Nykaa rings in festive season with Alaya F

The campaign talks of festive looks and the excitement of getting dressed for the wedding season

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 11, 2022 2:28 PM  | 1 min read
Nykaa

Nykaa has launched its new campaign ‘A Million Nakhras’ with Alaya F for ‘A million Nakhras’.

The campaign promises to deliver on every desire, however peculiar or particular, related to fashion and lifestyle.

The first film Nykaa Fashion For Your Million Festive Nakhras in the campaign spotlights elevated festive looks while the second one Nykaa Fashion For Your Million Wedding Nakhras exudes the joy and excitement that comes for getting dressed for wedding season.

A Nykaa Fashion spokesperson said, “The season calls for expressing love and appreciation to family and friends through gifting, hosting, and spending time with each other in their most fashionable selves. As exciting as the festive season is, consumers definitely can use some help with finding the right designs or styles that suit their needs. Through ‘A Million Nakhras’, we promise to be the one-stop shopping destination that accommodates every desire when it comes to fashion and lifestyle through our curation and convenient interface.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Festive season Nykaa wedding season alaya F Internet advertising advertising advertising news advertising ad Ad internet advertising ad campaign campaign advertising India advertising in India internet advertising India Marketing
Show comments
You May Also Like
mia

Mia by Tanishq’s new campaign celebrates the various facets of feminine strength
2 hours ago

fast&Up

Fast&Up GoodEatz launches ProteinMadeTasty campaign
3 hours ago

Ferrero

Ferrero Rocher gets Sara Ali Khan on board for Diwali ad
3 hours ago