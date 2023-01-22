ITC Sunfeast Mom’s Magic shares happiness hack with #HugHerMore campaign

In today's fast-paced world, stress levels rise for a variety of reasons. Often, we resort to watching content online, gaming and spending time on social media to de-stress and relax. On the contrary, spending time and physical closeness with our parents is decreasing as work and other social obligations take precedence. However, a recent social experiment conducted by ITC Sunfeast Mom’s Magic shows that ‘hugging mom’ was the most powerful stress reliever for the protagonist, giving him a boost of happiness.

To propagate this message, Sunfeast Mom’s Magic this new year launched a nationwide campaign #HugHerMore, with an objective to encourage everyone to hug their moms more frequently.

Sunfeast Mom’s Magic conducted a survey with 321 participants across Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai in collaboration with Crownit to ascertain how hugging one’s mother, has changed over the years.

Key highlights of the survey among the participants:



- The frequency of hugging their mom when they were a kid vs now reduced by 31% for the Gen Zs and by 33% for the millennials. Students hug their mothers more than working professionals.



- Listening to music is the most common form of de-stresser, followed by watching content on over-the-top (OTT), hugging mothers ranked third.



- Hugging one's child stands at 6 times per week, frequency of hugging spouse is approximately 5 times per week whereas hugging mothers is about 3 times a week.



- When the participants of the survey were asked how they felt upon hugging their mothers - more than 60% said that they felt a sense of comfort, mood upliftment and happiness.



The survey saw participation from age groups of 13 to 35, both males and females. The survey was further bifurcated into segments of students, working professionals, homemakers, and youngsters staying with and away from their parents.



Speaking about the survey and the social experiment campaign, Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Ltd., said, "Hugging is an expression of love and is integral for bonding between a mother and her children. As we grow older and life catches up, physical closeness, with our moms significantly reduces. The gap just keeps increasing leading to loneliness for mothers as kids become more independent. As a purpose driven brand, we have been vocalising support and making everyday problems related to moms a conversation in the mainstream. The intent has always been to communicate that ‘Mothers are the warmest superpower’. This year, on behalf of the mothers we wanted to convey the message to all children that hugging mothers is healing and magical for both. Our campaign, #HugHerMore is aimed to encourage everyone to hug their moms more often. Infact, our social experiment shows that hugging his mom gave a boost of happiness to the participant. As the New Year progresses, we should take a pledge to hug our mothers more just as we did when we were children."

