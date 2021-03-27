Oreo inspires families to embrace playful connections with #OreoPlayPledge campaign

OREO recently took the internet by storm, with its latest campaign #OreoPlayPledge. This campaign inspires families to embrace playful connections, by taking a pledge to create and cherish the much-needed moments of fun with their loved ones. Since its launch in January this year, the campaign has inspired thousands of families to take a step and make the change, resulting in more than 2 Million+ pledges being recorded on the #OreoPlayPledge microsite as well as across the brand’s social media platforms. As part of this campaign, OREO has also partnered with Save The Children India, to provide 30,000 learning kits to the under-privileged. These kits are designed to enable education and wholesome development of children, across 100+ government schools and about 70 ICDS centres.

Commenting on the campaign’s success, Sudhanshu Nagpal, Associate Director – Marketing (Biscuits), Mondelez India, said, “As one of the country’s much-loved brands, OREO has always strived to spark playfulness and inspire stronger connections. OREO’s purpose through this campaign was also to urge people to finally take action and make them understand that ‘the more you stay playful, the more you connect’, and it’s thrilling to see that it struck the right chord with the consumers – 2 Mn+ pledges and counting, is a testimony of this. The most heartening part of this campaign is not just that we nudged our consumers to take the Oreo Play Pledge, but also that we could enable play in 30,000 underprivileged children’s lives, by providing playful learning kits to them – thus creating small but meaningful positive impact.”

During the launch of the campaign, OREO on boarded the father-daughter duo – former team India Cricket captain, MS Dhoni and his daughter, Ziva Dhoni. Given their loving relationship and playful chemistry, they turned out to be the best partners to inspire the audiences to join the bandwagon of #OreoPlayPledge, so much so that the campaign recorded 10 Mn views within just 2 days, on Youtube alone.

