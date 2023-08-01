‘Muthoot Finance’s new film is a way to express the brand’s gratitude towards consumers’
Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Manager-Marketing and Strategy, The Muthoot Group, talks about ‘Bharosa India Ka’ campaign featuring Madhuri Dixit
Muthoot Finance has launched a new integrated marketing campaign titled ‘Bharosa India Ka’ featuring Madhuri Dixit, who came on board as the brand ambassador earlier this year.
In an exclusive conversation with exchange4media, Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Manager - Marketing and Strategy, The Muthoot Group, shared, the idea behind roping in the actress. “Madhuri ji has been signed up in continuation with Mr. Bachchan. We wanted to get someone who would have an equal stature to Big B among the Indian audience across North and South, who would have a clean and respected image and who would carry the brand value on her shoulders, and that is why we knew Madhuri ji would work magic for us.”
He added, “We felt the need to bring on board a female ambassador because today more than 30-35 percent of our customers are female customers, and if you look at the category particularly, gold is something that is an emotional family asset. Conventionally, the woman of the house takes care of the gold of the house, and hence, it was important for us to reach that segment in a focused and relatable manner.”
The ad song has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and the ad-campaign is choreographed and directed by talented duo - Piyush and Shazia. Besides TV, the campaign will also be carried across print, outdoor, digital, cable and ground activation.
According to Iyer, the 360-degree campaign, Bharosa India Ka, is a recognition of the long-standing trust of the consumers and a way to express the brand’s gratitude towards people who have maintained their faith in Muthoot Finance. Besides amplifying the different loan categories, the ad film also showcases key features of Muthoot Finance’s services as a financial supermarket with varied offerings.
Iyer further shared that for an NBFC, the presumption is it have a very serious and matter-of-fact-driven content and the brand has done that, but, they also wanted to change the narrative this time with the help of Jio Creative Labs. “The brand wanted to leverage Madhuri in what she is best at, dance and entertainment. And that is what happened.”
Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director, The Muthoot Group said, “Muthoot Finance is a diversified financial conglomerate and this TVC with Madhuri Ji brilliantly showcases some of our main loan products such as Home Loan, Personal Loan and Vehicle Loan, in addition to Gold Loans. The main idea of this campaign is to reinforce our credentials as a financial supermarket, a brand with unblemished track record and certified as India’s Most Trusted Financial Services Brand for 7 years in a row by the prestigious Brand Trust Report. Muthoot Finance has earned the trust of crores of Indians since inception. Hence, we thought of the campaign tagline as ‘Bharosa India Ka’.”
Brands may spend 15-20% more on Onam advertising this year
While TV & print AdEx is expected to grow by at least 10%, digital AdEx is expected to grow by 40%
By Nilanjana Basu | Aug 1, 2023 8:37 AM | 5 min read
Onam is around the corner and brands are expected to spend a hefty amount on advertising this year. Consumer sentiment is positive and the ad spend this time is expected to approach near pre-pandemic levels.
According to experts, the AdEx during Onam is expected to grow approximately 15% -20%.
“We anticipate at least 15% growth in AdEx this year. While last year's Onam period saw spends in the range of Rs 350 crore, this year, we expect this figure to touch Rs 400 crore,” shares Sri Harsha, Associate Vice President and Cluster Head, DDB Mudramax.
“TV & print AdEx is expected to grow by at least 10%, while digital adex is expected to grow by 40%, contributing significantly to this year's growth,” adds Harsha.
Jaison Thomas, Co-founder of Blusteak Media, also believes that Onam is panning out very well this year. “The festive season is expected to be a bumper one, with ad spend expected to grow by 15-20% over last year,” he feels.
Thomas says good economic conditions in Kerala along with pent-up demand from consumers is driving the growth. “Last year’s Onam season was the first one after the pandemic lockdowns which saw very high consumer spending. The trend may continue this year,” he adds.
According to Priya Iyer, COO - South, Initiative India, with the Onam festive cheer charging up consumers' spirits, brands are looking to capitalize on the momentum and increase their ad spends. “The sentiment among clients appears to be cautiously optimistic, despite initial concerns related to the delay in the monsoon. Several brands in Kerala allocate 20-30% of their annual budget for this traditional festive season.”
“A look at last year's AdEx data shows that advertising volume around Onam grew by 15% in print and 20% in TV compared to the pre-pandemic year. The growth during this year's Onam is expected to be on par or moderately higher than last year. We anticipate the overall AdEx to approach pre-pandemic levels in Kerala, with TV and Digital driving this momentum with an increase of 15-20%,” opines Iyer.
Ad spend expectations from mediums
TV and digital is coming out as the favorite mediums among brands this year.
Thomas expects the consumer sentiment to be positive this year as buyers, he believes, are feeling more confident about the economy and are willing to spend more.
