KitKat Dessert Delight and Ayushmann Khurrana urge youth to unwrap a dessert break

KitKat has launched a TVC featuring actor Ayushmann Khurrana, for Dessert Delight.

“KITKAT Dessert Delight range is the perfect me-time break partner as it offers one of its kind sinful dessert experiences; with the perfect combination of crispy cocoa wafer with layers of chocolate coating in Tempting Truffle or cream caramel flavoured chocolate coating in Divine Choco Pudding. One can choose to bite into these small decadent cubes or even devour the full bar depending on their mood and the moment,” the company stated.

Commenting on the TVC launch, Nikhil Chand, Director - Foods and Confectionery, Nestlé India said, “In current times while juggling many things, we want to remind the youth to take a well-deserved break. And there is no better way than by enjoying KIT KAT Dessert Delight. It is made for those looking for unique indulgent experiences with creamy, smooth deliciousness in every bite to truly savour their me-time dessert break”

Elaborating on the association superstar Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Sometimes in life we’re all guilty of not prioritizing ourselves and it can be difficult to pull yourself away from putting other’s first. However, it’s extremely important to give yourself the time to step away and enjoy a delightful break. KIT KAT Dessert Delight gives you this one of a kind dessert experience that just leaves you with the feeling of pure bliss and contentment”

KITKAT Dessert Delight is available in a range inspired by your favourite desserts – Tempting Truffle, Divine Choco Pudding, Heavenly Brownie Kubes priced between INR 55- INR 60 and Rich Choco Fudge priced at INR 160.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)