Mahindra unveils new campaign for its FURIO 7 Truck Range featuring Ajay Devgn

Mahindra launched the latest campaign for its FURIO 7 Truck Range. The new campaign, conceptualized by FCB Interface kicks off with a spectacular stunt in the ad film where we see Ajay Devgn re-enact his famous split but this time on two FURIO 7 trucks. All to communicate FURIO 7’s (Light Commercial Vehicles) core proposition of ‘Double Guarantee’ that gives customers: ‘Guaranteed mileage or give the truck back’ and a ‘Guaranteed resale value after 5 years’. Going forward, the campaign will be promoted across different media.

Speaking about the campaign, Robby Mathew, Vice Chairman and Chief Creative Office, FCB Interface, said, “Some 30 odd years ago, Ajay Devgn rode into Bollywood on 2 bikes. Marry that classic image with Mahindra’s unique proposition of 2 guarantees and you end up with the key imagery for the 2021 campaign!”

The FURIO 7 trucks are designed keeping the challenges faced by LCV customers in mind. Like higher fuel prices, lowered freight rates and economic uncertainties in the new world situation.

Adding, Joemon Thaliath, Vice Chairman and CEO, FCB Interface, said “Mahindra always challenges norms. With the launch of the Furio Double Guarantee, Mahindra is also repositioning the category and putting the focus back on the customer.”

FURIO 7 comes in 3 variants. FURIO 7 CARGO (4 tyre) used across various applications like ecommerce, transporting Fruits & Vegetables, White Goods etc. And the FURIO 7HD CARGO (6 tyre) and FURIO 7 TIPPER, used for various ‘heavy-duty applications’.



Sharing more insights, Rajeev Malik, Vice President & Head Marketing – Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., says “The Indian Light Commercial Vehicle category battleground is dominated by two players historically, with an 80% market share between them. Now Mahindra FURIO 7 is entering this market as a quintessential challenger brand with the firm belief that we have what it takes to challenge the status quo by leveraging our deep insight of customer behaviour and their unmet needs. We will achieve this with our highly disruptive ‘customer value proposition’ of Double Guarantee. And what better way than having the original Singham of the Bollywood, Ajay Devgn, to take forward this message.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)