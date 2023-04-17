RBML's Kedar Apte joins Mahindra Group
Apte will head the company's global operations for the farm equipment sector and two-wheeler business
Mahindra Group has appointed Kedar Apte as Chief of International Operations - Farm Equipment Sector and Two-Wheeler business. In his new role, Apte will head the company’s global operations for the farm equipment sector and its two-wheeler business. He made the announcement on LinkedIn.
“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief of International Operations - Farm Equipment Sector and Two Wheeler business at Mahindra Group! Excited to begin my journey today”, his LinkedIn post read.
Prior to this, Apte was with Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML) as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of RBML. Earlier this month, he stepped down from the post of CMO at the company and mentioned on LinkedIn that he will be starting new innings in 10 days.
He joined the Reliance company in August 2020 after moving on from Castrol. Previously, he had worked with Castrol and Hindustan Unilever.
ImmersionX appoints Sunder Rajan as CEO
He was earlier with Exela Technologies
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 7:04 PM | 1 min read
ImmersionX Technologies has appointed R. Sunder Rajan as its CEO. Sunder Rajan will join in April, 2023 and will manage and lead business expansion in AR, VR and Metaverse technology offerings.
Sunder Rajan brings over 25 years of professional experience in various technology and business verticals. He has managed large teams across geographies, which will benigit ImmersionX. Prior to joining ImmersionX, he has worked in organisations like Exela Technologies, WIPRO, Wolters Kluwer. His last responsibility with Exela Technologies was as SVP - APAC Operations.
"We welcome Mr. Sunder Rajan onboard! With his passion for technology combined with leadership expereince over the years, we hope to achive greater heights", Said Parvez Nasyam - Founder, ImmersionX Technologies.
Livpure appoints Rakesh Kaul as Managing Director
Kaul was previously associated with Hindware Home Innovation
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 3:38 PM | 1 min read
Livpure has announced the appointment of Rakesh Kaul as their Managing Director. In his role at Livpure, Rakesh will lead and focus on sharpening the strategy and execution to put the business on a high growth trajectory. He will also oversee and focus on product innovation, category expansion, business model innovation and scaling up the organisation’s service business.
Rakesh was previously associated with Hindware Home Innovation Limited as CEO and Whole Time Director. Before that, he worked with renowned organisations like Karbonn Mobile, Reliance Retail, Times Group, and Onida. He comes with a glorious professional career of more than 27 years in managing profit centres and organisations, strategic planning, alliances, distribution, category management, business planning, franchisee management, business development, and scalable businesses in mass and BOP markets.
Rakesh Kaul said “I am excited to be a part of this innovative brand and looking forward to scaling up the business. Having built multiple businesses from the ground up on the path to scalability, I keenly understand what it takes to take a company like Livpure to the next level. I am looking forward to work closely with the rest of the leadership to capitalize on the numerous opportunities that lie ahead.”
Aparna Rao appointed India Lead for Cargill Business Services
Prior to joining Cargill, she was heading Bayer’s Shared Services Center in Bengaluru
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 2:49 PM | 2 min read
Cargill today announced the appointment of Aparna Rao as the India leader for Cargill Business Services (CBS), the shared services division of Cargill. As a part of her role, she will provide strategic leadership for CBS in India, spearhead critical initiatives and drive a people-first culture. Additionally, she will be an integral member of the CBS global leadership team based in Bengaluru, India. Aparna takes over this role from Sumit Gupta, who recently transitioned to another leadership role within Cargill.
“We are thrilled to have Aparna joining us in our global leadership team. India is a strategic location for Cargill Business Services, and a critical enabler of our Global Operations. As we continue to strengthen our shared services capabilities, Aparna’s extensive leadership experience in the shared services industry will further help us generate significant value for our employees and customers globally.” said Kim Skanson, President and Global Leader for Cargill Business Services.
Prior to joining Cargill, she was heading Bayer’s Shared Services Center in Bengaluru and was a member of their South Asia country leadership team. Aparna has extensive expertise in finance, operations, knowledge management, and talent development and has previously worked with Monsanto Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Tesco HSC, and Hewlett Packard, the company said.
