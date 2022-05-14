Deepika Padukone asks 'Why stick to one size' in Nua campaign

The brand aims to continue on its journey of transforming the women’s wellness space in the country

Actor Deepika Padukone and Nua, a femtech brand, have announced its first campaign film - ‘Why Stick To One Size' as part of its recently announced partnership and the laudable purpose of advocating menstrual wellness in India.

The short digital film aims to challenge the status quo with Nua’s novel product - ‘Customisable Sanitary Pads - Heavy, Medium, Light.’ It shows Padukone talking about how, with Nua Sanitary Pads, women in India now have the option to customise their pack of pads as per their menstrual flow since not every period flow is the same.

Moreover, to make every woman’s period experience comfortable and easy, Nua offers its Customisable Sanitary Pad packs in a convenient auto-repeat plan that delivers right to your doorstep, ensuring that you never run out of pads.

Here's the TVC:

From launching its unique seller Cramp Comfort Heat Patches, to curating a special Acne Care range, Nua has been working consistently to meet the wellness needs of every Indian woman. Nua products are vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, toxin-free, dermatologically tested and ‘Made Safe’ certified.

Furthermore, the brand aims to continue on its journey of transforming the women’s wellness space in the country with the constant evolution of its skin, menstrual and intimate hygiene care categories. It does so by crunching and converting its community’s feedback and queries into innovative solutions that are thought around women and backed by science.

