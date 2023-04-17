RBML's Kedar Apte joins Mahindra Group

Apte will head the company's global operations for the farm equipment sector and two-wheeler business

Mahindra Group has appointed Kedar Apte as Chief of International Operations - Farm Equipment Sector and Two-Wheeler business. In his new role, Apte will head the company’s global operations for the farm equipment sector and its two-wheeler business. He made the announcement on LinkedIn.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief of International Operations - Farm Equipment Sector and Two Wheeler business at Mahindra Group! Excited to begin my journey today”, his LinkedIn post read.

Prior to this, Apte was with Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML) as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of RBML. Earlier this month, he stepped down from the post of CMO at the company and mentioned on LinkedIn that he will be starting new innings in 10 days.

He joined the Reliance company in August 2020 after moving on from Castrol. Previously, he had worked with Castrol and Hindustan Unilever.

