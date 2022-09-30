Pond’s India celebrates festive cheer with new campaign
The campaign by Ogilvy features a string of videos
With the Indian festivals just around the corner, Pond’s India unveiled its latest campaign film, on slowing down from the daily routine and celebrating smaller moments. The campaign- “Chhote Meethe Pal Ka Glow”, showcases how consumers can elevate little moments during the festive season, with just one product – Pond’s BB+ cream.
The campaign film also showcases Pond’s brand ambassador- Sharvari Wagh, completing her look for small, celebratory occasions with the BB+ cream. Extending the film to the social space, the brand has initiated a social media challenge for influencers, and netizens to highlight their ‘Chothe Meethe Pal’.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Shabad Pratihast, General Manager- Premium Face Care, Beauty & Personal Care, Hindustan Unilever Limited says,” Small moments and days leading up to festivals are special. Our latest Pond’s campaign- #ChhoteMeethePalKaGlow is an attempt at making these moments special with a light makeup glow. The goal is to forge an awareness on using simple skin products to amp up basic looks, with easy steps. Pond’s BB+ Cream is a perfect blend of vitamin-enriched cream and a light foundation, which enables you to be ready for all occasions.”
