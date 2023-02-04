Love is in the air but you don’t have to breathe it: 5 Star ad tells us why
Cadbury 5 Star introduces the ‘Mush Detector’ with a campaign by Ogilvy India
Cadbury 5 Star has launched yet another unique campaign to help singles navigate through the “love-sick zones and dodge gushy couples”. As part of this year’s #DoNothing proposition, the brand has introduced a Mush Detector Web App, helping free birds ‘Do Nothing’ in peace.
Nitin Saini, Vice President - Marketing, Mondelez India: “Speaking directly to the nation’s youth, Cadbury 5 Star with the perfect balance of quirk and wit has consistently conveyed relatable stories. Creating yet another engaging narrative for Gen Z, our latest edition of Valentine’s Day campaign stands for all those who do not celebrate Valentine’s Day and will help them steer clear of any mush, anywhere. With a resounding response to last year’s Valentine’s Day campaign, we are confident that this year’s efforts will resonate equally well with our consumers.”
Sukesh Kumar Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “Valentine’s Day has become an annual event for Cadbury 5 Star to leverage and land its 'Do Nothing' counterculture attitude. This year we have conceived and built a zany, dynamic web app, the 5 Star Mush Detector - which helps people detect and avoid mush around them with a real-time map using various data points like nearby florists, gift shops, movie theatres, restaurants, etc. What makes it even more irreverent, is that the data is also triangulated with chocolate sales to deduce mush. The more lovey-dovey an area, the redder it appears on the map. The app also assists users find mush-free spots, where they can escape to 'Do nothing'. To make it further engaging, friendly folks can help us in populating the real-time map during Valentine’s week, by reporting mushy places to avoid."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ad industry to grow over 14% by 2023-end: Dentsu-e4m report
As per the report, digital ad spends are expected to reach 40% share this year
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 3:42 PM | 4 min read
The 7th edition of the dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023 was jointly unveiled today by dentsu and the exchange4media Group in Mumbai in the presence of esteemed dignitaries.
The report highlights significant trends of 2022-23, real-time facts and figures pertaining to the entire digital domain, and covers spends and insights across all sectors. It was unveiled by Rob Gilby, CEO, dentsu APAC, Divya Karani, Media Chief Executive Officer, dentsu South Asia; Vinod Thadani, Chief Digital Growth Officer, dentsu Media & CEO iProspect; Abheek Biswas, AVP Consumer Insights, Dentsu Creative India, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and Founder, exchange4media, and Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, exchange4media and top leadership from dentsu.
According to the report, the advertising industry in India is poised to grow by 14.7% to reach Rs. 98,363 crore by the end of 2023. The growth can be attributed to major events such as the IPL 2023, Cricket World Cup 2023, Women’s World Cup 2023 along with FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and Assembly elections.
The dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023 further stated that the Indian advertising industry is likely to grow at a compounded rate of 15.07% to reach Rs 1,13,575 crore by the end of 2024, while the digital advertising industry stood at a market size of Rs 29,784 crore, growing at 39.5% over 2021 and is forecasted to reach Rs 51,110 crore, with a compounded growth rate of 31%, by 2024.
Talking about the evolving digital space, the report stated that the evolution and growth of the digital economy will further catapult the growth of the Indian advertising industry, making it the fastest-growing market in the world over the next few years. The ad industry in India has grown by 18.1% in 2022, over the previous year. The industry ended the year 2022 with a market size of Rs 85,769 crore, growing at 18.1% over 2021.
A year after recovering from the pandemic, the industry is now witnessing the stabilization of the advertising space with a higher average growth rate and reinvigorated opportunities compared to the pre-pandemic era. Advertising spends in categories such as e-commerce, retail, consumer durables, pharmaceuticals and BFSI have grown the most in the past year.
The report said that by the end of 2022, television contributed the largest share of 40% (Rs 33,954 crore) to the advertising market in India, while digital media was close enough with a contribution of 35% (Rs 29,784 crore). Print media contributed 21% (Rs 18, 258 crore) to the Indian advertising market.
“Advertising spends on digital media has seen a growth of 39.5% over 2021 and is expected to reach a spends share of 40% in 2023, overriding television media and becoming the biggest media in terms of advertising share in India. This growth can be attributed to the constant improvements in the digital infrastructure which has been responsible for bringing this technology to the masses. This can be further witnessed in the usage of large screens viz. connected televisions and other unified interfaces where around a third of the content consumed is social media, OTT or gaming. The spends share of digital media is further expected to reach 45% by the end of 2024,” the report added.
“With digital media contributing the largest share of media spends, the share of television is expected to come down from the current 40% to 37% in 2023 and further to 34% by 2024. Also, the spending share of print media may drop from the current 21% to 19% by the end of 2023", it added.
