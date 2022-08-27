KFC celebrates Kolkata’s love for ‘fried chicken’

Kolkata is a melting pot of all things traditional and modern - from art, culture, architecture to the wide variety of delicious food the city offers. When it comes to food, Kolkatans unanimously unite over their love for KFC, and the brand pays an ode to everything that makes the city truly the City of Joy, with their latest campaign.

Aptly showcased as “Fried Chicken Chaile? Let’s KFC”, the brand celebrates various everyday moments when KFC fans unite over a Bucket of Chicken. The two films of the campaign feature popular RJs and influencers - Somak Ghosh and Agnijit Sen - citing them in relatable situations and fun conversations. Whether it’s dressing up for a special occasion or coming together to enjoy a football match - Kolkata knows how it is done the right way.



Talking about deepening brand love in Kolkata and the region, a KFC spokesperson, said, “The city of Kolkata holds a special place for us. Over decades we have strengthened the brand’s presence in the city and garnered much love from KFC fans. The brand, with that unmistakable Bucket of Chicken and its signature taste, is synonymous with everyday celebrations, becoming an integral part of the city & its vivacious vibe. Whether it is pandal hopping during Pujo or getting together with friends & family over a weekend; cheering for your favourite sports’ teams or simply for some mid-week indulgence - KFC’s signature chicken indeed makes every occasion even more special. So, ekdom unique fried chicken chaile, to let’s KFC!”





