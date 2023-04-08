Kedar Apte steps down as RBML CMO

Kedar Apte has stepped down as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of RBML.
He made the announcement with a LinkedIn post in which he mentioned starting new innings in 10 days.
He joined the Reliance company in August 2020 after moving on from Castrol.
At Castrol, Apte spent nearly 9 years. His last stint there was as VP-Marketing.
Apte was also associated with HUL for nearly 10 years in various leadership roles.
Pidilite's Chief Marketing Officer Vinay Subramanyam moves on
He joined the company in December 2021
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 5:30 PM | 1 min read
Pidilite's Chief Marketing Officer Vinay Subramanyam has quit. He joined the company in December 2021 from Britannia Industries. Subramanyam has shared the development on his LinkedIn profile.
At Britannia, Subramanyam had two stints. His second stint here lasted six years. He was the Vice President of Marketing. He first joined Britannia in 2007 as a product manager and left as the trade marketing manager in 2011. He then joined Kellogg Company as national sales development manager and got promoted to associated director – marketing – corn flakes and masterbrand.
Subramanyam left Kellogg Company in 2015 to join Britannia again as country manager - health and vitality. He was first elevated to general manager - britchip foods and then to VP, marketing in 2019.
26FIVE Global Lab appoints Ritesh Rao as CEO of India Lab
He has 18+ years of agency expertise with past leadership roles at Creativeland Asia, Isobar/Dentsu Group, and Lowe Lintas
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 1:34 PM | 1 min read
26FIVE Global Lab, the US-based brand growth management consulting firm and its global creative and technology labs, has appointed Ritesh Rao as the CEO of 26FIVE India Lab.
Ritesh brings 18+ years of agency expertise with past leadership roles at Creativeland Asia, Isobar/Dentsu Group, and Lowe Lintas.
“Ritesh brings deep expertise across media, a powerful ethos, and an impeccable track record in managing integrated strategies, award-winning creatives, and complex client structures for brands seeking to achieve exceptional growth,” says Sophie Ann Terrisse, Executive Chairman, 26FIVE Global Lab.
“26FIVE is behind the transformation of some of the largest brands in India,” said Ritesh Rao, CEO, 26FIVE India Lab. “I have admired 26FIVE’s philosophy and methodology for building brands for faster-paced growth to achieve the highest returns for clients globally. I am excited to be working with this highly energetic, insightful, and experienced team, and look forward to further amplifying its impact in this region.”
ShareChat appoints Vishal Sinha as new Ads Strategy Head
Sinha will lead the strategy team for ads business for both ShareChat and Moj
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 1:31 PM | 2 min read
ShareChat has announced the appointment of Vishal Sinha as the Director of Ads Strategy. In the new role, Vishal will spearhead growth pillars for brand, content and lead performance marketing for both ShareChat and Moj, through direct and agency business.
With an extensive experience of over 14 years, Vishal was previously heading the Digital Ad sales team at Google India where he was responsible for driving digital adoption of Google brand and performance solutions for large and mid-market businesses. He has also worked with global tech companies like Gartner & Oracle as a Business Development Manager, providing critical business insights to the organisations, building strong and trusted relationships at the CXO level of small and medium-size organisations, leading account strategy and planning end-to-end sales cycle.
Welcoming Vishal, Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat & Moj, said, “We are thrilled to have Vishal on board. Vishal with his extensive experience brings a strong set of skill sets across different verticals and will add immense value to our team. In the past few years, we have scaled advertising solutions with our unique offerings that have helped businesses drive growth and form strong connections with communities. We are sure his expertise will help scale business strategy for the holistic growth of our organisation.”
Commenting on his appointment, Vishal Sinha, Director, Ad Strategy, ShareChat & Moj said, “I am excited to embark on this new journey with India’s largest homegrown social media company. Today, brands prioritise targeted advertising to language first users and both ShareChat & Moj are leading this sphere. The growth trajectory of both platforms reflects a promising future, and I am looking forward to contributing to make the business reach its highest potential.”
Atrangii TV elevates Nivedita Basu to VP-Content & Business Alliances
Nivedita was earlier Head of Content Strategy at Atrangii
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 11:59 AM | 1 min read
Atrangii TV and App, Hindi GEC and OTT has elevated content head Nivedita Basu to Vice President Content & Business Alliances.
Earlier Nivedita was the Head of Content Strategy & Business Alliances at Atrangii.
She has over two decades of experience in production and programming.
