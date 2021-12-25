In Charmis ad, Kiara Advani highlights the need for good skin care in a non-stop busy life

The actress is promoting the brand’s deep radiance face serum

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 25, 2021 8:12 AM
charmis

ITC Charmis recently announced actress Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador, and unveiled a TVC with her endorsing their deep radiance face serum.

“Charmis’ film with Kiara is a spunky take on the everyday hustle of a non-stop busy life and the need for a potent skincare format i.e face serum. Charmis deep radiance face serum introduces a practice with #Swish-Dab-Dab-Dab that highlights its light texture & quick absorption to keep skin glowing and radiant,” the company added. 


Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, said, “Our R&D team at ITC’s Life Sciences and Technology Centre leverages its deep research and world-class expertise in biosciences to introduce a range of Charmis Deep Radiance Serum. Charmis Deep Radiance Serum is an effective hydrating solution for skin radiance. Kiara brings with her the energy and vibrance that is synonymous with this new Charmis range, and we are glad to announce her as the new face of the brand.”

Speaking on the new partnership with Charmis, Kiara Advani adds, “Skin care has always been very important to me. I’m happy to be a part of the Charmis family and I can’t wait to introduce all its modern face care offerings. When I think of Charmis, I think of vibrance and radiance and together we endeavour to bring exciting yet effective skincare for everyone”. 



