Ankita Upadhyay joins Loconav as Head – Global Comms, Social Media and Employer Branding

Ankita Upadhyay has joined Loconav as Head – Global Communications, Social Media and Employer Branding from Mahindra & Mahindra.

Upadhyay's most recent role was of Marketing Communications - Mahindra Automotive Division (PV, CV & Pikups).

She started her stint with Mahindra Group as Group Communications in 2018 and in 2019, she was elevated to the role of Brand Communications Lead where she was responsible to manage senior leader communications, outreach for sustainability, CSR, HR and global communications for Mahindra Racing.

Upadhyay is a Marketing Communications leader with strong corporate and executive communications, digital marketing, crisis management, product communications skills. With her experience spanning 14 years across Indian and global mandates, she has worked across Auto, Technology, IT and ITeS verticals, and agencies namely Edelman India and 20:20 MEDIA.

