the top categories, hospitals/clinics saw the highest increase in ad space with a growth of 95% followed by Properties/Real Estates with two times growth in Jul’21 compared to Jul’20. Also, over 280 growing categories were there in Jul’21 compared to Jul’20 in print.

Among the advertisers, SBS Biotech was the top advertiser during both Jul’21 and Jul’20 in Print. Tictok Skill Games, at sixth position, exclusively advertised during Jul’21 compared to Jul’20. Meanwhile, LIC of India had the highest positive rank shift to enter the top 10 list during Jul’21 over Jul’20 and the top ten advertisers added 20% share of ad space in Print during Jul’21. Also over 21000 advertisers were present in print.

On the brand’s side, the media witnessed the presence of over 24000 brands in print. Maruti Car Range was the top brand in Print during Jul’21 followed by Prestige Range. Four of the top ten brands with ranks 3, 6, 8, and 10 were exclusive to Jul’21 compared to Jul’20. The highest upshift in rankings was seen for SBI-Corporate during Jul’21 compared to Jul’20. The top 10 brands grabbed an 11% share of ad Space in Jul’21.

As per the report, over 70 new categories, 15900+ new advertisers, and 19,100 +new brands were seen in Jul’21 over Jul’20. Events-BFSI was the top new category followed by Wearable Devices in Jul’21 compared to Jul’20. Tictok Skill Games was the top new advertiser in Jul’21, followed by Netflix International. Additionally, Winzo Games topped among the new brands followed by Kia in Jul’21 compared to Jul’20.

