Ajay Devgn roped in as brand ambassador for Mahindra SUPRO Profit Truck Range

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., a Commercial Vehicle manufacturer in India, offering a wide range of products and solutions from 3-wheelers to 55 ton HCV Trucks, today announced Bollywood Actor and Producer, Ajay Devgn as the brand ambassador of the SUPRO PROFIT TRUCK range of Small Commercial Vehicles.

Based on independent certification, it is proven that the SUPRO PROFIT TRUCK customers have an opportunity to earn 25-36% higher operating profit on account of guaranteed higher fuel efficiency and payload. For this highly attractive product range and offering, Ajay will collaborate with the brand to further enhance its reach through digital and traditional mediums.

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “Our mantra that drives our approach for this portfolio of business is Customer Prosperity. Accordingly, SUPRO’s proposition, to offer more profitability or we take the SUPRO Profiitruck back, is rooted in this philosophy and emerges out of its guaranteed higher mileage and superior load carrying capability. And who better than Ajay Devgn to be the face of the brand and this disruptive promise, given the strong connect between the personalities of the accomplished actor and brand Mahindra.”

Commenting on the announcement, Amit Sagar, Business Head – SCV at Automotive division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The DNA of our SCV range is to create products and solutions that fulfil the dream of our customers. The new SUPRO PROFIT TRUCK Mini will be Mahindra’s formidable offering in the <2T category and SUPRO PROFIT TRUCK Maxi will take on the competition in the 2-3.5T category. With benefits like the best-in-class mileage, higher payload, more power and all-new transmission the new SUPRO PROFIT TRUCK Range is aimed at consolidating our leadership position in SCV 4W load segment.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)