Explaining how the ad growth will be distributed among mediums this year, he says, “Based on market sentiment, I expect the following growth in ad spends for Onam this year, compared to 2022 - TV: 15%, Digital: 20%, Print: 10% and Radio: 5%.”
“TV is still the most popular medium for advertising in Kerala, but digital is gaining ground. The digital audience in Kerala is growing rapidly, and this is driving the growth of digital advertising. Print advertising is still popular in Kerala, but it is facing increasing competition from digital. Radio advertising is less popular than TV, digital, and print, but it still has a loyal audience in Kerala.”
Iyer says that according to his observations, certain categories, such as consumer durables and auto, shifting from Print to TV advertising, will contribute to the growth in those mediums. “Q1 2023 has already witnessed an increase in ad revenue with 2x growth in AdEx in TV and 15% growth in Print, and marginal growth in volume. This shows advertisers are moving to large format and impact ads, and this trend is expected to continue during Onam as well.”
Categories expected to spend more
Sri Harsha believes that the influx for ad spend is expected from retail outlets (consumer durables/electronics/textiles fashion & jewellery, ecomm & auto), which contributes to 30% of the market spends during Onam. “Looking at the year-on-year trend in ad spends, we can expect around 40% growth in digital this year, effectively promoting offers, discounts and product campaigns to respective audiences."
Iyer believes that the retail sector and media sector will be driving the growth for this Onam. “The retail sector, particularly sub-categories like consumer durables, textiles, and jewellery, has a significant presence in the Kerala market. Brands in the jewellery and consumer durables sectors are showing a sense of urgency, leading to a surge in impact ad space purchases to secure a higher share of voice. Additionally, the entertainment category is witnessing higher spends due to special Onam episodes, cinema releases and OTT releases. Moreover, Onam celebrations have expanded beyond geographical boundaries and are embraced by consumers from different cultures, creating newer avenues for advertisers.”
“The consumer sentiment this year appears positive, with Onam serving as a crucial starting point for the festive season in India. Advertisers often use this occasion as a gauge to predict the rest of the season's performance. Despite certain macroeconomic conditions, the growth is expected to be promising, on par with or slightly exceeding last year's figures,” Iyer adds.
Air India Express calls for creative pitch
As per sources, many leading agencies are in the fray
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jul 31, 2023 4:18 PM | 1 min read
Air India Express has called for a creative pitch and many leading agencies have taken part in the same, highly placed sources have confirmed to exchange4media.
The process of merging AirAsia India into Air India Express is on going.
This will be a big ticket win for the chosen creative agency as it will handle the creative communication for the unified entity's 14 international and several domestic destinations out of the total 40. After the merger, the communication for domestic as well as international flights will come under the newly formed 'New' Air India Express.
As per the sources, the agencies that participated in the pitch are Havas Creative, Dentsu Creative India, TBWA, Ogilvy India, FCB Group India and JWT. The results of the same will be declared soon.
Rice brand Kohinoor launches ‘Khushboo Kuchh Khaas’ campaign
Directed by renowned ad-filmmaker Prakash Varma, the campaign is conceptualised by DDB Tribal
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 1:57 PM | 3 min read
Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) has unveiled the comeback of Kohinoor Basmati Rice, in a 360-degree campaign, that helps viewers visualize the aroma of Basmati. The film – Khushboo Kuchh Khaas - has been conceptualised by DDB Tribal and directed by renowned ad-filmmaker Prakash Varma. It features 48 actors and dance performers from 12 different Indian cities, guided by a choreographer from London, set to an original composition.
Based on fact that in our daily lives we often grow accustomed to mundane meals that are served without much thought. Kohinoor aims to revive the enchantment of dining by awakening a renewed passion for meals. Premium Basmati rice such as Kohinoor has a unique, rich aroma that is universally understood and enjoyed. The film’s powerful cinematography and music takes viewers on a delightful journey of an orchestral symphony evoking a longing for the brand.
"Our campaign for Kohinoor Rice aims to forge a deep emotional connection with consumers by highlighting its captivating aroma and lineage," said Mr. Vineeth Viswambharan, Associate Vice-President of Marketing & Sales at Adani Wilmar. "Setting a new benchmark for creative storytelling, the film is sans dialogues or voiceovers or texts and yet it communicates in a universal language of music & visualization which is instinctively understood across the country, while powerfully communicating brand USPs.” he added.
Iraj Fraz, Creative Head, DDB Tribal shared his thoughts, “Kohinoor Basmati is the most exquisite aromatic rice, and aroma isn't an experience that's easy to explain. It has notes, a harmony, an intro, and an encore. Perhaps this is why we can describe an aroma as a symphony. Just as an orchestra needs a master conductor, we had Prakash Varma tell the story, in his signature style."
