Kedar Apte steps down as RBML CMO

Kedar Apte has stepped down as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of RBML.

He made the announcement with a LinkedIn post in which he mentioned starting new innings in 10 days.

He joined the Reliance company in August 2020 after moving on from Castrol.

At Castrol, Apte spent nearly 9 years. His last stint there was as VP-Marketing.

Apte was also associated with HUL for nearly 10 years in various leadership roles.