Comparing the growth of digital media and TV, the report said that digital media is expected to grow further and reach a market size of Rs 39,315 crore by the end of 2023, growing at a rate of 32% and overtaking television as the largest media. It added that the rise in advertising spends on digital media can be attributed to the surge in consumption of OTT and online video, on account of higher penetration of smart devices and internet connectivity while the growth in usage of digital transactions and e-commerce is also driving advertising spends on digital media. In addition to these major factors, the growth of advertising opportunities on e-commerce and D2C platforms is pushing digital media to new heights, resulting in the rapid adoption of digital technologies among the masses, furthering the development of mass market, the dentsu-e4m report revealed.
The dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023 attempts to capture the trends and media spends of the overall Indian Advertising industry with a special focus on the digital advertising industry.
The event has been co-powered by Criteo. Bobble AI is the Co-gold partner while Lemma is the lanyard partner.
Click here to download the dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023:
https://e4mevents.com/dentsu-e4m-report-2023/download-report
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Personal care sector rises to top 3 in ASCI violations
As per the ASCI report, 84% of violative ads in the last two years belonged to D2C brands
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 1:40 PM | 2 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), in its latest report titled “Objectionable ads in the Beauty & Personal Care category and the rising impact of influencer marketing & D2C brands”, says the personal care sector has emerged among the top three violators contributing to 12% of all objectionable advertisements scrutinised by ASCI.
The report says, while personal care has always been among the top ten violating categories, in the past two years, it has risen to the top three on account of high volumes of ads violating ASCI’s guidelines. The launch of influencer guidelines in May 2021 along with ASCI’s proactive monitoring using AI-based tools has added to the increased number of ads under scrutiny.
With respect to the personal care sector, in the period 2021-2022 to Q1-Q3 2022-2023, ASCI processed complaints against 1,126 advertisements in this sector versus just 347 ads in the previous two years.
The other highlights of the report are:
- There was a 272% rise in the monthly average of ads processed in the last four years, starting from 2019.
- 5.7% of ads in violation of the ASCI Code were from the personal hygiene category, 30.3% from the skin-care category, 24.7% from the cosmetics category, 19.4% from hair care. 17.5% of ads showcased multiple categories.
- Social media influencers were responsible for 68% of the ads processed in the personal care category, out of which 92% violated the ASCI Code and required modifications. Of these, 77% were not contested and the voluntary compliance rate stood at 91%.
- 84% of violative ads belonged to the D2C brands, which have a large presence on social and digital platforms.
- 24% of total complaints across categories received at ASCI from consumers, industry and consumer organisations between Q1-Q3 in '22-'22 were for personal care ads.
- The platform split for violative ads in personal care was Instagram (55.3%), YouTube (25.9%), Facebook (11.3%) and websites (4.8%).
Talking about the report, Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General, ASCI, said: “Personal care, particularly on digital platforms, is a high engagement space for consumers, and it is important that their interests be protected. Over the past few years, ASCI has constantly strived to update its guidelines to extend consumer protection to many emerging sectors and platforms. This, coupled with our AI based digital monitoring is making a real impact in being able to identify violations and drive compliance. We are glad that we could get in early, formulate appropriate guidelines and work towards making the online space safe for consumers.”
The other top two violators mentioned in the report were Education (26%) and Healthcare (15%) sectors.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi wins Audi’s creative & digital pitch
The incumbent agency handling the account was BBH
By Neeta Nair | Feb 2, 2023 8:47 AM | 1 min read
exchange4media has learned from reliable sources that L&K Saatchi & Saatchi from the Publicis Groupe has won the German luxury automobile brand, Audi’s creative and digital pitch in India. The pitch is believed to have been called towards the end of last year. The incumbent agency handling the account was BBH.
Earlier in 2021, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi had bagged the retail communications mandate for Audi wherein it supported the automobile manufacturer’s dealer network across India in its marketing initiatives.
exchange4media reached out to Audi, BBH and L&K Saatchi & Saatchi for a quote, but none was available at the time of filing the story.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Maaza’s new film with Amitabh, Nagarjuna & Pooja Hegde talks about kindness
The ‘Aam Wali Dildaari’ campaign has been conceptualized by Ogilvy India as a part of OpenX from WPP
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 2:50 PM | 3 min read
Maaza, Coca-Cola India’s homegrown mango drink, has unveiled its new ‘Aam Wali Dildaari, Bina Naam Wali Dildaari’ campaign.
The latest campaign features veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and renowned actress Pooja Hegde, along with south-Indian superstar Nagarjuna, recently on-boarded as the new face of the brand. With this new campaign, Maaza extends its spirit of benevolence and encourages anonymous acts of kindness to spread joy and happiness. The campaign further highlights the fulfilling mango experience that brings out one’s selfless personality.