Prakash Varma, Director, Nirvana Films said, “As a director it’s rare to get an opportunity where you can creatively explore this kind of theme in an Ad film. It was fun to collaborate with Fraz and the agency team along with the clients who gave me the freedom to explore my craft. I was entrusted with a lot of room to play and have fun with the style. The film is operatic, theatrical and dramatic which is quite clutter breaking. Of course it always helps to have a single focused idea, in this case ‘aroma’, to drive home the point effectively. My team of assistants, DOP, production designer, costume designer, food stylist, artists, casting director, choreographer, music director, editor and support team were thrilled to be able to work on this project because the process was quite magical.”
Adani Wilmar’s strategic bid for widespread reach and engagement through Meta and Google platforms includes Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and the Google Display Network, as the key channels to drive the campaign's communication. By leveraging the immense popularity and influence of these platforms, the brand aims to connect with a diverse range of consumers, delivering captivating content and immersive experiences that showcase the allure of Kohinoor Rice.
Back in 2022, Adani Wilmar acquired the renowned Kohinoor Brand – domestic (India region) from McCormick Switzerland GMBH. Kohinoor as a brand is dedicated to bringing the authentic taste and aroma of traditional Indian biryani to your kitchen and has built a strong reputation as a trusted name in the industry through some of its iconic commercials in the past. With a total of 27 Variants, Kohinoor sources their basmati rice from the finest farms in India, known for producing the longest and most aromatic grains.
Ray-Ban launches film for its Reverse collection
The campaign film features supermodel Vittoria Ceretti
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 12:08 PM | 2 min read
Ray-Ban has launched a campaign film for its REVERSE collection: four unisex sunglass styles.
The campaign film features famed supermodel, Vittoria Ceretti as the face and takes the viewers through fast-paced, high fashion video showcasing the model wearing Reverse eyewear. The film plays with angles and focus to bring to life the concept of Reverse while keeping the focus on the eyewear.
“Our Ray-Ban Reverse collection is a true revolution in the eyewear industry. The concave aesthetic is enabled by a new proprietary technology which applies big data analysis into the lens design. We always raise the bar by reinventing what eye care and eyewear can do for consumers,” commented Federico Buffa, R&D Product Style Licensing Director, EssilorLuxottica.
“As the most beloved eyewear brand we continue to leverage the power of our iconicity while bringing innovation and technology to our most classic styles,” said Francesco Liut, Chief Marketing Officer, EssilorLuxottica.
Developed with an ergonomic universal frame, the Ray-Ban Reverse Aviator, Wayfarer, Caravan and Boyfriend gently trace the curves of the cheekbone to fit and compliment every face shape. Crafted with consideration for our planet, the collection utilises a palette of alternative materials, including bio-based nylon1 lenses with a 41% bio-based carbon content, bio-based acetate frames with a 67% bio-based carbon content and 100% recycled packaging, card and cleansing cloth.
Ebco’s films by Infectious Advertising shows the 'life changing’ impact of great furniture
The campaign kicks off with two films
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 10:55 AM | 2 min read
Infectious Advertising has conceptualised and created the latest campaign for Ebco’s Furniture Fittings.
The basic premise of the campaign is that great furniture, apart from great aesthetics, can also profoundly impact the way people live and work. The two films of the campaign are essentially ‘demos’ showcasing the Ebco furniture and the transformative impact it can have on the lives of people who use them, shared the agency in a press release.
The campaign kicks off with two films - one telling the tale of a man from Jalandhar who had never cooked, falling in love with cooking thanks to Ebco Kitchen Fittings, and the other, of a teenage girl who went from ‘boring to interesting’ thanks to Ebco Compact Room fittings which let her pack in a lot more into her day. Quirky limericks are used to make the film standout from the clutter and make them eminently enjoyable.
Ramanuj Shastry, Managing Partner & Creative Chairman at Infectious Advertising, said, “There is no rule that says a product demo has to be boring. In fact, some of the best adverts are product demos that are enjoyable and engaging. Our films use ‘product demo’ into fables of two very different people whose lives changed completely after installing Ebco fittings. We used limericks as a mode of narration to add intrigue and enjoyability to the adverts.
Ashish Naik, ECD, Infectious Advertising, feels that the films capture the products beautifully. “Every Ebco product is like a work of art. What this film does perfectly is show how Ebco’s Fittings can make life wonderful. And when you see the advert, you can’t help but marvel at the ‘brilliant effortless’ life becomes, thanks to Ebco furniture and fittings. .”
“We are thrilled to launch Ebco Fittings- They Change You’ campaign, which innovatively showcases how a positive experience can be transformative. Moving beyond functionality of products, our aim was to create a campaign that our audiences can easily relate to. We are excited to share our Compact Room and Kitchen Fittings campaign with our customers and invite them to explore a world of design possibilities.” - Rajesh Nair, Director - Sales & Marketing, Ebco.