Speaking on the announcement, Vibhu Agarwal, Founder & CEO Atrangii shared, “Nivedita has been an integral part of Atrangii ever since its launch. We are pleased to elevate her as the Vice President (Content and Business Alliances). As we plan to revamp Atrangii with more than 10 new upcoming fiction and non-fiction shows and add international content to the platform, Nivedita will be playing a key role in developing and creating these shows which will have celebrated actors and exceptional storytelling. We are confident that in her new role, she will lend her expertise, aligned with our vision in growing our brand Atrangii to reach newer and higher heights in the general entertainment space.”
Titan Company names Ravi Kuppuraj as COO for Smart Business
Ravi has over three decades of experience in technology innovation and business leadership
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 11:18 AM | 1 min read
Titan Company has announced the appointment of Dr Ravi Kuppuraj as the Chief Operating Officer and Business Head for the Titan Smart Wearables business.
With over three decades of experience in technology innovation and business leadership, Ravi is an accomplished and respected leader in the wearables and healthcare industry.
Prior to joining Titan, Ravi held executive roles at healthcare powerhouses including Spacelabs, Draeger, Philips, and Best Buy Health.
Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Ravi Kuppuraj, COO, Titan Smart Wearables said, “I am elated to join the team at Titan Company Limited and to lead the Smart Wearables business. I believe that technology has the power to create a positive impact on people's lives, and I am passionate about leveraging our expertise to innovate and bring groundbreaking tech products and solutions to consumers.”
Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company Limited, shared, "We are delighted to have Ravi as our COO and Business Head for the Titan Smart Wearables business. His rich experience and leadership skills will be invaluable to us. As a segment we aim to grab a larger market share in FY24 and with Ravi joining our team, we are sure of achieving our targets and taking the business to greater heights.”
Sreejit Nair joins Chaayos as AVP - Business Development
Prior to this, Nair was with Burger King
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 10:53 AM | 1 min read
Cafe chain Chaayos has onboarded Sreejit Nair as Assistant Vice President (AVP) - Business Development. He will lead the expansion portfolio. Nair made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I am happy to announce that I have started a new journey in my professional life with Chaayos as AVP - Business Development leading the expansion portfolio”, Nair said in his post.
In his new role, Nair will head the expansion for Chaayos Cafe, cloud kitchen, GnT, etc., and will strategize and lead Business Development for the brand nationally. He will be responsible for Store Development and all hand-holding post start of operations for smooth business and coordination with legal, projects and finance for smooth function of cafe and CKs.
Prior to this, Nair was with Burger King where he strategized & executed target-oriented expansion of Burger King Restaurants & food counters in West & South India.
Insight appoints Mohan Subrahmanya as Country Leader for India
Prior to joining Insight, Subrahmanya held multiple leadership roles at Atos
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 2:46 PM | 2 min read
Insight Enterprises has announced the appointment of Mohan Subrahmanya as its new India country leader.
Subrahmanya will report to Stan Lequin, president, Insight Solutions, and be responsible for growing India as the key global delivery centre for Insight that will cater to the cloud solutions business and Cloud Academy centre of excellence for talent development, among other things, the company said.
"I am pleased to formally welcome Mohan to Insight,” said Lequin. “As an IT leader with a passion for data-driven decision-making, his vast knowledge and skills will be instrumental in driving Insight’s growth in the region. Our India team is a key part of our success as we work to realise our ambition of becoming the leading Solutions Integrator. With the recent acquisition of Hanu, we have experienced significant growth in India since we started this journey, and we are eager to see what the future holds under Mohan’s strong leadership abilities.”
Prior to joining Insight, Mohan held multiple leadership roles at Atos, including managing the application modernization services practice, spanning 40 countries, and served as the Group Authoritative advisor for the Modern Digital Platforms business. He also managed the Microsoft relationship for Atos.
On joining Insight, Mohan said: “I’m positively delighted to take on this role of India country leader for Insight. India holds tremendous potential for Insight and will be central to Insight’s growth story over the next few years. The entire leadership team is committed to supporting the great teammates in India whose work is born in the cloud, and we will continue to bolster our capabilities through both organic and inorganic growth.”
With 25 years of experience in the IT industry, Mohan brings expertise in business management, strategic planning, innovation and portfolio management, and service delivery to Insight. An alumnus of executive education programs from INSEAD, Wharton and HEC Paris, he also holds a bachelor’s in engineering from B.M.S. College of Engineering. He has worked with several multinational and Indian companies, including Siemens, Tech Mahindra, Patni (now part of Capgemini) and Bell Laboratories.