“I am thrilled to be part of Cargill which has been nourishing the world in a safe and sustainable way over the 156 years. I am impressed with the breadth and scale of Cargill Business Services in India with two centres in Bangalore and Gurgaon that provides a wide range of services including Finance, IT, Data, Analytics, Human Resources, Procurement, Transportation and Logistics, Trade Execution, Ocean Transportation, Compliance, Project Management amongst others. I am looking forward to working with colleagues and the organization to drive our strategic, people and culture priorities while continuing to position CBS as a Great Place to Work,” said Aparna Rao, India Head of Cargill Business Services.
Based in Bengaluru, Aparna holds an ACMA in Cost and Management Accounting from the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India (ICWAI), Bengaluru, and holds a Commerce degree from Bangalore University.
Santosh Krishnamoorthy elevated as Senior Manager-Head of Agency Development, LinkedIn
Krishnamoorthy has been with LinkedIn for over 4 years
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 12:41 PM | 1 min read
Santosh Krishnamoorthy has been elevated as Senior Manager & Head of Agency Development, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, India.
He made the announcement with a LinkedIn post.
Krishnamoorthy has been with LinkedIn for over 4 years.
Before LinkedIn, he was working with Zirca Digital Solutions for over 2.5 years.
He was earlier with media organisations like ESPN and BBC Worldwide.
Vikram Surendran named CEO of MIRC Electronics
Prior to this, Surendran was with Eureka Forbes as President
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 11:10 AM | 1 min read
MIRC Electronics has appointed Vikram Surendran as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. Surendran announced his new role on LinkedIn. In his new role, Surendran will work on strengthening the Onida brand and work on enhancing its overall customer experience.
Prior to this, Surendran was with Eureka Forbes for over 8 years. He last held the position of President at the company.
Surendran is a renowned business leader with an experience of over 32 years. He is responsible for building high-performance organizations, crafting great brands and driving growth. He has demonstrated his skills and leadership qualities in top organisations like Hindustan Unilever and Eureka Forbes.
Lemma names Charles Less as regional head - Southeast Asia
Prior to this, Less was Director of Revenue at Pancast
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 10:48 AM | 2 min read
Lemma has announced the appointment of Charles Less as Regional Head for Southeast Asia. Charles' appointment is a part of Lemma's strategic plan to strengthen the growth of its programmatic DOOH business in the SEA and to increase its local presence.
Charles' primary role in the expansion will be to define the go-to-market strategy, optimize business models and processes, and cultivate relationships with digital agencies, direct brands, and DOOH screen owners throughout the SEA.
He has over two decades of experience in scaling businesses across agencies, corporate media houses &and start-ups. Prior to his appointment at Lemma, Less served as
Director of Revenue at Pancast and has held leadership positions in various capacities at Iflix, ESPN Star Sports, A+E network, and others.
“Joining Lemma is an exciting opportunity to be part of an organization that is at the forefront of programmatic DOOH technology," said Charles Less. "I am looking forward to working with the team to drive growth in Southeast Asia and help our clients leverage the power of programmatic DOOH to reach their target audiences effectively.”
"Programmatic DOOH continues to scale worldwide, and this media has enormous potential in Southeast Asian markets. Lemma has launched numerous first-to-market programmatic DOOH campaigns and envisions using its technology platform to transform DOOH into mainstream digital. With the addition of Charles to the team, we intend to scale our business to new heights with a powered-packed team, ready to take on a new market," said Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO of Lemma.
ZMCL names Dinesh Dev Sharma as Editor - Technology
Prior to this, Sharma was heading Zee Digital’s technology brand BGR.in.
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 5:38 PM | 1 min read
Zee Media Corporation Limited has named Dinesh Dev Sharma as the Technology Editor.
Prior to this, Sharma was heading Zee Digital’s technology brand BGR.in.
Earlier, he has worked with brands like, Mashable, Times Network, NDTV, etc.
This is Sharma's = second stint with Zee Media Corporation Limited. It is believed that he will be coming up with the new show on technology and also help build new IPs around technology for ZMCL.
