JK Lakshmi Cement launches #IndiaAbSoschBulandKaro campaign to celebrate Independence Day

The digital ad film captures the emotion of liberation and a sense of ownership that is always missing in a rented house

A self-owned property for the great Indian middle class translates into freedom from the whims of landlords and rents that keep on inflating year after year. On the 75th year of Independence Day, JK Lakshmi Cement is celebrating the freedom of owning a home which gives you the liberty to just be you without having to worry about the prying eyes of outsiders, landlords included… freedom in its true essence.

JK Lakshmi Cement, in association with BC Web Wise, launches its new digital ad film #IndiaAbSoschBulandKaro to celebrate the 75th Independence Day with a unique insight on freedom.

The brand’s Independence Day digital film wonderfully captures the essence of joy in shifting to your dream home and contentment in living life to the fullest. The film exhibits how building our dream home gives us a sense of independence and freedom to explore more.

The story revolves around a man who is eagerly waiting to move into his own home. He reassembles the moments he spent in a rented house and now is satisfied that he does not have to abide by rules anymore. It subtly brings out patriotic sentiments and celebrates a new facet of independence that comes with living in your own home.

JK Lakshmi Cement applauds the ‘Buland Soch’ of celebrating freedom in your own home.

The Independence Day film has provided JK Lakshmi Cement with the opportunity to bring to life their philosophy of ‘Buland Soch’. The film beautifully narrates every Indian's aspiration to own their dream home. Through this film is showcased the pride that every Indian feels when building their dream home and the immense sense of freedom it brings along.

In India, barring a small percentage of the population that belongs to the economically upper-class segment, the rest of the country aspires to have a home of their own and is probably the first thing on their wishlist. This film precisely captures the emotion of liberation and a sense of ownership that is always missing in a rented house.

JK Lakshmi Cement is laying a strong foundation of a dream home for the great Indian middle-class families by narrating a new meaning of independence and highlighting the glory, pride and freedom associated with one’s own home.

