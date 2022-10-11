Nykaa rings in festive season with Alaya F

The campaign talks of festive looks and the excitement of getting dressed for the wedding season

Nykaa has launched its new campaign ‘A Million Nakhras’ with Alaya F for ‘A million Nakhras’.

The campaign promises to deliver on every desire, however peculiar or particular, related to fashion and lifestyle.

The first film Nykaa Fashion For Your Million Festive Nakhras in the campaign spotlights elevated festive looks while the second one Nykaa Fashion For Your Million Wedding Nakhras exudes the joy and excitement that comes for getting dressed for wedding season.

A Nykaa Fashion spokesperson said, “The season calls for expressing love and appreciation to family and friends through gifting, hosting, and spending time with each other in their most fashionable selves. As exciting as the festive season is, consumers definitely can use some help with finding the right designs or styles that suit their needs. Through ‘A Million Nakhras’, we promise to be the one-stop shopping destination that accommodates every desire when it comes to fashion and lifestyle through our curation and convenient interface.”

