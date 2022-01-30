Mahindra & Mahindra launches new campaign for Thar

The film connects back to the SUV heritage of Mahindra by incorporating a modern rendition of an iconic Bollywood song that features a Mahindra 4x4 vehicle

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., in its continuing endeavour to bring to life the brand promise of ‘Explore the Impossible,’ has launched a new campaign.

The campaign film, with the All-New Mahindra Thar as its protagonist, aims to further build Thar’s appeal with those who seek an adventure-filled lifestyle, a strategy that has propelled the iconic brand to new heights since its latest avatar was launched in October 2020.

It aims to connect with the millennials, a growing customer base for the All-New Mahindra Thar, by reflecting their need to challenge the norm and to break away from the mundane by doing ordinary things in an extraordinary way that no one has tried before.

The film also connects back to the SUV heritage of Mahindra by incorporating a modern rendition of an iconic Bollywood song that features a Mahindra 4x4 vehicle. Starting today, the film will be amplified via television and on Thar’s social media platforms. The latter will carry the film in regional languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Punjabi.

The film brings to life the spirit of explore the impossible with a fresh and evocative take on one of the most important and memorable moments in the life of a young couple. Our two protagonists, each in a Thar, appear to be involved in a thrilling chase while enjoying the best of what this powerful 4x4 off-roader has to offer. The viewer follows them as they take on extreme terrain, with each one trying to spur on the other; the ride ends on a high note with duo achieving the impossible, in more ways than one.

The film has been conceived by The Womb Communications.

