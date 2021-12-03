InMobi's 'Masters Of Marketing' to reveal how to build resilient brands in the mobile era

The event is slated to take place on December 3 and is based on the theme 'Building Resilient Brands-Thriving in the Era of Mobile'

As a majority of the target audience for brands are inclined towards a mobile-first behaviour, adopting a mobile-first approach is critical for all marketing campaigns. More importantly, the right combination of creative, mobile-based tech solutions such as location targeting or commerce ads, and programmatic channels can maximize impact.

In the pandemic, we have seen that resilient brands are the ones that have pioneered innovations to pivot, strategize and execute in the new normal. Many users have jumped over the desktop/laptop to embrace mobile directly and this has been only accelerated by the pandemic so much so that Digital Marketing Maturity today is equal to Mobile Marketing Maturity (MMM).

As brands build multi-moment mobile marketing strategies, some brands have set the bar higher for themselves by attaining MMM. InMobi’s MASTERS OF MARKETING, 2022 event seeks to present such brand leaders, who embraced the new normal and achieved mobile marketing maturity.

The theme of the event, which is slated for this Friday, December 3 at 4.00 pm, is 'Building Resilient Brands – Thriving in the Era of Mobile'. Several top industry leaders including Ravi Santhanam-CMO, Head - Corporate Communications, Head - Liability Products & Managed Programs-HDFC Bank, Sandeep Anand-EVP & CMO-Jubilant Foodworks (Domino's), Anuja Mishra-VP & Head Marketing - Personal care & hygiene-Godrej Consumer Products, Ishwindar Singh-GM – Marketing-Pernod Ricard and Anjali Krishnan-Consumer Experience Lead, India & Bangladesh-Mondelez International will participate in the event.

Vasuta Agarwal-Managing Director, Asia Pacific-InMobi would chair the session.

Discussion Highlights:

The leaders would speak on the range of issues including changes in the customer trends and behaviour in the mobile-first world order, how do brands that do not own an app straddle this development, the importance of the mobile app and what do brands need to do to build mobile marketing maturity?

Link for Registration:

link-https://e4mevents.com/ webinar/masters-of-marketing- by-inmobi/register

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)