Maaza has been sharing the goodness of rich and juicy Alphonso since 1976. Believing that true generosity seeks no credit, nor any reward or fame; through its latest campaign, Maaza urges its consumers to anonymously spread joy, with acts of compassion and generosity, the company said.
Announcing the launch of the new campaign, Ajay Konale, Director Marketing, Nutrition Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Maaza is a heritage Indian brand- since 1976 and has been India’s most loved mango drink for decades. The brand has become synonymous with the unparalleled taste of real mangoes and has witnessed phenomenal growth. Through our latest campaign ‘Aam Wali Dildaari, Bina Naam Wali Dildaari’, we aim to spread the message of true happiness and joy through selfless generosity, that seeks no reward or recognition. We are also humbled to have Mr. Bachchan, Ms. Pooja Hegde and Mr. Nagarjuna onboard with us to bring alive this philosophy of selfless generosity”
The light-hearted storytelling in the TVC depicts Amitabh Bachchan/Nagarjuna as a passionate Maaza lover while Pooja Hegde is an inquisitive kind citizen who loves to take part in social service activities. The two ad films portray the spirit of Indian citizens who like to indulge in the act of generosity by contributing to society. It also highlights the message of how true generosity comes with anonymity.
Pooja Hegde said, “I am proud to be associated with Maaza for over a year now. The brand’s philosophy of true generosity and acts of kindness is something I personally relate to. The brand brings nostalgia and takes me back to my childhood days of enjoying fresh mangoes and sharing joyous moments with my loved ones.”
This campaign has been conceptualized by Ogilvy India as a part of OpenX from WPP.
Commenting on the creative insight behind the campaign, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India says “This campaign brings out the beauty of anonymous generosity. The idea came from the insight on how even though culturally we are a land of generous people; we also love talking about it. But true generosity and happiness come through selfless, giving which is far sweeter. And that's what we should inculcate in our lives too. What better than having our brand ambassadors like Mr. Bachchan and Mr. Nagarjuna along with Ms. Pooja Hegde to spread this message.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
boAt celebrates India’s indomitable spirit with a campaign
The campaign, titled Rock’In India campaign, narrates how we are ushering in a new era of ‘Make in India’ products
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 12:29 PM | 2 min read
Audio and wearable brand boAt has released a new campaign titled Rock’In India. The film narrates how the country is ushering in a new era of ‘Make in India’ products, the power of Indian-ness and why it distinguishes us from the rest of the world.
“The brand is building an enabling ecosystem that will rapidly transform India into a manufacturing hub for new-generation wearables with minimal dependence on foreign countries. Defying the conventional norms, the homegrown brand boAt has manufactured more than 10 million (1 crore) products (wearables) in India under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The design & engineering prowess will establish the brand globally now,” the company said in a statement.
India's growth story has been made possible by the undefeated spirit of the people. boAt salutes individuals like Athlete Hima Das and more who are #BreakingStereotypes and driving #DoWhatFloatsYourboAt philosophy. The stereotypical beliefs expected from girls never restrained the 'Dhing Express', Hima Das an Indian sprinter from achieving her desires. She became the first Indian woman — indeed the first ever Indian athlete — to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at IAAF World U20 Championships when she clocked a speed of 51.46 seconds.
The brand has also designed and published a unique & interactive print ad with a special QR code. To interact with it, readers can scan the QR code placed at the centre of the ad. Once activated, the creative ad draws attention to the power of Indian-ness and marks boAt’s 1 Crore ‘Made in India’ product milestone.
Aman Gupta, Co-founder, and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt said, “boAt has proved naysayers wrong by successfully undertaking the design, engineering, and manufacturing of wearables in India. Today, 90% of our wearables are manufactured in India. We are grateful to the Govt. for putting in the right policies and support system that is helping in upgrading and providing the catalyst needed for wearables growth in the country. With this campaign, we want to reinforce our commitment and will continue to invest in ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
A slow start to 2023 for the ad industry
While the year may have begun on a muted note for advertisers, the industry hopes that the IPL season infuses some momentum into the spends
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Jan 31, 2023 8:31 AM | 4 min read
With the festive season coming to an end and brands cutting their ad budgets, it’s not exactly the perfect beginning to a new year that media agencies had hoped for. Going by the industry veterans, there is a drop of up to 10-12% in the business in January. Experts say the real heat of a possible recession has started to show now as the festive season has officially come to an end.
“Factors like war, recession and drying up of funds have been on for quite some time but thanks to the festive season and, prior to that, events like T-20 World Cup and IPL we did not feel the heat so much. But now some brands have just completely withheld their spends and things look quite bleak for us in this quarter,” said a senior agency executive.
