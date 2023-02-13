Myntra’s new films have Ranbir and Kiara promoting everyday fashion

Myntra has released a series of ad films featuring its brand ambassadors, Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani as a part of its latest brand campaign, ‘Be Extraordinary Every Day’.

“The brand campaign is aimed at highlighting Myntra’s unique offering for every customer across the country and fulfilling their everyday fashion needs, thus elevating the everyday fashion quotient of the country,” the brand said.

Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani appear individually in two films each, with Ranbir showcasing the men’s casual wear while Kiara, women’s ethnic and western wear.

As part of the association, the actors join the ensemble of superstars, who are promoting Myntra’s fashion proposition and showcasing the platform's wide range of offerings and services, across electronic and digital mediums while also playing a crucial role in enabling Myntra to deepen its connect with their wide fanbase.

About the brand campaign

Myntra’s brand campaign is created to position the platform as India's go-to destination for Everyday Fashion. The core idea, “Be Extraordinary Every Day” is built around the promise of the platform enabling its customers to select from the widest range of their favourite international and domestic brands. The idea comes from the simple insight that with easy access to the widest range of the latest styles and trends from leading brands, one’s every day style can reach new heights thus helping make ordinary moments extraordinary. Myntra’s superlative shopping features, including the under 3-day delivery option and easy return and exchange will help elevate the everyday fashion of consumers. As one of the leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle destinations of the country, Myntra offers a differentiated shopping experience to its customers.

About the ad films

Ranbir and Kiara are seen in a new avatar in this campaign, playing unique and interesting roles, unlike ones they typically don when endorsing campaigns. In their reversed roles, the celebrities are in awe of the enhanced fashion quotient of their friends, achieved through the branded fashion from Myntra. This creates a sharp focus on people and their fashion, with acknowledgement on their style from celebrities, rather than the other way round. In the films, viewers witness individuals from various walks of life appearing stunning with their elevated sense of fashion during normal course, and Ranbir and Kiara, playing the role of their friends or acquaintances, curious about where these individuals bought their fashion from. Thus, the films successfully hold viewer attention, showcasing the endless possibilities for them to make their everyday extraordinary and being the star of the moment by donning the most fashionable looks, made accessible by Myntra.

