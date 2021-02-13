Myprotein celebrates Valentine’s Day with ‘Be Your Own Valentine First’ campaign

February is a month dedicated to love, and Myprotein is taking this opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day by giving it their unique wellness-themed spin. Myprotein is calling out to all their loyal patrons to ‘Be Your Own Valentine First’ with this month’s special campaign !



Where Valentine’s Day is nearly always seen as a special day for couples in love, Myprotein wants to shift the narrative this year by focusing on the fact that we must learn to love ourselves first and foremost, before sharing this love with partners and the world at large. And to do so, we must break away from our bad habits and embrace a better lifestyle so that our healthier, younger, newer self can emerge.



Since the public always looks to leaders of the field for inspiration, Myprotein too will be working with their ambassadors and influencers to spread this message of loving oneself through innovative ‘Love At First Scoop’ videos. They will use this opportunity to talk about where they first discovered their love for health and fitness - be it at the gym, on a sports field, playground or even a stage! Under the hashtag #breakupstories, they will also tell followers how they put a stop to their unhealthy old lifestyles, eating habits, disorders and other issues.



As a further incentive to get customers on the path to wellness, Myprotein’s website will be hosting a special Valentine’s Day Sale from February 12 – 14, where buyers can avail a whopping 29% discount on purchases above Rs 6,000. Also available for purchase will be Myprotein’s newly launched High Protein Bar, which combines high nutrition with delicious taste. Packing in 30g of protein and 23g of carbs, this high-fibre low-sugar snack is a perfect post-workout pick-me-up.