Lose the 'baggage', keep the Maharaja: Adland to Air India
Speculations are rife about the Air India mascot's retirement. Experts share their views on whether it's too early to exile the iconic emperor
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jul 31, 2023 9:22 AM | 4 min read
The Air India Maharaja is one of the greatest legacies of Indian advertising. Created by Air India executive Bobby Kooka in 1946, the cherubic mascot has been synonymous with the great Indian hospitality for decades. The Maharaja helped Air India carve out a distinct identity and stand out among the Trans World Airlines, Pan Ams and Air Frances of the world.
But if recent reports are to be believed, the Maharaja may soon be retired by Air India, which is in the midst of a rebranding exercise, and the beloved royal with his beatific smile may not fit into the flag carrier's scheme of things. Given the Maharaja's rich legacy with Air India, the airline's decision to sever ties with its mascot came as a shock to many in the brand and advertising world.
Sources told e4m that although the Maharaja will no longer be the airline's mascot, the iconic image will continue to be showcased in the aiport lounges and premium classes.
Is the icon, a symbol of India's monarchial past, a mismatch in the present times? Is the mascot becoming an albatross around Air India's neck as the brand looks to adopt a more contemporary image? We asked our experts.
A sign of the times
The Maharaja has often been compared to the Amul Girl; however, the latter has managed to stay relevant even today with Amul doling out a topical on current affairs with the mascot as its focal point. The Maharaja has not exactly kept up with the times with the royal playing a now-show in the brand's communication; however, that's no reason to exile the mascot, according to Santosh Padhi, CCO at Wieden+Kennedy.
“Maharaja has not been continued the way Amul girl has been continued with their communication with topical advertising. Maharaja is a fantastic property for various reasons. It comes with a class as it has a very wonderful connotation to the foreigner. These days brands are looking for brand property and assets, this goes with the services provided by the airline, the customer is the Maharaja. So it lands very beautifully with the offerings of the brands. We also have grown up seeing how Maharaja has been changing the avatar with different flights," he said.
We asked experts if they could advise the agency as well as the brand about making changes to the legacy brand while keeping the authenticity the same. KV Sridhar ‘Pops’ shared an interesting as well as hilarious take while speaking with e4m. He said, “For 30 years, I have been involved in working with Airline companies and I have also worked on Air India. Maharaja is not relevant in today’s time as people don’t want to live like a Maharaja, things are different. There is a new India that buys IPL teams for themselves and then feels good about it. The era of becoming CEO at the age of 50 is gone, children of the age of 12-18 are the CEOs, Founders of their companies.”
According to Amit Wadhwa, CEO of Dentsu Creative India, “I don’t think there is anything called dated. The brand’s name is strong. It will be wrong to say if the mascot is removed Air India will be shaken. It is a very strong brand in India. The mascot can be used very well in today’s time also. I don’t see a reason for revamping the Maharaja."
After Tata Group of Companies took over, the company recently gave Air India’s creative and communications duties to McCann Worldgroup India. Since then, the talk of revamping the brand has been doing rounds.
Pops said, “My advice to the brand is the essence of Air India is the hospitality, keep the essence, not the outer symbols. We are living in a very different world. Hospitality means something different in this age and they must understand it and should keep the core intact. Create a brand personality that echos today’s hospitality. Air India has a unique symbol as it represents the country. Tata has a gateway to be the symbol of modern India. They should capitalize on this opportunity and show this to the world -the face of confident and modern India.”
Abhik Santara, Director & CEO, ^ a t o m network, advised the brand again to keep the ethos of the brand intact. He said, “Air India has suffered from its baggage which is the efficiency of services. If it has to rebrand itself keeping in mind the expectations of the consumers. But I’d say you cannot move away from your pedigree which is Royalty and Pride in the case of Air India, you should move away from that. I would advise the agency and the brand to reinvent the work, keeping the brand ethos in mind.”
Govt has spent Rs 3100 cr on publicity since 2018: Anurag Thakur
For FY23-24, the expenditure stands at Rs 43.16 crore till July 13, 2023, the I&B minister has told the Rajya Sabha
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 9:19 AM | 1 min read
The Centre has spent Rs 408.46 crore through the Central Bureau of Communications for publicising its schemes in FY 2022-23, news agencies have reported.
Sharing details of the spends, I&B minister Anurag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that for FY23-24, the expenditure has been Rs 43.16 crore till July 13, 2023.
The government had spent Rs 1,179.17 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 708.18 crore in 2019-20, the minister said.
While in 2020-21 the spends stood at Rs 409.47, it was Rs 315.98 crore in 2021-22.
Thus, the total expenditure since 2018-19 on publicity stands at Rs 3100.42 crore.
