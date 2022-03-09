Mahindra Group elevates Pramuch Goel as VP & Head-Group Communications

Mahindra Group has announced that it has elevated Pramuch Goel as VP & Head – Group Communications with immediate effect. Goel moves from his previous role of Strategic Communications Head for Auto and Farm Sectors. In his new role, he will report to Asha Kharga, Chief Customer and Brand Officer, Mahindra Group.

Goel takes over from Varsha Chainani, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of the Mahindra Group. She will be available till March 31st to ensure smooth transition. The group communications team and communications heads of businesses will report to Goel.

Goel has been with the Mahindra Group for over five years and has previously worked for sectors including Mahindra Lifespaces, Mahindra Holidays and Mahindra Partners. He was also responsible for the IPO communications of Mahindra Logistics. Pramuch has 25 years of experience in brand and communications function and has worked with top global companies including Samsung Electronics, Cisco Systems and IBM. He holds a Master of Business Administration (Marketing) from Birla Institute of Management Technology

Speaking about the announcement, Asha Kharga, Chief Customer and Brand Officer and Member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group, said, “Pramuch is an accomplished brand and communications leader who has been part of the Mahindra Group for several years, working and contributing to various businesses. At Mahindra, it has always been our endeavor to nurture and promote talent and I am very pleased to see him grow and further his career with us. I wish him the best in his new role. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Varsha Chainani for her contribution to the Mahindra Group and wish her the best for her future endeavors.”