Most believe the tough times are going to last till the end of the first quarter. “We are pinning some hopes on IPL to bring back momentum into the spends but overall, even the event may get impacted due to the slowdown,” said another media planner.
Increase in cost of raw material
January 2023, when compared to the same month last year, has been significantly down. “Post Covid outbreak, January 2022 showed significant growth. That was the time all agencies made big predictions for the ad industry. No one had thought of a possible war hitting the world soon leading to an increase in raw material prices. Also, China is still struggling with Covid led pandemic which further has increased the cost of raw materials. All these factors have led to cautious behaviour forcing the industry to cut on ad budgets,” said another senior executive.
Experts believe both the FMCG and consumer durable sector is likely to get affected if the situation in China continues to worsen. “The companies are watching how the situation pans out in China once their festival season is over in early February. If the rise in infections persists leading to another lockdown or shutdown of factories, it is likely to impact raw material cost required for making televisions, smartphones, and summer appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators in the April-June quarter,” shared another expert.
More trouble for agencies with start-up clients
The drop is believed to be almost to the tune of 18-20%, for agencies that handle start-up clients. They have believed to cut their ad budgets almost to nil. “They were one of the bigger spenders until last year. Now that they are struggling to show a decent top line, they are cutting significantly on advertising budgets.”
As per a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) there is a 52% decline in funding in CY22.
“There is a market pullback by VC funds that are picky about their investments. Hence there is a drop in ad budgets,” said a marketer.
Recession fears
Recession fears have had a significant impact on the Indian media industry. “As companies and businesses face financial difficulties, they have reduced their advertising budgets, which is a major source of revenue for media companies. This has resulted in a decrease in overall ad spend on traditional media such as television, print and radio, as well as a shift towards more cost-effective forms of advertising, such as digital media,” shared a media planner.
Experts feared that in addition to the reduction in ad revenue, the recession may also lead to a decrease in consumer spending on media products and services, further exacerbating the financial challenges faced by the industry.
“This is a challenging year for us ahead. Indian media companies may have to adapt to the new economic reality by finding ways to reduce costs, diversifying their revenue streams, and focusing on digital platforms. They may also have to be more creative and innovative in order to attract and retain customers,” added another media expert.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Fujifilm India’s instax unveils ‘keep it alive’ campaign
The campaign has been launched in collaboration with Cheil India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 4:07 PM | 3 min read
Cheil India has launched a new campaign for Fujifilm India instax’ instant camera and printer range. The new campaign is headlined with the theme of “keep it alive” and showcases how instax photo print films can express everything in a hip way while also retaining the old-world charm of an actual print.
“The feel of a photo print is a different experience altogether which many today may not be familiar with. The joy of holding a print, using it in different ways, and keeping those as memoirs of moments is beautiful. We are looking for new ways to rekindle the love of physical photos and bring its relevancy in the collective consciousness of Gen Z. This campaign will help us with a 360-degree makeover and establish a connection with Gen Z whose lingo is photos hence the origin of Photo lingo. The idea is about a new photo lingo that can capture instax worthy moments in Gen Z life. The possibility of expanding the campaign is limitless,” said Arun Babu, General Manager, Electronic Imaging, Optical Device & Instax Division, Fujifilm India.
The campaign went live on all digital and social media platforms of FUJIFILM India and underlined the innovative use of photo print films to complete the expressions that we use. The idea is expanded further with a series of short films showcasing how instax instant cameras and films can play a defining role in creating memories of the special moments and preventing them from getting lost in a digital folder by keeping them alive.
Sticking to the core idea of bringing quirky, humorous moments to life through the instax photo lingo, the first film captures a family anniversary function where the Dad of the family mistakes another woman for his wife because she is in a similar attire. What follows is a mix of fun and embarrassing moments where his wife catches him in the act creating an instax worthy moment for the kids to capture.
The second film captures a similar humourous moment that happens between a group of college friends at a Valentine’s Day bash. The film begins with two college students who are bragging to each other about a girl that they are interested in while waiting for her. They make fun of the 3rd character, their geeky friend, who casually enquires about her but are shocked seconds later when the girl reveals that she is dating him. What makes it even more interesting is that fact that one of braggarts is asked by the girl to click an instax photo of her with her boyfriend.
Talking about the idea of the films Devdas Nair, Creative Director, Cheil India said, “We devised a completely new photo lingo to carry the message in this campaign. This new lingo used instax print films to complete phrases and expressions that are commonly used in everyday life situations among our target audience of Gen-Z. This device created a fresh and interesting take on how photo prints say a lot beyond just the photo in the frame. It is a beautiful reminder of those special moments captured along with the stories of those involved.”
instax‘ #KeepItAlive campaign involves a series of short films along with digital media amplification using engaging posts, videos, and reels. The brand will also leverage retail, OTT, and OOH medium for this campaign.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube